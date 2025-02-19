Application period for Colorado big-game licenses begins March 1

|Learn more about 2025-2029 season dates on the Colorado Outdoors online blog.
Ability to take coyotes with unfilled big-game license removed
Big-game hunters with an unfilled big-game license could previously take coyotes during the season on their license with the same method of take as their license. This provision has been removed in an effort to improve coyote harvest estimates. The vast majority of big-game hunters already purchase a small game license, so only a small number of hunters will be affected.
New fail-to-pay policy
If a customer draws a license during the primary or secondary draw, but the license is not paid for by the payment deadline, the license will now be removed from the customer’s account. If preference points were used to obtain the license, those preference points are restored to the pre-draw level.
New law mandates secure firearm storage in vehicles
Unless engaged in lawful hunting activities or engaged in the instruction of hunter education offered by CPW, HB24-1348 requires that firearms left in unattended vehicles be securely stored. For detailed information, go to leg.colorado.gov/bills/hb24-1348.
Mandatory testing for chronic wasting disease
In 2025, CPW will require mandatory submission of chronic wasting disease (CWD) test samples (heads) from all deer harvested during rifle seasons from specific hunt codes. Not all hunt codes in a unit were selected for mandatory CWD testing this season. See pages 1, 13 and 22 of the 2025 Big Game brochure for more details. Hunt codes selected for mandatory deer testing are also highlighted on pages 22–31 of the Big Game brochure.
If a hunter is not selected for mandatory testing but wants to know whether their harvested deer or elk has CWD, they can submit their animal’s head and pay a testing fee of $25. In 2025, testing fees for voluntary submissions will be waived for all moose statewide and all deer from hunt codes that were not selected for mandatory testing but are within the same GMUs that were selected for mandatory testing. Voluntary submissions are accepted annually statewide for a $25 testing fee.
Gray wolves and coyotes: how to spot the differences
Be aware that gray wolves are now another one of the more than 960 wildlife species on the landscape in Colorado. Coyotes and gray wolves can look similar from a distance, so CPW created this handout to help you spot the differences. Wolves have been released both north and south of I-70, and we expect them to explore their new environment and travel widely. One female wolf is exploring the southeast region of the state, so remember: Wolves can be present no matter where you may be hunting in Colorado.
The gray wolf in Colorado is protected by the federal Endangered Species Act (ESA) and state law.
State penalties for killing a gray wolf in Colorado
In Colorado, gray wolves are protected under state law. The state penalties for illegally killing a gray wolf can include:
- Civil penalties of at least $1,000
- Criminal fines of up to $100,000
- Imprisonment for up to one year
- Suspension of license privileges for up to life
Federal penalties for killing a gray wolf in Colorado
Gray wolves are federally protected under the ESA. The federal penalties for illegally killing a gray wolf can include:
- Civil penalties of up to $25,000
- Criminal fines of up to $50,000
- Imprisonment for up to one year
- Suspension or revocation of federal licenses or permits
Anyone with information on the take of an endangered gray wolf in Colorado is encouraged to contact their local CPW office.
Plan your hunt
If you have questions about setting up accounts, planning hunts or applying for licenses, call center agents are available Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. MT at 303-297-1192. Hunting resources are available at: cpw.state.co.us/hunting/big-game.
Be sure to read the “What’s New” pages in the 2025 Big Game brochure and the sheep and goat brochure to get a full list of game management unit specific changes for 2025.
*Note to hunters: CPW harvest data from 2024-2025 will not be available until mid-March. License quotas will not be finalized until the May 2025 Commission meeting after staff are finished analyzing data from population surveys.
