City of Lamar accepting applications for Planning/Zoning, Water, Utilities, ARPA and Vale Boards

       Applications are currently being accepted by the City of Lamar for appointments to the following Boards:

PLANNING & ZONING

(One unexpired 5-year term expiring February 1, 2027)

WATER ADVISORY BOARD

(One unexpired 5-year term expiring February 1, 2026)

UTILITIES BOARD

(One unexpired 5-year term expiring August 1, 2027)

VICTIMS & WITNESSES ASSISTANCE LAW ENFORCEMENT (VALE) BOARD

(One expired 3-year term expiring August 1, 2027)

ARPA BOARD REPRESENTATIVES

(One unexpired 4-year term expiring December 31, 2025)

Forms are available on our website:  www.ci.lamar.co.us.  Completed forms must be sent to City of Lamar, City Administrator’s Office, 102 East Parmenter, Lamar CO  81052-3239. Applications will be accepted until position(s) filled.

