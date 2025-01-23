Birth Announcement – Felan/Vazquez

Jan 23, 2025

Zareda Felan and Cristian Vazquez of Lamar, Colorado welcomed a baby boy “Zemendo” on December 12, 2024 at Prowers Medical Center in Lamar.  Zemendo was born at 8:01 a.m., weighed 7 pounds, 9 ounces and measured 21 inches.  Dr. Korkis was the attending physician.  Grandparents are Isabel Felan, Roberto Ruvalcaba, Damiana Carlos, and Demetrio Vazquez.  Great-grandparents are Daniel Felan, Dorothy Lucero, and Rosa Felan.

