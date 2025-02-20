Armando Stephen Hernandez – September 24, 1994 – February 17, 2025
Barbara Crimond | Feb 20, 2025 | Comments 0
A memorial service for longtime Lamar resident, Armando Stephen Hernandez will be held at 10:00AM on Friday, March 7, 2025 at the Peacock Family Chapel with Pastor Paul Floyd of the High Plains Fellowship Church officiating.
Visitation for Armando will be held on Thursday, February 27, 2025 from 1:00PM until 4:00PM at the Peacock Family Chapel.
Armando was born at Lamar, Colorado on September 24, 1994 to Josephine Tirado and Armando Hernandez and passed away on February 17, 2025 in Lamar, Colorado at the age of 30.
He is preceded in death by his great grandparents, Josephine and Frank Martinez, grandmother Nadine Hernandez, uncles Lawrence Martinez and Tony Martinez and cousins Joseph Thomas Gazotti and Darian McCall.
Armando is survived by his two daughters Scarlett Hernandez and Leillani Torres, mother Josie Tirado, brothers Elijah Hainer, Oryan Hainer and Darius Camacho, maternal grandparents Refugio “Cuco” and Matilda Tirado, uncles David (Amy) Martinez, Rosemary (Bernabe) Ayala and Robert Tirado, his father Armando Hernandez as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and a host of friends.
In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Armando Stephen Hernandez Memorial Fund in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family. For current information and online condolences please visit our website at www.peacockfuneralhome.com.
Filed Under: Obituary
About the Author: