Lamar City Council meeting of June 10, 2024

Select a Tag "Birdchick" "Fix Our Damn Roads" "Go Vote Colorado" "Go Vote CO" #1319 'Golden Boot' (CDC) in the Million Hearts Campaign 1041 Regulations 120 South Main Street Lamar 1200 Year Drought 1306 Brownfields Grant 15th Judicial Court 15th Judicial Court-Colorado 15th Judicial District 15th Judicial District Community Corrections Board 15th Judicial District Nominating Commission 16th Judicial District 1819 Prairie Train Engine 1846 Christmas 20/20 2017 Colorado Envirothon Competition 2018 Alumnus/Alumna of the Year 2018 County Budget 2018 Downtown Custom & Classic Expo 2018 Farm Bill 2018 Irrigation and Water Management Survey 2018 Weather Summary 2018 Year in Review - April 2018 Year in Review - August 2018 Year in Review - December 2018 Year in Review - June 2018 Year in Review - May 2018 Year in Review - November 2018 Year in Review - October 2018 Year in Review - September 2018 Year in Review -March 2018 Year in Review- February 2018 Year in Review-July 2019 Budget 2019 Daniel Kasza Memorial 4-H Scholarship 2019 December Year in Review 2019 Farm Bill 2019 Region 9 Baseball Championship 2019 Water Year 2019 Year in Review 2020 Cattle Inventory 2020 Flu Season 2022 Alumnus of the Year 2022 Budget 2023 Cannonball Endurance Run 2023 Coast to Coast Motorcycle Cannonball 211Colorado org 25-7 Media Inc 26th Annual Windmill Classic 28th Annual Granada Bristol Days 2nd Amendment 3-Tab Shingles 360 Energy Engineers 4 Rivers 4 Rivers Equipment 4-H 4-H and FFA 4h 4th US Congressional District 5 Loaves Pantry 65 811 811 Day 9-11 Memorial 9-11 Memorial Tribute Committee 9-11 Observance 9-11 Tribute Foundation 9-11 Tribute Memorial 9/11 Big Timbers Memorial 9/11 Committee 9/11 First Responder Tribute and Parade 9/11 First Responders Memorial 9/11 Memorial 9/11 Memorial Project 9/11 Memorial Tribute 9/11 Memorial Tribute and Parade 9/11 Tri State Tribute 9/11 Tri-State Committee 9/11 Tri-State First Responder Tribute 9/11 Tri-State Tribute 9/11 Tri-State Tribute Committee 9/11 Tribute 9/11 Tribute Committe 9/11 Tribute Committee 9/11 Tribute Committee & Memorial Fund 9/11 Tribute Memorial 911 A-1 Rental and Sales A.A.S. AAA Aarman Gill Aaron Bartleson Aaron Kyro Aaron Leiker Aaron P. Graft AARP Community Challenge abandonded abandoned Abandoned Houses Abandoned Vehicle Ordinance Abigail Ross Abode Hospice Abuse ACA Academic Honors Academic Letter Awards Academic Team Acadia National Park ACC ACC Mountain West Ace Tire Acre Feet Action 22 Active Eligible Voters active-duty ADA Adam Cermak Executive Director of the Foundation for Colorado Community Colleges Adame Kan-Du Construction Adams County Administrator Administrator John Sutherland Administrator Rob Evans Adolph Coors Foundation Adopt A Planter Program ADRCO Adult Health Center Advanced Treatment Center Advantage Treatment Center Advantage Treatment Centers advertising advocacy AFBF Affiliation with Political Party Afghanistan Ag Ag Impact Task Force Ag Olympics AG Phil Weiser Ag Secretary Ag Summary AG Weiser Ag Yield Survey AGCO Agricultural Labor Survey Agricultural Survey Agriculture Agriculture Day in Colorado Agriculture Show Agriculture Studies Agritourism Air Care Air Force Academy Airport AJ Jackson Al Sanders Al's Boot Repair and More Alamosa Alan Medina Albert Morena Albert Moreno alcohol Alcohol Impaired Alcoholic Beverages All Mail Ballot Delivery State Allan Medina Allen Tinnes Allosaurus Alma Folklorica de Oklahome along with Hasty Ambulance Alta Vista Alta Vista Charger School Alta Vista Charter School Altek Alternate School Alumni Alzheimer's Alzheimer's Disease Alzheimer’s Association in care of Valley Memorial Funeral Chapel Amache Amache Museum Amache National Historic Site Act Amache Preservation Society Amanda Brown CPA Amber Rider Ambulance Fund Amendment 20 & 64 Amendment 23 Amendment 23-Gallagher Amendment 64 Amendments America the Beautiful American AgCredit American Board of Ophthalmology American Cancer Society American Civic Constructors American Civil Construction American Civil Constructors American Community Survey American Culinary