John Miles Deatherage – March 7, 1937 – January 11, 2025
A memorial service for John Deatherage will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, February 10, 2025 at the First Presbyterian Church in Las Animas, CO with Pastor Charles Johnson-Kelly officiating. Inurnment will follow at Fort Lyon National Cemetery with military committal rites provided by V.F.W. Post #2411 and American Legion Post #6. Per John’s request, cremation has taken place and there will be no visitation.
John Miles Deatherage passed away on January 11, 2025 at his home at the age of 87. He was born March 7, 1937 in Pueblo, CO to Miles “Ott” and Florence (Benander) Deatherage. John graduated from Bent County High School in1955 and then enlisted in the U.S. Navy where he proudly served his country until his honorable discharge in 1959. He was united in marriage to Alice Cooper, and to this union they were blessed with two sons. John was a long-time director of the Las Animas Bent County Library Board, 56-year member of the First Presbyterian Church of Las Animas, 50-year member and past Master of King Solomon Lodge #30 A.F. & A.M. of Las Animas, and current member of St. John’s Lodge #75 A.F. & A.M. of Rocky Ford.
John is survived by his wife of 68 years, Alice Deatherage; son, Scott (Sherri) Deatherage, Spokane, WA; two grandchildren, Ashley Deatherage, Ventura, CA, Amanda Deatherage, Spokane, WA; three great grandchildren, Alexys Deatherage, Liberty Lake, WA, Dyllan Deatherage, Spokane, WA, Lilyan Deatherage, Spokane, WA and one great great grandchild, Victoria “Tori” Deatherage; one niece, one great niece, three nephews, other relatives and a host of friends. He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Michael Deatherage; grandsons, Mitchell and Torrey Deatherage; sister, Mary Jane Poole; nephew, Steve Poole; nieces, Susan (Poole) Garrison and Marda (Poole) Vida.
Memorial contributions may be made to Arkansas Valley Hospice in care of Horber Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 431, Las Animas, CO 81054. To leave online condolences, please visit www.horberfuneralchapel.com.
