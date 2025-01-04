Darla Rae Reed – December 31, 1936 – January 3, 2025
Barbara Crimond | Jan 04, 2025 | Comments 0
A celebration of life for longtime Wiley, Colorado resident, Darla Rae Reed will be held at 11:00AM on Tuesday, January 7, 2025 at the Wiley United Methodist Church. Interment will follow at the Wiley Cemetery. Visitation for Darla will be held at Tuesday, January 7, 2025 from 10:00AM until the time of service at 11:00AM at the Wiley United Methodist Church.
Darla was born on December 31, 1936 at Eustis, Nebraska to Clarence and Iris (Dye) Courkamp and passed away on January 3, 2025 at her home in Wiley, Colorado at the age of 88 with her family by her side.
She is preceded in death by her children Sherry Reed and Russell Reed, her parents and her siblings Donna Laubaugh, Glenda Courkamp, Terry Courkamp and Kenny Courkamp. Darla is survived by her husband Robert Reed of the family home in Wiley, CO, sons John (Sebrina) Reed of Wiley, CO and Ronnie (Karma) Reed of Greeley, CO as well as numerous grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lamar Area Hospice either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family. For current information and online condolences please visit our website at
www.peacockfuneralhome.com.
Filed Under: Obituary
About the Author: