Birth Announcement – Felan/Vazquez
Barbara Crimond | Jan 23, 2025 | Comments 0
Zareda Felan and Cristian Vazquez of Lamar, Colorado welcomed a baby boy “Zemendo” on December 12, 2024 at Prowers Medical Center in Lamar. Zemendo was born at 8:01 a.m., weighed 7 pounds, 9 ounces and measured 21 inches. Dr. Korkis was the attending physician. Grandparents are Isabel Felan, Roberto Ruvalcaba, Damiana Carlos, and Demetrio Vazquez. Great-grandparents are Daniel Felan, Dorothy Lucero, and Rosa Felan.
