Wayne Filbeck – September 18, 1948 – December 30, 2024
A graveside memorial service for longtime Lamar resident Marion Wayne Filbeck affectionately known to his family and friends as Wayne, will be held at 1:30PM CST/12:30MST on Saturday, January 11, 2025 at the Johnson Cemetery in Johnson City, Kansas with Pastor Paul Floyd of the High Plains Fellowship Church officiating.
Per Wayne’s wishes cremation will take place and there will be no visitation.
Wayne was born on September 18, 1948, at Lamar, Colorado to Charles and Flora Mae (Wagner) Filbeck and passed away on December 30, 2024 at the Arkansas Valley Regional Medical Center at the age of 76.
He is preceded in death by his wife Nicki Filbeck, his parents, brother James Filbeck and sister Mary Ann Filbeck-Moore.
Wayne is survived by his children Rob (Carrie) Filbeck of MO, Kerry Filbeck of Lamar, CO, Dawn (Mark) Bingham of Pueblo, CO and CJ (Destiny) Filbeck of Lamar, CO, grandchildren Boston, Emily, Jordon, Janee, LJ, Tavey, Brittney, Brandon, Bailey, Skylah, Sydnei, Shyann and Sariya, great-grandchildren Elwyn, Hailey, Lincoln, Mason, Zaiden, Harper, Braydon, Bentley, Macie-jo, Sawyer, Huntleigh, Catalina and Haisleigh as well as other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lamar Area Hospice either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
