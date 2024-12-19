Valerie Baldwin retires from Lamar Chamber of Commerce
Valerie Baldwin
For years, people visiting the Lamar Chamber of Commerce office have been greeted by the cheery face of Valerie (Val) Baldwin, the chamber’s Office Manager. Val has worn many hats at the Chamber; organizing all the parades, events, and banquets, answering phones and so much more. The City of Lamar can thank her for the many, many hours she’s spent over the years planning Lamar Days, Cinco de Mayo, the Holiday Parade of Lights, and on and on. If the Chamber hosted it, Val organized it and most likely worked it as well. She’s also been very active with the Chamber’s Facebook page, letting people know what events are planned and supporting the many local merchants who are Chamber members. She has finally decided to hang up those hats and retire (she laughingly told me this is “the third time I’ve tried to retire”), although she admitted she still occasionally has second thoughts about it and wonders if she’ll get bored. Not to worry, as she then went on to say she’s going to continue to help out as needed when she can. “I’ll be contract labor” she joked. She has worked full time in the Chamber office for the past 7 years, but helped out there off and on for several years prior to that. She started off as a Honker in 1987, giving that up in 2022 after 35 years. She also served on the Chamber Board of Directors for 3 years. Although her last day in the office was December 18, she worked at the Holiday Basketball Tournament December 19-21, something she’s been doing for years.
“Am I REALLY retiring??”
At this time, there have been no announcements about a replacement for Val. It may well take several people to do all that she does – something she makes look effortless but is actually the result of a strong work ethic, great networking skills and that big personality she is known for. She’s never been afraid to ask merchants or community members to step up and help the Chamber out. Her laugh and smile are contagious and she will be missed.
The Chamber held a drop-in retirement party December 18 to celebrate her last day with them. She’s looking forward to being able to sleep in if she wants to and to spend more time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, who frequent the Baldwin house on a regular basis. “Family is everything” she said. Congratulations on a well-deserved retirement, Val, and thank you for all you’ve done to help make Lamar the great place that it is!
By Barbara Crimond
