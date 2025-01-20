City of Lamar November 2024 Sales and Use Tax
November Sales and Use Tax Collected in December 2024
|2024
|2023
|Difference from 2023 to 2024
|Percentage of Difference
|City Sales Tax Collected (3%)
|$391,079.54
|$374,204.19
|$16,875.35
|4.51%
|Use Tax Collected
|$37,199.94
|$18,681.55
|$18,518.39
|99.13%
|Other Collections (Penalties/Interest, Licenses, A/R’s)
|$2,210.66
|-$959.00
|$3,169.66
|-330.52%
|Total Sales/Use Tax Collections
|$430,490.14
|$391,926.74
|$38,563.40
|9.84%
|Vendor’s Commission
|$11,474.95
|$11,778.99
Year to Date
Sales and Use Tax Collected January – December 2024
|2024
|2023
|Difference from 2023 to 2024
|% of Difference
|City Sales Tax Collected (3%)
|$5,033,003.46
|$4,721,731.20
|$311,272.26
|6.59%
|Use Tax Collected
|$413,637.99
|$423,002.48
|-$9,364.49
|-2.21%
|Other Collections (Penalties/Interest, Licenses, A/R’s)
|$29,092.15
|$30,665.66
|-$1,573.51
|-5.13%
|Total Sales/Use Tax Collections
|$5,475,733.60
|$5,175,399.34
|$300,334.26
|5.80%
|Vendor’s Commission
|$145,181.54
|$149,976.43
Sales/Use Tax Revenue Comparison by Category
Sales and Use Tax Collected in December 2024
|2022
|2023
|2024
|Auto Parts/Vehicle Repair
|$16,718.00
|$16,173.44
|$30,366.61
|Building Materials
|$16,739.42
|$19,078.17
|$12,849.47
|Clothing and Shoes/Dept. Stores
|$121,632.77
|$156,230.07
|$160,468.47
|C. Stores/Gas Stations
|$15,449.75
|$27,175.78
|$26,985.17
|All Business/Electricity
|$19,527.75
|$26,545.53
|$29,325.50
|Furniture/Appliances/
Electricity
|$4,822.93
|$5,475.32
|$4,197.83
|Grocery Stores
|$26,945.68
|$30,815.50
|$26,052.07
|Hotels/Motels
|$12,534.11
|$11,807.03
|$14,215.69
|Liquor Stores/Bars
|$9,373.00
|$9,338.00
|$9,838.00
|Manufacturing
|$876.39
|$20.57
|$13.88
|Other Retail/All Other
|$74,688.68
|$37,502.16
|$35,262.77
|Restaurants
|$34,844.47
|$35,272.09
|$44,513.34
YTD Sales/Use Tax Revenue Comparison by Category
Sales & Use Tax Collected January – December 2024
|2022
|2023
|2024
|Auto Parts/Vehicle Repair
|$190,984.43
|$225,439.29
|$235,724.19
|Building Materials
|$239,123.73
|$212,900.00
|$211,761.05
|Clothing and Shoes/Dept. Stores
|$1,372,722.17
|$1,549,134.36
|$1,908,550.90
|C. Stores/Gas Stations
|$245,900.34
|$267,508.09
|$334,425.25
|All Business/Electricity
|$295,845.58
|$304,857.84
|$413,910.19
|Furniture/Appliances/
Electricity
|$72,924.51
|$85,181.13
|$85,151.53
|Grocery Stores
|$342,376.70
|$318,713.45
|$320,092.96
|Hotels/Motels
|$172,796.09
|$179,076.50
|$200,619.50
|Liquor Stores/Bars
|$125,301.00
|$129,103.00
|$121,279.00
|Manufacturing
|$7,722.05
|$9,329.08
|$11,576.89
|Other Retail/All Other
|$1,078,073.06
|$1,040,636.37
|$686,508.27
|Restaurants
|$464,954.29
|$513,047.70
|$567,101.72
