Verna Gaye (Kelley) Ebright – December 3, 1937 – January 25, 2025
The Story of Verna Gaye Ebright
Verna Gaye Kelley was born in Eads, Colorado on December 3, 1937 to Earl Winslow Kelley and Chrystal (Pace) Kelley. She passed away on Saturday, January 25, 2025, at the age of 87.
During her high school years, Verna was the Editor of the Yearbook Staff; played the clarinet in the high school band; was a member of Glee Club and Pep Club; was a Class Officer; and a member of Student Council. Verna graduated as Valedictorian of the Class of 1955 at Eads High School, beginning her trek to live by her senior class motto, “Always Advance – Never Retreat.” Verna attended one year of college at the University of Northern Colorado in Greeley.
She married John Harold Ebright on July 1, 1956 and moved into a home living across the street from John’s parents creating a circle of family. To this union were born two daughters, Marilyn Kay and Karen Lea. Verna’s family was extended in 1983 with the marriage of Karen to Michael (Mike) Bryant and their addition of her two grandsons Michael and Shane. She followed Michael and Shane to their many school and sporting activities and very quickly became their friends’ “adopted Grandma”. She was always ready to jump in the car and head to anywhere that sporting events might take them demonstrating her pride and desire to be an avid fan and supporter.
Ultimately, Michael and Shane both married, creating the addition of Ashley and Deidre to the family. Her heart filled with joy to welcome the addition of two granddaughters and the eventual addition of great-grandchildren, Ryker, Tatum, Oliver and Willa. Verna’s family focus and pride was evident as she routinely was ready to pack her bags with any opportunity to travel with Karen and Mike back and forth to Denver to follow the grand kids’ and great-grand kids’ many activities, special events, and to just spend quality time with family. To add to her sports enthusiast soul, Verna was a strong supporter of the Colorado Rockies come rain or shine and enjoyed going to games with her family.
As many of those who knew Verna, she was not someone to sit idle. Not only was she a devoted wife, mother, Grandma, and Great Gram, but one could easily find Verna volunteering to serve in multiple capacities within her community and work families. One could also say that Verna was a very organized and detailed individual. And it is because of that, she was routinely sought out to help plan the next big event or to clarify or settle an argument on details related to the topic at hand. She kept track of dates, names, and specific notes on all aspects of her life. Verna kept many scrapbooks, photo albums and research documents – not only on her activities and the family’s activities, but on her work families and the many local kids she was known to support and follow through the years.
Verna started her professional career working as a Clerk Typist in the Kiowa County Welfare Department. She worked 15+ years as a Legal Secretary at the law firm that initially started as Lefferdink, Lefferdink, and Stovall and transitioned with the many attorneys that partnered with the firm over the years, i.e. Myrl Legg, Garth Nieschburg, etc. She worked 29 years at the bank in Eads, going through the many transitions of bank names associated with it and retired with the title of Cashier when it was still known as Kiowa County National Bank.
Verna was a servant leader in many organizations keeping detailed notes/minutes and documents to maintain historical records. Some of those organizations included: Weisbrod Memorial County Hospital Board and Weisbrod Memorial County Hospital Memorial Fund; Southeast Colorado Health Care Association (SECHCA); Kindergarten Teacher and records secretary at the United Methodist Church; Lamar Community College Council; State Optometric Board; Kiowa County Public Library Board; All School Reunion Alumni Association; only to name a few.
The family is blessed with many notebooks, planners, calendars, photographs, and documents to reflect back on that will share many “new” details of her life that she just might not have made known. The biggest treasure of Verna’s detailed antics for Karen is the blank journal that she gave to her Mom, asking her to right down and fill it with her favorite recipes. Verna didn’t disappoint. Not only did she completely fill up that book but she separated out the recipes by indexed sections of salads, casseroles, breads, desserts, and candies. She also added her own little antidotes of where she initially got the recipe, whose favorite recipe it was, and little tips to make the recipe just right. The best part is that the entire book is in Verna’s handwriting. A true keepsake to pass down through generations.
Verna’s many other activities included traveling abroad with her sisters Phyllis and Nadine and her niece Marsha. There are lots of stories, pictures, and scrapbooks documenting their many travels and excursions. She was a bird lover and enjoyed going through the Sibley’s Book of Birds with Mike to identify birds that had appeared in either Karen and Mike’s backyard or in her own yard. Her favorite bird was a Cardinal. Imagine her joy the winter where a Cardinal appeared in Karen and Mike’s backyard and landed in the snow-covered pine tree making for a treasured series of photos captured and framed for her by Mike. She enjoyed spending hours in Karen and Mike’s backyard for a barbeque where she savored one of Mike’s famous cheeseburgers or BBQ chicken and watching the birds and squirrels feast on their own supply of birdseed and peanuts.
Reading. Let’s talk about the many hours of reading Verna did in her lifetime. Sticking to details, Verna kept a Stenographer notebook that listed every book she read; listing the date, title of the book, and author. Her friends at the Kiowa County Public Library would always call her and let her know when they had received some new books so she could check them out of the library, read the book, and provide a critique on whether it was a keeper or one that might just sit on the shelf.
Verna had a passion for Gardening / Yardwork. Many neighbors and community members spoke of her “south 40” yard and how colorful and immaculate it was. She enjoyed flowers of many varieties and was always planning to make her yard the showcase that she desired. She also enjoyed the labor of mowing her lawn and finally broke down and purchased a riding lawn mower; again, documenting the date of purchase, the brand of mower, and from whom she purchased the equipment.
Verna had many accomplishments throughout her lifetime. She was a neighbor and friend to everyone who met and knew her. She loved her quiet times for reading and housework, but more thoroughly enjoyed keeping busy in her yard, traveling, or remaining a devoted and vital member of her community. Her family was the most important and cherished part of her life. Her times spent with family were filled with fun, laughter, surprises, challenges, and celebrations.
Verna is preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Chrystal Kelley; her daughter, Marilyn Kay Ebright; her husband, John Harold Ebright; her brothers Earl W. Kelley, Jr. and Harvey Kelley; her sister, Phyllis (Kelley) Koch; and her brother-in-law, Darrell (Pete) Koch.
Verna is survived by her daughter, Karen (Mike) Bryant of Lamar, CO; grandsons Michael (Ashley) Bryant of Aurora, CO and Shane (Deidre) Bryant of Aurora, CO; great-grandchildren Ryker, Tatum, Oliver, and Willa Bryant all of Aurora, CO; her sister, Nadine (Ron) Bickel of Keller, TX; her brother Donald (Judy) Kelley of Walsh, CO; sisters-in-law, LaVerle Kelley of Eads, CO and Sandra Kelley of Parker, CO. Numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Funeral services for Verna Gaye Ebright will be held at the Eads Community Church at 11:00 am, Saturday, February 1, 2025 with Rev. Ian Blacker officiating. Concluding services will be held at the Eads Cemetery with family and friends gathering back at the church for lunch and a reception prepared and served by the ladies of the Eads Community Church.
Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Brown Funeral Home.
