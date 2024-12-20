Proposed bonus cuts for federal prison staff could worsen staffing levels in facilities already facing high turnovers
Barbara Crimond | Dec 20, 2024 | Comments 0
A view of the entrance to the Florence Federal Correctional Complex
The Bureau of Prisons intends to cut retention bonuses by 10% for federal prison staff in Colorado, according to union leaders who represent staff members. The bonus cuts raise concerns for union leadership that the prisons will be unable to maintain adequate staffing levels.
In September 2023, all staff at the Federal Correctional Complex in Florence, which includes the most secure federal prison in America, started earning 25% retention bonuses with each paycheck. The “supermax” prison has worked through staffing difficulties for years, with high turnover amid difficult working conditions and forced overtime.
The American Federation of Government Employees Local 1169, the union that represents about 640 members employed at FCC Florence, advocated higher retention bonuses for all new employees since a federal hiring freeze during the pandemic in 2020. U.S. Rep. Brittany Pettersen of Lakewood, as well as U.S. Sens. Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper of Colorado, all supported 25% retention bonuses for FCC Florence last year.
John Butkovich, president of AFGE Local 1169, said the 25% retention bonus has worked well over the last year. While FCC Florence had about 150 vacancies at the end of 2023, Butkovich said the facility is down to about 110 vacancies now. Starting in February, though, all staff will receive a maximum bonus of 15%, according to conversations between Butkovich and prison leadership. “We’re just starting to see the positive effects of the retention (bonus),” Butkovich said. “My concern now is I know staff are going to leave. They’re going to leave in droves.”
A spokesperson for the bureau said “preliminary conversations regarding the possibility of decreasing or eliminating retention incentives were had with some institutions” because of a reduced retention budget, but a final decision has not been made. “You don’t recall your entire complex staff and tell them this bad news without knowing that it’s coming,” Butkovich said.
An email the acting warden for FCC Florence sent to employees that Newsline reviewed Thursday said the bureau had a $225.3 million national budget for incentives during the 2024 fiscal year, and the bureau was allotted $164.4 million for incentives during the 2025 fiscal year. Butkovich said FCC Florence hasn’t had a permanent warden in four months, and he doesn’t see that changing anytime soon given the “budget crisis.”
Pettersen said in a statement that she is committed to “ensuring a safer environment for the employees, inmates, and community,” noting that she called for proper compensation for staff at two correctional facilities in Colorado as soon as she took office. “It is unacceptable that BOP is going back on their word and cutting the retention bonuses promised to the hardworking staff at FCC Florence and FCI Englewood,” Pettersen said in a statement. “These incentives are critical to help address the concerning reports of unsustainable working conditions and severe understaffing issues that have plagued these facilities for years.”
A spokesperson for Bennet said his office “is in touch with local unions while we wait for updated info” from the bureau. A spokesperson for Hickenlooper did not respond to a Newsline request for comment.
FCC Florence retention bonuses will also move from being “group” incentives based on an employee’s position to “individual” incentives, meaning someone’s bonus can be decreased based on job performance or disciplinary action. Butkovich said the prison has a four-year backlog of disciplinary cases, so someone can get a reduced bonus because of an incident years ago.
Butkovich said he knows of between 20 and 30 staff members who are eligible for retirement but have only stayed working because of the high retention bonuses. He said he expects younger staff will also leave to work for the Colorado Department of Corrections, where they can make more money.
The supermax Administrative Maximum Facility, sometimes called “The Alcatraz of the Rockies,” is one of the facilities at FCC Florence. It houses high-profile criminals, including drug trafficker Joaquín “El Chapo” Guzmán and Boston Marathon bomber Dzhokhar A. Tsarnaev. It is the nation’s highest-security prison, located in Fremont County in Pettersen’s 7th Congressional District.
James Simmerman, president of AFGE Local 709, which represents employees at the Federal Correctional Institution Englewood, said correctional officers have received 25% retention bonuses for about the last 18 months, and non-custody staff like educators, counselors and cooks received 10%. Cuts at FCI Englewood will be phased, Simmerman said, so correctional staff will move to 20% bonuses in February and then 15% bonuses in May, and non-custody staff will move to 5% bonuses in February and then no bonus come May. “We’ve had a retention and recruitment problem for many years now, very similar to Florence with the Colorado cost of living going so high in the last decade,” Simmerman said. “Our staffing levels have been consistently around 70% in custody, non-custody a little higher. They started to make a little headway with the retentions, but I don’t see that trend continuing, and it’s going to take a downturn with the announcement of those cuts.”
Historically, Simmerman said many correctional officers would go into their jobs with the goal of moving into a non-custody position, but that’s less common now as people moving to those roles take a pay cut. He said the frequency of programming for people in custody could be affected by the reduced bonuses and the potential for decreased staff.
The bureau also announced last week that it will deactivate six minimum-security prison camps across the country, including the camp at FCI Englewood. Simmerman said that transition will have “a fairly significant impact” on staff at the camp who will need to move elsewhere.
Butkovich and Simmerman both said they are in touch with members of Colorado’s federal delegation seeking their help in maintaining current retention bonuses. Butkovich said letters of support from Pettersen, Bennet and Hickenlooper last year were able to secure the higher retention bonuses in the first place.
“We’re hoping that maybe with their push we can regain what was taken in hopes to maintain staffing levels, safe levels, out here,” Butkovich said.
# # #
Lindsey Toomer/Colorado Newsline
Filed Under: Featured
About the Author: