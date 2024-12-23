Merry Christmas from Robinson Printing and The Prowers Journal

Robinson Printing and The Prowers Journal wish everyone a wonderful holiday season filled with love, family and peace.  As a reminder, our offices will be closed from December 24 through January 1, reopening on January 2 so that our staff can spend time with family during the holiday.  Look for our Dec. 25 newsletter today throughout Lamar and the surrounding area.  The January 1 edition will be delivered on December 31.

