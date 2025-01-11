NEW! Advertiser Spotlights
We at the Prowers Journal are very grateful for our advertisers. Without them, we wouldn’t be able to continue to provide FREE local news to our readers throughout the county as we’ve been doing for the past 13 years. We strongly encourage everyone to patronize them and shop locally whenever possible. As a way of saying “thank you” to our advertisers, we will be posting short articles called Advertiser Spotlights about each of them, hopefully at least twice a month. They will be chosen randomly. We are always looking to expand our advertising base so that we can provide even more news and features. If you or your business is interested in helping us provide this news to our community, please contact us at TheProwersJournal@gmail.com or call 719-336-9095 and we can discuss how we can help get your business noticed!
Our first Advertiser Spotlight focuses on Frontier Bank.
Frontier Bank – A Trusted Community Partner since 1887
Frontier Bank is a proud, 5-star Bauer-rated bank with a longstanding commitment to the Lamar community. The bank employs 28 dedicated team members in Lamar and a total of 68 employees across Colorado. They offer a full spectrum of banking services to meet the unique and diverse needs of their customers. Frontier offers wealth management and trust services (they are the only bank in town to offer trust services) and can help you manage your assets and growth your wealth. They also offer mortgage loans and all loans are serviced in house. Whether it’s a new home purchase or refinancing, they offer competitive loan options. They are experts at agricultural and commercial loans to support your agricultural and business ventures. Consumer loans for things like car loans and home equity lines of credit are another of their great services.
Frontier is committed to providing modern, convenient banking solutions. Their online banking and mobile app offer a seamless experience, including mobile deposits. You can even link your Frontier Bank debit card to your smartphone for easy, touchless payments wherever you go.
The main bank location in Lamar is at 200 S. Main Street (no drive-up or ATM) They are open Mon-Fri from 8 am to 5 pm and their phone number is 719-336-4351 A motor bank is located at 400 S. Main Street for drive-up convenience. Their phone number is 719-336-7491. Hours at that location are 8 am to 5:30 pm Mon – Fri. Additional bank locations are in Burlington, Springfield, Pueblo, Pueblo West, Alamosa and Walsh.
Thank you for supporting our local news and advertising with us, Frontier Bank. We appreciate you!
