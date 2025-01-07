Serenity Mia Hyatt – May 30, 2011 – January 4, 2025
Barbara Crimond | Jan 07, 2025 | Comments 0
A celebration of life memorial service for Lamar, Colorado resident Serenity Mia Hyatt will be held at a later date.
Serenity was born on May 30, 2011 at Lamar, Colorado to Vincent Orozco and Destiny Hyatt and passed away unexpectedly on January 4, 2025 at the age of 13.
She is preceded in death by her maternal grandpa Robert Thomeczek and Uncle Jarrod Thomeczek. Serenity is survived by her mother Destiny Hyatt of Lamar, CO, father Vincent Orozco of Lamar, CO siblings Eternity Hyatt of Lamar, CO, Royalty Hyatt of Pueblo, CO, Mary Ann Orozco, Angelique Orozco, Shawi Orozco, Wambli Orozco, Neveah Orozco, Roman Orozco, Vincent Orozco, Jr., Justin Orozco and Patrick Orozco all of Lamar, CO, maternal grandparents Tina Hyatt of Pueblo, CO and Steve Hyatt of Pueblo, CO, maternal great-grandmother Elsie Thomeczek of Lamar, CO, uncles Josh Hyatt and Evan Casillas, cousins Araya Thomeczek, Jarrod Thomeczek and Josh Hyatt, Jr., aunts Kindra Blackmon, Tiffany Thomeczek and Judi Ann Alba, uncle Robin Thomeczek as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Serenity Hyatt Memorial Fund in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family. For current information and online condolences please visit our website at www.peacockfuneralhome.com.
Filed Under: Obituary
About the Author: