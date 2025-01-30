Verna G. Ebright 12/3/1937 – January 25, 2025
Barbara Crimond | Jan 30, 2025 | Comments 0
Funeral services for Verna G. Ebright of Eads, Colorado, will be held on Saturday, February 1, 2025 at 11:00 a.m. at the Eads Community Center. Visitation will be Friday, January 31 at the Brown Funeral Home in Eads.
Verna is survived by her daughter Karen (Mike) Bryant of Lamar, Colorado as well as two grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by: sister Nadine (Ron) Bickel of Keller, Texas; brother Donald (Judy) Kelley of Springfield; sister-in-laws LaVerle Kelley of Eads and Sandra Kelley of Parker, Colorado, as well as many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents Earl and Chrystal Kelley; husband John Ebright; daughter Marilyn K. Ebright; brothers Junior Kelley and Harvey Kelley, and sister and brother-in-law Phyllis Koch and Pete Koch.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions to the Kiowa County Public Library or Prairie Pines Assisted Living.
Services are under the direction of Brown Funeral Home in Eads, www.brownfuneraldirectors.com
