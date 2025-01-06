Lamar Arby’s holds Grand Opening and ribbon cutting January 6, 2025
Monday, January 6, 2025 was a day that has been long-awaited by many in Lamar. Arby’s restaurant had their Grand Opening ribbon cutting at 9 am, bringing to completion a project that has been five years in the making. A large crowd was in attendance, filling the interior space of the business due to the extreme cold temperatures. Present were members of Lamar City Council, Lamar Chamber of Commerce, City of Lamar employees, Prowers County Commissioners and multiple interested citizens and community leaders. Mayor Kirk Crespin has worked tirelessly on this project since its inception and had a huge smile on his face throughout the ceremony seeing his hard work come to fruition. He told me that when asked why he specifically wanted an Arby’s here, he said “this is beef country”. Representing LV Petroleum at the ceremony was Calum Naugher, District Manager. Mr. Naugher spoke before the ribbon cutting saying “This project has been in the works for quite a long while. We’re super excited to see this bad boy finally get opened”. He has been with LV for just over six months and this was his first major project and one he’s very proud of. He also said that the company is excited to have Wendy Terrill as the local General Manager, as she will be the one running the restaurant in its day-to-day operations, although he will remain in Lamar for another couple of weeks to ensure that things are running smoothly.
Mayor Crespin then addressed the audience saying that it has been a five-year ongoing mission of his to try and recruit an Arby’s for Lamar. “It’s been a long time coming so it’s great to see it get to this point. It’s taken plenty of people to get this accomplished. I appreciate everyone’s help”. He mentioned that it has taken multiple individuals throughout the city to accomplish this and that it has truly been a community project. Jeanette Davis, Senior VP of LV’s food and franchise brands, was unable to attend the ceremony but Crespin said “I can’t thank her enough. She heard my sales pitch and took the time to listen to me”. He went on to say that LV Petroleum and Food Services has been a great partner to the City of Lamar, bringing TA, Charleys Cheesesteaks, Kentucky Fried Chicken and now Arby’s to the city. “We appreciate everything they do” said Crespin.
Lamar City Administrator Rob Evans said that there have been “a couple of times” that the project hit what they were afraid were roadblocks but it all worked out. He shook the mayor’s hand saying “I want to thank you in front of everybody” for everything he’s done and said that he really appreciated it. He followed by complimenting LV for being such a great organization and that the construction team said it was the best they’d worked with. Naugher said in response that the General Contractor told him that it was great to work with the City of Lamar and that he was “very complimentary of you guys”.
Crespin closed with remarks similar to those made at the groundbreaking last summer. “If you’re watching this (video) and if you’re a business looking for a new location, we’re wonderful to work with. We try to do our best to have an open mind. We in Lamar are open for business and we’d welcome you if you’re looking for a place for your business”.
Arby’s is located at 1002 N. Main Street in Lamar. Hours of operation are 10 am to 10 pm daily.
