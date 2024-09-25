Lamar Utilities Board meeting September 24, 2024
The board approved purchase orders 630269 through 630307 in the amount of $67,746.94. Large items in these purchase orders include $28,450.00 to Bell Lumber and Pole for wooden poles to replenish stock and $15,667.40 to Border States Industries for line material. Bills totaling $1,239,985.05 were approved to be paid as well. Some of the larger bills were: $1,084,516.24 to ARPA, $29,610.00 to Sunbelt Solomon Services, $45,393.91 to the County health pool, $19,224.64 to PERA and $24,345.00 to the City of Lamar.
The August 2024 Financial Report includes the balance sheet, income statement, year-to-date income and year-to-date monthly comparisons to 2023. It reads as follows:
Balance Sheet – There are no significant changes to the balance sheet. Cash is down $80,582 from July and accounts receivable increased by $161,752.
Income Statement – The total operating revenue for the month is $1,768,335 and operating costs of $1,374,843 resulting in gross operating income of $393,492. When the non-operating revenues and expenses are taken into consideration there is a net income for the month of $184,537.
YTD Income Statement – Total operating revenues for the year are $10,388,291 and total operating costs are $9,372,249 resulting in gross operating income of $1,016,041. When the non-operating revenues and expenses are taken into consideration there is a net loss of $358,407 year to date.
YTD Comparison with Last Year – When compared to 2023, revenues from retail sales are up approximately $835,637 of 9% comparing August 2024 to August 2023 and overall operating expenses are up approximately $888,520 or 10% resulting in a net loss of $358,407 for the year.
The System Operating Report states that at approximately 5:20 pm on Tuesday, September 17, 2024, the system was impacted by a severe thunderstorm. The storm damaged 6 power poles south of Road CC on the L3 circuit that feeds the AT&T tower. 2 street light poles and a lift pole to a secondary service. The line crew completed the pole replacement in one day and service was back to a normal feed at 3:00 pm on Wednesday.
