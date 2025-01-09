Lamar RE-2 Celebrates Board Member Recognition Month
Barbara Crimond | Jan 09, 2025 | Comments 0
January marks a special time for the Lamar RE-2 School District as we honor the dedication and service of our School Board members during Board Member Recognition Month. This annual celebration highlights the significant contributions these leaders make in guiding our district toward success and preparing our students for a bright future.
Our School Board members — Lanie Myers-Mireles, Shannon O’Bryan, Jerrod Grice, Jake Chamberlain, Cody Laughlin, Rick Robbins, and Travis Hall — embody the principles of our “Portrait of a Graduate.” Through their visionary leadership, they foster an environment where students can grow as Community Builders, develop as Problem Solvers, and pursue Life-Long Learning with Confidence and Passion. Their efforts ensure every student is prepared and Ready to Thrive in an ever-changing world.
These Board members devote countless hours to addressing the needs of our students, families, and staff, providing critical support and strategic decision-making for the district. Their unwavering commitment has been instrumental in navigating challenges, promoting equity, and creating opportunities for all students.
Superintendent Dr. Chad Krug shared his gratitude:
“Our School Board members exemplify service and leadership. They are advocates for quality education and champions for the success of every student. Their dedication helps make our district a place where students, staff, and families can thrive together.”
As we reflect on their contributions, Lamar RE-2 invites the community to join in recognizing these outstanding individuals. Whether it’s writing a note of thanks, creating artwork, or sharing your appreciation on social media using #SchoolBoardMonth, your acknowledgment reinforces the impact they make every day.
Lamar RE-2 extends heartfelt thanks to our Board members for their continued leadership and dedication to building a thriving educational community. Together, we remain committed to empowering students to achieve their fullest potential.
