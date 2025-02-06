Charlotte M. Massar – April 26, 1934 – February 5, 2025
Barbara Crimond | Feb 06, 2025 | Comments 0
Charlotte M. Massar, 90, born in Salida, Colorado, April 26, 1934, to Paul P and Kathryn Sneller Guerrieri and died peacefully at her home northwest of Holly, Colorado on February 5th , surrounded by family. Charlotte was preceded in death, by her husband of 64 years, Tommy Massar, June 2024. Charlotte skied the slopes of Colorado through her adolescent years and graduated from Colorado State College of Education, Greeley, with a BA in Elementary Education.
Charlotte taught school in various places around Colorado, but she settled in Holly. Mrs. Massar taught for a total of 42 years including the post-retirement of 1993 in the Holly School District. Charlotte was a cancer survivor and a lover of all family and friends, worrying, watercolor painting and blackjack in Las Vegas. Survivors of Charlotte include 2 children, Tracy (Marn) Massar, Holly, CO and Tanna (Terry Fischer) Massar, Delray Beach, FL, grandchildren Jace and Haisley Massar.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Holly Fire and Ambulance either direct or in care of the funeral home.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family. For current information and online condolences please visit our website at www.peacockfuneralhome.com.
Filed Under: Obituary
About the Author: