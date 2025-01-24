Samuel George DeBono – June 4, 1942 – January 24, 2025
A Mass of Christian burial for longtime Lamar, Colorado resident, Samuel George DeBono, affectionately known to his family and friends as George will be held on Wednesday, January 29, 2025 at the St. Frances de Sales/Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church officiating. A rosary service will be held prior to the mass at 9:30AM at the church with Rita Aguilera-Ybarra reciting. Interment will follow at the Fairmount Cemetery in Lamar. Visitation for George will be held from 1:00PM until 3:00PM on Tuesday, January 28, 2025 from 1:00PM until 3:00PM at the Peacock Family Chapel.
Samuel George DeBono, affectionately known as George, was born on June 4, 1942 at Denver, Colorado to Salvador and Rosalee (Barela) DeBono and passed away on January 24, 2025 at the Lamar Estates Nursing home at the age of 82. George embarked on a meaningful career after graduating from the University of Southern Colorado with a degree in Mental Health. This led him to further his contributions in the field of mental health by working at the State Hospital and Parkview Hospital’s Adult and Young Adult Treatment Center in Pueblo, Colorado. George’s compassionate nature was a driving force behind his work at the Release Center as a Mental Health worker, where he continued to advocate for those in need.
His commitment to service extended his role on the Migrant Council for Southeast Colorado, where he was instrumental in finding homes and jobs for migrant workers. George’s later years were spent at the Fort Lyon VA Hospital in Las Animas, Colorado, for 13 years, where his efforts positively impacted the lives of many veterans. Outside of his professional life, George was deeply involved in community service organizations. He was a lifetime member of the Elks Lodge, and served both as President andTrustee of the Eagles #3898 and later transferring his membership to Aerie #145 in Pueblo, Colorado. His leadership and dedication in these roles were a testament to his character and his unwavering desire to contribute to his community and to our society.
He is preceded in death by his parents, Sam and Rosalee DeBono and his sons Joseph “Joe” Serna and Christopher “Chris” Serna. George is survived by his sister, Monica DeBono of Lamar, his former spouse, Patricia Serna of Cheyenne, WY, his children, George (Lesley) DeBono II of Cheyenne, WY, Renee Keith of Lamar, CO and Victor (Diane) Serna of Bremerton, WA. He was a proud grandfather toEthan, Matthew and M ariah DeBono, Michael and Ashley Serna, Christina Rhodes and Ruben Serna, and Violet and Dreyden Bellomy and one great-grandchild on the way. He also leaves behind his niece Kimberly Kinney of Bloomington, IN, nephew William Warren of Canon City, CO and numerous cousins and friends.
At the age of 82, George is one of Colorado’s longest surviving cases of polio, this has never stopped George in anything he set out to do. As a polio survivor he has been able to walk when doctors said he wouldn’t or swim, which he was awarded the Presidential Swimming award for 3 years in high school and became a Red Cross Swim Instructor, George accomplished all of this in spite of having polio at the age of 12 with no vaccines for this life altering disease. George went on to live an extraordinary life with this crippling disease.
Following the services there will be a memorial dinner at the Lamar Elks Lodge. George will be remembered for his humor, resilience, and the profound impact he had on his community and beyond. His legacy of service and compassion is an inspiration to all who knew him.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lamar Estates Nursing Home and/or to the Lamar Area Hospice either direct or in care of the funeral home office. Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
