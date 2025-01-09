Lawrence Silva – September 5, 1939 – January 8, 2025
Barbara Crimond | Jan 09, 2025 | Comments 0
A memorial service for longtime Granada, Colorado resident, Lawrence Silva will be held at 10:00AM on Friday, January 17, 2025 at the Peacock Family Chapel with Pastor Paul Floyd of the High Plains Fellowship Church officiating. Inurnment will follow at the Hillside Cemetery in Granada, Colorado.
Lawrence was born on September 5, 1939 at Holly, Colorado to Pedro and Calletana (Jimenez) Silva and passed away on January 8, 2025 at the Holly Nursing Care Center in Holly, Colorado with his family by his side at the age of 85.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Augustina “Tiny” Silva, son Ricky Silva, his parents, and siblings Maurillo Silva, Theodore Sanchez, Timotea Hernandez, Mary Otero, Cirilo Silva, Tony Garcia, Thomas Silva and Jesse Silva.
Lawrence is survived by his children Phillip “Chunky” (Deb) Silva, Natalie (Dana) Musick, Greg (Alice) Silva and Andrea “Andee” (Larry) Dowd, grandchildren Michelle (Chad) Silva, Amanda (Ryan) Silva, Devon (Mariah) Silva and Jon (Katie) Silva, great-grandchildren Cooper, Crosby, Mia, Ezra and Luca, numerous step-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings Delores (Jerry) Marshall, Maggie O’Neal and Jack (Vickie) Silva as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lamar Area Hospice and/or Granada Fire Department either direct or in care of the funeral home office.Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
For current information and online condolences please visit our website at www.peacockfuneralhome.com.
Filed Under: Obituary
About the Author: