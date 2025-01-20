City of Lamar November 2024 Sales and Use Tax

City of Lamar November 2024 Sales and Use Tax

November Sales and Use Tax Collected in December 2024

  2024 2023 Difference from 2023 to 2024 Percentage of Difference
City Sales Tax Collected (3%) $391,079.54 $374,204.19 $16,875.35 4.51%
Use Tax Collected

 

 $37,199.94 $18,681.55 $18,518.39 99.13%
Other Collections (Penalties/Interest, Licenses, A/R’s) $2,210.66 -$959.00 $3,169.66 -330.52%
Total Sales/Use Tax Collections $430,490.14 $391,926.74 $38,563.40 9.84%
Vendor’s Commission $11,474.95 $11,778.99    

 

 

Year to Date

Sales and Use Tax Collected January – December 2024

  2024 2023 Difference from 2023 to 2024 % of Difference
City Sales Tax Collected (3%) $5,033,003.46 $4,721,731.20 $311,272.26 6.59%
Use Tax Collected

 

 $413,637.99 $423,002.48 -$9,364.49 -2.21%
Other Collections (Penalties/Interest, Licenses, A/R’s) $29,092.15 $30,665.66 -$1,573.51 -5.13%
Total Sales/Use Tax Collections $5,475,733.60 $5,175,399.34 $300,334.26 5.80%
Vendor’s Commission $145,181.54 $149,976.43    

 

 

Sales/Use Tax Revenue Comparison by Category

Sales and Use Tax Collected in December 2024

  2022 2023 2024
Auto Parts/Vehicle Repair $16,718.00 $16,173.44 $30,366.61
Building Materials

 

 $16,739.42 $19,078.17 $12,849.47
Clothing and Shoes/Dept. Stores $121,632.77 $156,230.07 $160,468.47
C. Stores/Gas Stations

 

 $15,449.75 $27,175.78 $26,985.17
All Business/Electricity

 

 $19,527.75 $26,545.53 $29,325.50
Furniture/Appliances/

Electricity

 $4,822.93 $5,475.32 $4,197.83
Grocery Stores

 

 $26,945.68 $30,815.50 $26,052.07
Hotels/Motels

 

 $12,534.11 $11,807.03 $14,215.69
Liquor Stores/Bars

 

 $9,373.00 $9,338.00 $9,838.00
Manufacturing

 

 $876.39 $20.57 $13.88
Other Retail/All Other

 

 $74,688.68 $37,502.16 $35,262.77
Restaurants

 

 $34,844.47 $35,272.09 $44,513.34

 

 

YTD Sales/Use Tax Revenue Comparison by Category

Sales & Use Tax Collected January – December 2024

  2022 2023 2024
Auto Parts/Vehicle Repair $190,984.43 $225,439.29 $235,724.19
Building Materials

 

 $239,123.73 $212,900.00 $211,761.05
Clothing and Shoes/Dept. Stores $1,372,722.17 $1,549,134.36 $1,908,550.90
C. Stores/Gas Stations

 

 $245,900.34 $267,508.09 $334,425.25
All Business/Electricity

 

 $295,845.58 $304,857.84 $413,910.19
Furniture/Appliances/

Electricity

 $72,924.51 $85,181.13 $85,151.53
Grocery Stores

 

 $342,376.70 $318,713.45 $320,092.96
Hotels/Motels

 

 $172,796.09 $179,076.50 $200,619.50
Liquor Stores/Bars

 

 $125,301.00 $129,103.00 $121,279.00
Manufacturing

 

 $7,722.05 $9,329.08 $11,576.89
Other Retail/All Other

 

 $1,078,073.06 $1,040,636.37 $686,508.27
Restaurants

 

 $464,954.29 $513,047.70 $567,101.72

 

