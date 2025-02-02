Doug Harbour receives “Citizen of the Year” honor at annual Chamber banquet
Doug Harbour receives “Citizen of the Year” award for 2024
The Historic Cow Palace Inn was the site of the annual Lamar Chamber of Commerce banquet on Friday, January 31, 2025. There was a near-capacity crowd of around 250 people present to honor the recipients of several awards, hear speeches by the outgoing and incoming Presidents and welcome the new 2025 Board Members of the Chamber.
Mayor Kirk Crespin was unable to attend due to illness, so City Administrator Rob Evans gave the welcome remarks. He spoke of all the many ongoing and new projects in Lamar, including the first phase of the new wastewater treatment plant, the new dog park, archery range, improvements to Escondido Park, North Gateway Park handicap improvements, asbestos grants and more. Speaking after Evans was the night’s special guest Calum Naugher on behalf of LV Petroleum who addressed the crowd about the new Arby’s restaurant, his company’s newest project in our area. He spoke about how impressed the company was with the city and citizens of Lamar.
This year’s recipient of the “Citizen of the Year” award is Doug Harbour. Presenting the award was past Chamber President Gabrielle Nieschburg. “Doug has dedicated his life to service, both in uniform and in our community”, Nieschburg said. She spoke of him being born into a military family with his father and uncle serving in World War II, a brother who served in Korea and Doug’s Vietnam deployment, for which he received several medals. In 2011, Doug organized what is now the Tri-State 9/11 Tribute Foundation which honors the men and women first responders and military members who gave their lives on September 11, 2001. Through countless hours of volunteer work and fundraising, Doug was also the driving force behind the permanent memorial north of Lamar that serves as a visible reminder of their service. “Doug Harbour’s life exemplifies his courage, dedication and service to others. His establishment of the 9/11 Foundation and permanent memorial site is a testament to his character and his dedication to remember those who served” said Nieschburg in conclusion.
Andrew and Melissa Felan of AM Breakfast receive “New Business of the Year” award
The “New Business of the Year” award was presented to AM Breakfast, owned and operated by Andrew and Melissa Felan. “A lot of people have ideas to dream something and start a business but few have the tenacity and true grit to actually take the risk of doing it” said Todd Horning who, along with his wife Sarah, presented the award to the Felans. The Hornings won this award last year. “They’ve done an awesome job. They’re never satisfied and are always asking people what they’d like to see and coming up with new specials. Nobody deserves this award more, in my opinion” said Horning. Andrew and Melissa both thanked the community for supporting them and their dream.
Two “special awards” were given to Val Baldwin and George Grotto. Baldwin was honored for her years of service as the Lamar Chamber office manager, a position she recently retired from. “It’s been a ride” she said, speaking of all the things the Chamber was able to accomplish during her time there. She continued by saying that she was looking forward to the Chamber doing a lot of good things and that there were a lot of good people coming on board. She laughingly said “You’re going to miss me!” but said she still had “3 or 4 community things” she was going to be involved in. The second special award went to George Gotto, known by many in the community for his 40-plus years of being Santa to area children. He joked about how many audience members under the age of 60 “have probably sat in my lap”. He is now seeing the children and grandchildren of his “original kids”. Before retirement, Gotto worked at Brown Lumber (later BMS), Valco and Colorado East Bank & Trust. Over the years, he has been extremely involved in service organizations in the area. He thanked his wife of nearly 60 years for all that she’s done to help him along the way.
Tallie Harmon receives the first ever “Young Professional of the Year” award
A new award this year was the “Young Professional of the Year”. Tallie Harmon was selected for this honor. She was introduced by her good friend and Chamber Secretary Hillary Perales. Harmon was nominated by Cheryl Sanchez, whom she recently replaced as the Executive Director of Prowers Economic Prosperity. Perales read the nomination, as Sanchez was unable to be present to do so herself. In it, Sanchez said “Thank you for asking me to present the Young Professional of the Year award to one of my favorites”. She went on to say “Tallie is a very motivated, dynamic, and eager individual who makes a difference in Prowers County. She is an emerging leader. She is the whole package – not only is she involved with her professional career, but she is also very involved in her community”. Harmon emotionally accepted the award, thanking everyone in the community and giving special thanks to her family.
Tatelyn Lasley (right) receives “Business of the Year” award
The ”Business of the Year” award went to Brightside Nutrition, owned by Tatelyn Lasley. Tatelyn was presented with the award by her mother, who spoke with obvious pride about her daughter and the business she started at a very young age. “Her passion for fitness and nutrition began in high school when she was training for the 400-meter dash, determined to become state champion, which she did. Brightside Nutrition is not just a business, but a place people can find encouragement, support, and a welcoming space to fuel their bodies and their minds” her mother told the audience. Tatelyn also gave an emotional acceptance speech, in which she thanked the community for embracing her, her young daughter and her staff in such a positive way.
Outgoing Chamber President Melonee Marcum gave a heartfelt speech, particularly thanking prior President Gabrielle Nieschburg for guiding her. She said she was grateful for the support of the board of directors, the office manager Val Baldwin and the dedicated members who made her term so rewarding. She expressed her pride in all the accomplishments the board has achieved together and that each event has gotten bigger and better, due to the board members. She said she was excited to see what new Chamber President Kolby Brubacher is going to bring to the community. “Lamar will always be my home and I will always strive to help it grow. I am proud to have served as your 2023 and 2024 President. Thank you!” she said before being presented with flowers in appreciation of her service.
The evening ended with 2025 President Kolby Brubacher giving his speech. In it, he talked about small towns being the lifeblood of their communities. He mentioned that the local businesses “from the local breakfast place that takes your order to the teller at the bank who knows your name” are “woven into the very fabric of our lives”. He told the audience that during his first year on the Chamber board, he was quiet and observed a lot. His second year, he said, he started to break out and voice his thoughts and ideas while finding a new and exciting way to channel his creativity and give back to the community who has shown him so much support. “Being on the Chamber of Commerce board, I learned that the most valuable contributions are those that go unnoticed – the quiet, humble efforts of those that work without the promise of recognition. I want to recognize every Chamber board member past and present”. He then asked audience members who had ever served in that capacity to stand and be recognized, which was met with a big round of applause.
The new Board of Directors was introduced to the audience. They are: Kolby Brubacher (Colorado Drink Company), Cheryl Wollert (Wollert Realty), Hillary Perales (Peoples Credit Union), Preston Claybrook (C&L Heating and Air), TaNisha Graham (Thoughts in Bloom), Collin Sires (Tayler Implement), Tanisha Fleshman (Tail WagN Grooming), Acacia Truitt (Cody’s Cooks), Martha Alvarez (SBDC), Vik Kodavatikanti (Coberly Realty), Cassondra Hernandez (Community State Bank), and Brenda May (liaison for the City of Lamar).
