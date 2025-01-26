USDA Cattle on Feed Report
CATTLE ON FEED
COLORADO
The number of cattle and calves on feed for the slaughter market in Colorado feedlots with a capacity of 1,000 head or larger was estimated at 1.05 million head as of January 1, 2025. The latest inventory was down 1 percent from December 1, 2024, but up 3 percent from January 1, 2024. The inventory included 550,000 steers and steer calves, up 2 percent from last year’s number. The number of heifers and heifer calves, at 500,000 head, is up 4 percent from a year ago. Cattle feeders with 1,000 head or larger capacity marketed an estimated 135,000 head of fed cattle during December 2024, up 4 percent from the previous month but down 4 percent from the December 2023 marketings. An estimated 135,000 cattle and calves were placed on feed during December 2024, unchanged from last month and December 2023. Of the number placed in December, 22 percent weighed less than 600 pounds, 26 percent weighed from 600 to 699 pounds, 22 percent weighed from 700 to 799 pounds, 15 percent weighed 800 to 899 pounds, and 15 percent weighed 900 pounds or greater. Other disappearance for December was estimated at 10,000 head, up 5,000 head from last month and last year.
UNITED STATES
Cattle and calves on feed for the slaughter market in the United States for feedlots with capacity of 1,000 or more head totaled 11.8 million head on January 1, 2025. The inventory was 1 percent below January 1, 2024. The inventory included 7.25 million steers and steer calves, up 1 percent from the previous year. This group accounted for 61 percent of the total inventory. Heifers and heifer calves accounted for 4.58 million head, down 3 percent from 2024. Placements in feedlots during December totaled 1.64 million head, 3 percent below 2023. Net placements were 1.58 million head. During December, placements of cattle and calves weighing less than 600 pounds were 395,000 head, 600-699 pounds were 380,000 head, 700-799 pounds were 375,000 head, 800-899 pounds were 287,000 head, 900- 999 pounds were 115,000 head, and 1,000 pounds and greater were 90,000 head. Marketings of fed cattle during December totaled 1.74 million head, 1 percent above 2023. Other disappearance totaled 59,000 head during December, 2 percent below 2023.
For a full copy of the January 2025 Cattle on Feed report, please visit www.nass.usda.gov.
