Fundraising dinner and auction held for Lamar Lions club flag project
Barbara Crimond | Feb 16, 2025 | Comments 0
Left to right: John Davis with the Lamar Lions Club, Leslie Stagner from the Colorado Welcome Center, and Leroy Mauch
Fundraising efforts continue for the Lamar Lions Club’s flagpole project. A fundraising dinner/auction was held at the Historic Cow Palace Inn on Saturday, February 8, 2025. Due to room size constraints, seating was limited to 60 and all tickets were sold. The room was decorated with a patriotic theme and attendees enjoyed a delicious meal. Roger Stagner (Prowers County Commissioner) gave the Invocation, Bev Middleton (local DAR Regent) led the Pledge of Allegiance and Leroy Mauch was the emcee for the night. Danielle Kilpatrick sang the National Anthem and she and her daughter Jozlyn provided wonderful musical entertainment during the program. An estimated $8,000 was raised by the event, which brings the project to approximately the halfway point of its monetary goal.
Jozlyn Kilpatrick and Danielle Kilpatrick
The group is hoping to have the full amount of money needed raised by Flag Day (June 14) and would like to have a groundbreaking ceremony that day. The project, for those not familiar with it, is the brainchild of the Lamar Lions Club who envisioned erecting an 80 foot flag pole adjacent to the Colorado Welcome Center in the heart of Lamar, from which will fly a 20 by 30 foot American flag which will be highly visible to traffic on Main Street. Tax-deductible donations are being accepted at the Welcome Center. The project was kickstarted with donations by the Lamar Rotary Club and the Two Shot Goose Hunt. The committee is very grateful to our generous community for the donations they have made and the support it has shown for the project. They would also like to thank the following persons and businesses who made donations to the evening’s event:
Lions Club Flag Project Auction Donors
Bob McCaslin Birdhouses Tractor Supply Company
Zimbleman’s Jewelry (Jenna Zimbleman – Tavern 1301) Home & Season (D. Davis & B. May)
Karen Voepel Photography Don Compton
Cobblestone Hotel (Peter Page & Associates) Wiley Processing (Weimer Family)
Vince Gearhart Photography Colorado Mills
Spreading Antlers 10th Hole (Terry Turner) Home Store (Herrera Family)
Tilted Tee (Shae Emick) Two Shot Goose Hunt
Parks and Recreation (City of Lamar) Rose Ann Yates
Connie Jacobsen Justin Young
New York Life Insurance (T. Marquez & J. Turpin) A&B Liquor (Chris Currell)
