Lamar City Council meeting of January 27, 2025
Mayor Kirk Crespin opened the January 27 City Council meeting with an announcement about the Lamar Police Department. He said “Some of you may have seen the post I made today on Facebook. There was a very large arrest that was made. It was very good for our community as it took a lot of drugs off the street and this is just one of many things that have been happening over the last few months. I want to really commend our officers. For the first time in ten years, we have a full staff of officers. Our new Police Chief has been working really hard with them to change the mindset, the culture, and the way they do things in the department and it’s really starting to show. As much as I’d like to give Chief Fear all the kudos, I know it takes a willing staff to work together to make things better on a day-to-day basis to really improve and make things like this happen. I want to give kudos to the staff in our police department – all our officers, detectives, sargeants and animal control. They’re all taking part in this and making sure that we have a safer and better community for everyone. I hope that you join me in showing your appreciation. If you do see one of our officers out there, show your appreciation and tell them thanks for what they’re doing. It’s wonderful to kick off 2025 in such a positive way”.
The meeting started with all Council members except Joe Gonzales present. The consent agenda was approved, which included a hotel/motel license renewal for the Blue Spruce Inn, a hotel/restaurant license renewal for Cobblestone Hotel & Suites and retail liquor or fermented beverage license renewals for both Loaf N Jugs in the city. Approved were Council minutes of January 13, Lamar Utilities board minutes of December 10, 2024, and payment of bills.
Kristin Schwartz, City Treasurer, told Council that the city was awarded the Animal Assistance Foundation grant – the full $18,500 that was applied for. This grant pays for the salary for the animal shelter and some operating expenses for the shelter. The Pet Overpopulation Grant and a fire safety grant have been submitted. Both were approved fpr submission at the last meeting. Rob Evans, City Administrator reminded the audience of the upcoming Lamar Chamber of Commerce banquet which is Friday, January 31. The next “Coffee with Rob” will be January 29 at 7 a.m. at Rivals. The Snow Goose Festival is February 8 at 7 p.m. at Lamar High School. Tickets are $15 per person, $25 per couple and children under 12 are free. He also gave kudos to the Police and Fire departments for the good work they’ve been doing, as well as to Brenda May, the new Main Street Manager. The next “Common Grounds” with the city will be February 5 at 7 a.m. The public is invited to attend and meet some of Lamar’s police officers who will be present.
Two ordinances were approved on their second reading. Ordinance 1277 concerns the keeping of bee hives within the city limits. Ordinance 1278 states the intent of the City of Lamar to adopt the 2018 Edition of “International Property Maintenance Code” with amendments.
Three officers with the Lamar High School FFA group were present with their advisor to ask Council to consider waiving or reducing the fees for a water tap at the new Ag Building, which is just west of the high school. The old building was torn down as part of the new stadium project. The new building includes a greenhouse as well. The students explained that not all FFA members live on farms with room to house their animals, so the Ag building is very important to have for these animals. Council voted to consider the request and decide what, if anything, they choose to do to assist in some way.
Brenda May, Main Street Manager, told Council that the city must use the remainder of its Main Street mini-grant by June of 2025. Lamar Partnership, Inc. is requesting authorization to request the remaining $16,971.76 in mini-grant funds to be used for three things: the commission of a mural on the north wall of 123 N. Main, to purchase benches, lighting and concrete for the Lamar Lions Club’s flagpole project, and for promotional banners and brackets for the poles throughout downtown. Council voted unanimously to approve this. Lamar will apply for additional funds in the next five-year grant.
Patrick Mason, Public Works Director, asked Council for approval to purchase Aclara Software upgrades for the water metering and billing system. He also asked for approval for an agreement renewal with Cintas. Cintas provides uniform services for the city and will provide a 5-year contract where each year is option for the City based and budget and quality of service. Pricing would be locked for the entire term of the agreement. Council voted unanimously to approve both requests. A third request by Mason was to approve CDOT’s request for easements to make ADA accessibility improvements to intersections at Main and Maple, Main and Cedar and Main and Savage. This request was also approved.
A Turf Replacement Grant to be used for new turf at Escondido Park was approved. The project will include removing existing grass, laser grading, ground prep and installation of new sod. Staff intends to apply for $187,700 with a 50% city match, of which up to 25% can be in-kind. Approved was a lease agreement with Kactus, Inc. for space at the Village Center currently used for storage and extra office space for the Police Department. The lease has increased by $200 per month. Since it is not know how much longer the space will be needed, the approval included the provision that the lease can be terminated with 60 day notice.
The next Lamar City Council meeting will be Monday, February 10, 2025 at 7:00 p.m..
