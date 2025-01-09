Larry G. Sitts – September 20, 1959 – January 6, 2025
Funeral Services for Larry G. Sitts will be held at 10:00 a.m., Monday, January 13, 2025 at Valley Memorial Funeral Chapel in Holly, Colorado. Interment will follow in the Holly Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 12:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m., Sunday, January 12, 2025.
Larry Gene Sitts passed away, surrounded by his family on January 6, 2025 at his home in Holly, Colorado at the age of 65. He and his twin brother, Jerry were born on September 20, 1959 in Lamar, Colorado to James Ted and Nina (Neill) Sitts.
After graduating from Holly High School, Larry continued working on the family farm and at the Co-Op tire station. Larry was united in marriage to Kelly Willhite in 1979 and to this union, two children were born. Throughout the years, Larry worked for the Town of Holly, Prowers County Road and Bridge, rock pit and operated his excavating business. He continued to serve his community as a law enforcement officer for the Town of Holly, Holly Fire Chief, Civil Defense, Council Member, and was currently the mayor of the Town of Holly. Larry enjoyed restoring antique tractors and clocks, participated in antique tractor pulls, helping his brother Tim with harvest, and playing Poker on Tuesdays and Thursdays. He was influential in organizing the local tractor pull, Holly Demolition Derby, and most recently, the Haunted House at Gateway Downs Fair Grounds, and was in the planning stages of developing a Holly Trap Club. Larry, a dedicated outdoorsman, loved camping and over the years, he and Kelly enjoyed many camping trips, making friends and memories along the way. Larry leaves behind a lasting impression marked by his profound dedication, witty and engaging personality, and boundless generosity.
Larry is survived by his wife, Kelly Sitts of Holly, Colorado; sons, Kendall Sitts and Clayton Sitts of Holly, Colorado; brothers, Kenton (Karen) Sitts of Morse Bluff, Nebraska and Tim Sitts of Holly, Colorado; many other relatives and a host of friends. He was preceded in death by his parents and infant twin brother, Jerry.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Holly Pride for the Trap Club or Holly Fire and Ambulance in care of Valley Memorial Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 950, Lamar, Colorado 81052. To leave online condolences, please visit www.valleyfuneralcremation.com.
