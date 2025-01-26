State of Colorado expands Dark Sky Certification program, twelve additional state parks to participate, including John Martin Reservoir

|Gov. Polis, Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) and the Colorado Tourism Office (CTO), a division of the Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT), announced the Colorado State Parks Dark Sky Certification program. Twelve state parks across the state will work with DarkSky Colorado to implement strategies that reduce light pollution and protect Colorado’s stunning night skies for stargazers and dreamers. This opportunity will encourage visitor exploration of hidden gems in rural communities, provide educational opportunities for guests, and promote off-peak-season travel.
“Reducing unnecessary light pollution saves energy, enhances stargazing tourism, and protects Colorado’s breathtaking night skies for everyone. This new collaboration with DarkSky Colorado will help keep our star-filled skies clear for future generations of Coloradans and tourists to enjoy comets, constellations, and meteors,” said Governor Polis.
Colorado’s state parks announced today that they will receive 20 hours of free consulting from DarkSky Colorado to advance their efforts in achieving International Dark Sky Place (IDSP) certification. This opportunity also offers sky quality meter equipment, supplied by Colorado Parks and Wildlife, to all participants who do not already have them on hand. CPW will also explore DarkSky Certification in new endeavors such as Sweetwater Lake.
This expansion of the Dark Sky Certification Mentor Program to Colorado’s state parks and participating areas grew out of the CTO’s Destination Stewardship Strategic Plan, which aims to balance quality of life for residents with the visitor experience while safeguarding Colorado’s natural environment, cultural heritage, and vibrant communities.
“We’re excited to expand this program in partnership with Colorado Parks and Wildlife to boost local tourism economies and the visitor experience in local state parks,” said OEDIT Executive Director Eve Lieberman. “Preserving access to the stars can also benefit local communities by strengthening the local tourism economy, reducing energy consumption, and providing an improved quality of life.”
Participating areas include: Crawford, Eleven Mile, Elkhead Reservoir, Golden Gate Canyon, Highline Lake, John Martin Reservoir, Mueller, Rifle Gap, State Forest, Steamboat Lake, Sweetwater Lake, Staunton, and Trinidad Lake. They will collaborate with DarkSky Colorado to structure a successful application for IDSP park certification and develop and implement a sky quality monitoring plan, among other outcomes.
“Dark sky preservation is a growing priority statewide, and we’re thrilled to be supporting these state parks in achieving reduced unnecessary light pollution,” said CPW Deputy Director Heather Disney Dugan. “Through this program, participating areas will help lead the way in showing how tourism and environmental stewardship can go hand-in-hand.”
For more information on the program and to view the full list of participants, visit https://oedit.colorado.gov/programs-and-funding/awards/certifications/colorado-state-parks-dark-sky-certification-mentor.
###