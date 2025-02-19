Dan May of Stratton, Colorado inducted into Cattle Feeders Hall of Fame recently
Barbara Crimond | Feb 19, 2025
Dan May, inductee into Cattle Feeders Hall of Fame
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (Feb. 19, 2025) — The Cattle Feeders Hall of Fame recognized Dan May of Stratton, Colorado, as a 2025 inductee during its 16th annual banquet on Feb. 5, 2025, in San Antonio, Texas.
Established in 2009, the Hall of Fame was created to honor the visionary men and women who have made lasting contributions to the cattle feeding industry, including helping to improve production practices and celebrate the industry’s rich traditions.
Dan May, along with his brothers, Jim, Tom and Steve, grew their small family farm and 2,500-head feedlot to include numerous farming, feedlot and ranching operations in Colorado, Nebraska and Nevada. Their feeding operations at 4M Feeders in Stratton, Colorado; Herd Co Cattle Company in Bartlett, Nebraska; and Magnum Feedyard in Wiggins, Colorado, have a one-time capacity of 175,000 head. They produce grain and forage on over 35,000 acres and run 10,000+ cows/pairs. May markets over 400,000 head of beef cattle yearly and is active in commodity trading.
“It’s an honor to recognize these outstanding members of the cattle feeding industry,” said Dustin Johansen, senior vice president at Farm Journal and Cattle Feeders Hall of Fame board member. “Their passion and commitment have helped make our country the world’s most efficient producer of safe, quality beef.”
Founding sponsors of the Cattle Feeders Hall of Fame include Merck Animal Health, Drovers magazine and Osborn Barr Paramore (OBP). A full list of inductees and award winners can be found at cattlefeeders.org.
All ticket sales for this year’s sold-out banquet and corporate sponsorships benefited future initiatives for the Cattle Feeders Hall of Fame. All funds from tickets purchased by cattle feeders are fully donated to the Hall of Fame. Donations to the Hall of Fame may also be made at cattlefeeders.org.
###
