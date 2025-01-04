John Martin Reservoir to host Midwinter Eagle Count Jan. 10, 2025
JOHN MARTIN RESERVOIR, Colo. – U.S. Army Corps of Engineers staff at John Martin Reservoir will host their annual midwinter eagle survey at the reservoir, Friday, Jan. 10, 2025. The event is free and open to the public.
“Last year we reported 78 eagle sightings during the survey thanks to the efforts of our volunteers!” said Holly Garnett, natural resources specialist at John Martin Reservoir.
No experience is required. There will be a brief run through, and newcomers will be placed in a group with a ranger.
“Rangers will be happy to assist anyone who is new to participating in the survey. Last year we were very happy to provide an opportunity for a few volunteers to see their first eagles in the wild!” said Trevor Schuller, natural resources specialist at John Martin Reservoir.
Volunteers should meet at 7:45 a.m., in the conference room at the USACE-John Martin Reservoir office located at 29955 County Rd 25.75 Hasty, Colorado 81044. Directions: drive just past the Caddoa Disc Golf Course into the gated/fenced compound. The gate will be open for public access. Once inside the compound, park within the dirt lot on either the west or east side of the building, and then enter through the glass door located on the west side of the building.
We ask participants to arrive by 7:45 a.m. as this will allow the staff time to assign participants to their routes and be ready for the 8:00 a.m. start time. The event will end around 10:00 a.m.
Please dress warmly and consider current weather conditions. Most surveying will be done from vehicles, except for those surveying from the top of the dam. If available, feel free to bring your own binoculars, spotting scopes, and/or cameras for the surveys. Ranger staff will have additional binoculars and spotting scopes on site for volunteers to use during the event.
Restrooms will be available inside the USACE project office. Additional vault toilets will be available at the Hasty swim beach and within the campgrounds.
Please email JohnMartin@usace.army.mil if you are interested in attending or want more information
The purpose of the eagle count survey is to gather individuals to help count eagles along standard, non-overlapping survey routes as part of a nationwide midwinter bald eagle survey. It is also a great opportunity to encourage shared environmental stewardship efforts with the public to promote wildlife conservation.
National Wildlife Federation officials have asked participants in each state to count eagles along standard routes to provide data on count trends. The basic objectives of the survey are to index the total wintering bald eagle populations in the lower 48 states, determine eagle distribution during a standardized survey period, and identify previously unrecognized areas of important winter habitat.
The annual midwinter survey represents a unique source of long-term, baseline data. Unlike nesting surveys, this provides information on both breeding and non-breeding segments of the population at a potentially limiting time of the year. The count has become a national tradition since 1984. In addition to providing information on eagle trends, distribution, and habitat, the count has helped to create public interest in bald eagles and their conservation.
