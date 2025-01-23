USDA December 2024 Chicken and Eggs report shows further decrease in egg production
Barbara Crimond | Jan 23, 2025 | Comments 0
MONTHLY CHICKENS AND EGGS – DECEMBER 2024
COLORADO
Colorado egg production during December 2024 totaled 42.0 million eggs, down 5 percent from November 2024 and down 66 percent from December 2023 production, according to the Mountain Regional Field Office of the National Agricultural Statistics Service, USDA. The average number of layers on hand in December 2024 was 1.83 million, down 3 percent from November 2024 and down 59 percent from last year. Eggs per 100 layers were 2,296 eggs, down 16 percent from last year.
UTAH
Utah egg production during December 2024 totaled 165.3 million eggs, up 5 percent from November 2024, but down 9 percent from December 2023 production, according to the Mountain Regional Field Office of the National Agricultural Statistics Service, USDA.
The average number of layers on hand during December 2024 was 6.39 million, up less than 1 percent from November 2024, but down 5 percent from last year. Eggs per 100 layers were 2,588 eggs, down 5 percent from last year.
UNITED STATES
United States egg production totaled 9.12 billion during December 2024, down 3 percent from last year. Production included 7.83 billion table eggs, and 1.29 billion hatching eggs, of which 1.19 billion were broiler-type and 95.9 million were egg-type. The total number of layers during December 2024 averaged 373 million, down 3 percent from last year. December egg production per 100 layers was 2,448 eggs, down 1 percent from December 2023.
All layers in the United States on January 1, 2025 totaled 369 million, down 2 percent from last year. The 369 million layers consisted of 304 million layers producing table or market type eggs, 61.2 million layers producing broiler-type hatching eggs, and 3.91 million layers producing egg-type hatching eggs. Rate of lay per day on January 1, 2025, averaged 78.6 eggs per 100 layers, down 1 percent from January 1, 2024.
Egg-type chicks hatched during December 2024 totaled 48.4 million, down 1 percent from December 2023. Eggs in incubators totaled 48.4 million on January 1, 2025, down 1 percent from a year ago.
Domestic placements of egg-type pullet chicks for future hatchery supply flocks by leading breeders totaled 215 thousand during December 2024, down 2 percent from December 2023.
For the full copy of Chickens and Eggs report, please visit www.nass.usda.gov.
State Statisticians at 1-800-392-3202.
