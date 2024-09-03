City of Lamar accepting applications for Planning/Zoning, Water, Utilities, ARPA and Vale Boards
Applications are currently being accepted by the City of Lamar for appointments to the following Boards:
PLANNING & ZONING
(One unexpired 5-year term expiring February 1, 2027)
WATER ADVISORY BOARD
(One unexpired 5-year term expiring February 1, 2026)
UTILITIES BOARD
(One unexpired 5-year term expiring August 1, 2027)
VICTIMS & WITNESSES ASSISTANCE LAW ENFORCEMENT (VALE) BOARD
(One expired 3-year term expiring August 1, 2027)
ARPA BOARD REPRESENTATIVES
(One unexpired 4-year term expiring December 31, 2025)
Forms are available on our website: www.ci.lamar.co.us. Completed forms must be sent to City of Lamar, City Administrator’s Office, 102 East Parmenter, Lamar CO 81052-3239. Applications will be accepted until position(s) filled.
