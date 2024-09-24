Gregory Merle Cline – February 14, 1954 – September 21, 2024
Barbara Crimond | Sep 23, 2024 | Comments 0
A Graveside Service for Greg Cline will be held at 10:00 a.m., Friday, September 27, 2024 at Hillside Cemetery in Granada, Colorado. Visitation will be from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., Thursday, September 26, 2024 at Valley Memorial Funeral Chapel in Holly, Colorado.
Gregory Merle Cline, age 70, passed away on Saturday, September 21, 2024, surrounded by his family at the Greeley County Hospital in Tribune, Kansas, leaving behind a legacy of love, laughter, and unwavering support for his family. Greg was born February 14, 1954, to Ben and Barbara (Hoffman) Cline in Lamar, Colorado. He married Vickie Smith on June 10, 1972. They welcomed their daughter, Jennifer in July of 1974 and their son, Cody in June of 1976.
In his younger days, Greg lived life with grit and determination as a rodeo cowboy, competing in both timed and rough stock events. He raised and trained many winning racehorses. As he got older, he spent his days as a hardworking cattle rancher, never losing his love for the cowboy way of life. Even then, he continued team roping, finding joy in the bond he shared with his fellow ropers, his friends.
A true fan of the Wild West, Greg had a deep love for John Wayne western movies and Gunsmoke, never missing an episode. He also made sure to watch the Cowboy Channel, following every rodeo he could, keeping his passion for the sport alive through the years.
He enjoyed the excitement of gambling, always finding joy in the thrill it brought. A storyteller by nature, he would often entertain family and friends with captivating old Indian tales, keeping traditions and history alive through his words.
Greg was a man of routine, enjoying his meals at the same time each day and taking his well-deserved naps. His consistency was a comforting presence in the lives of all who knew him. Above all, he deeply believed in his children and grandchildren, always pushing them to be the best versions of themselves in everything they did and supporting them in all their endeavors.
Greg was preceded in death by his parents, Ben and Barbara (Hoffman) Cline.
He is survived by his wife of 52 years, Vickie; daughter, Jennifer (Doug) Morlan of Collinsville, Texas; son, Cody Cline of Lamar, Colorado; two grandkids, Tate Mauser of Broomfield, Colorado and Peyton Morlan of Hays, Kansas; two brothers, George Cline and Otis (Benne Sue) Cline; two sisters, Cassandra (Doug) Moyer and Cindy (Fred) Housholder; as well as many nieces and nephews, and numerous friends. He will be dearly missed by all whose lives he touched.
Memorial contributions may be made to Holly Fire and Ambulance in care of Valley Memorial Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 950, Lamar, Colorado 81052. To leave online condolences, please visit www.valleyfuneralcremation.com
Filed Under: Obituary