Association American Diabetes Association American Diabetic Association American Flag American Heart Association American Legion American Legion #71 American Legion Foundation American Legion Legacy Run American Legion Legacy Scholarship American Legion Post #71 American Master Chef American Public health Association American Rescue Plan Americanism AmericasFarmers AmeriCorps AMI Amity Canal Amos Energy AMR Amtrak Amtrak and the Kansas and Cheyenne County Sheriff’s Offices and High Plains Community Health Center and Parks for Future Generations Act and Prowers County Sheriff’s Office and TBK Bank. and the Natural Resources Conservation Service Anderson-Burris to Feed the Children. Andres Arrendondo Jr. Andrew Wyatt Andy Woller Anessa Stagner-Stulp Angel Munoz Angel Open Golf Angelina Downing Angels Open Angie Cue Angie Cue Lamar Community Development Director Animal Assistance Foundation Animal Farm Foundation Animal Migration animals Anita Zavala Ann Lincoln Enterprises Annabelle Munoz Annapolis Anne Boken Trust Anne Marie Crampton Annex Annie's Project anniversary announcement Annual Car Show and Rod Run at Willow Creek Park Annual Drug Take Back Annual Wheat Variety Performance Trial ANS Anschutz Anschutz Family Foundation Antelope College Antelope Creek Antelope Night Antelope Stampede Anthony LaTour Anthony W. LaTour Memorial Antler Shed Antonio Lucero AOSCA Apatosaurus Apex Officer APF Appetizers & Drinks Apprenticeships Aqua Holics Aquatic Nuisance Species Arbor Day Arby Arby's ARC ARC Funding ARC/PLC Archery Area Agency on Aging Argie Thrall Ark Basin Water Forum Ark Valley Conduit Ark Valley Hospice Ark Valley Vision Arkansas Basin Arkansas Basin Roundtable Arkansas Horse Pullers Arkansas River Arkansas River Basin Arkansas River Basin Water Forum Arkansas River Compact Arkansas River Compact Adm Arkansas River Power Authority Arkansas River Report Arkansas River Valley Basin Arkansas River Valley Farms Arkansas River Water Collaborative Arkansas River Watershed Collaborative Arkansas Valley Arkansas Valley Board of Realtors Arkansas Valley Conduit Arkansas Valley Fairgrounds Arkansas Valley Horse Pullers Arkansas Valley Hospice Arkansas Valley Wind and Percussion Ensemble Arlington Armed Forces Armed Robbery ARMS Army Corps of Engineers Army National Guard Arosha Loku ARPA Arsenic Art Guild art show Arts Council artshow ARWC Asbestos Ashley Gilmore Ashley Mayjoy ASIVA Aspen Bakery associate Astronaut ATC Atchison ATF Atmos Atmos Energy Atmos Energy Corp ATSF ATT&T Attorney General Phil Weiser Attorney John Lefferdink Aubree Adams Aubrie and Skyler Vice Audrey Kane August 2021 August 2022 Augustine Aurora Clinic Autopsy Autumn Art Show Avanaagrid Renewables AVenida Colonia Avian Flu Avian Influenza Avian Protection AVRMC AVWPE awards awareness Ayala Ayers Associated Ayers Associates Ayres Associates Baalmann Mortuary Babcock & Wilcox Babcock and Wilcox baby BAC Baca Baca & Cheyenne Counties Baca County Baca County Colorado Baca County Coroner Baca County Fairgrounds Baca County Scholarship Backflow Device backpack backwards Backyard Bash Backyard BBQ BACtrack ballad Ballantyne Ballantyne Vision Care Ballot 1A Ballot 4A Ballot Initiative 2A Ballot Security Ballots BallotTrax band Barbara Ford Barley Barn Owl Drone Service baseball Basin States basketball Bats BBB BBB Fundraiser BBQ BBQ/Tailgating Recipes BDC bear Beards and Balayage bears Beatty Canyon Ranch Bed Bug Regulations Bedbug Beech 18 Beef Beef production Beer Beer & Brats for Boobies Beer Garden Beer Tent Beers and Brats for Boobies Beers Brats for Boobies beersandbratsforboobies.com Belinda Groner Belinda Sturges bell ringers Bellomy Ben Buck Bennet Bent Bent & Prowers Counties Bent County Bent County CO Bent County Colorado Bent County Commissioner Bent County Coroner Bent County Foundation Bent County Harvest Festival Bent County Historical Society bent county prowers county Bent County Sheriff Bent County Sheriff's Office Bent County Sheriff’s Office (BCSO) Bent County/Las Animas After School Program Bent on Birding Bent on Birding Festival Bent's Fort Bent's Fort Chapter Bent's Fort Chapter of the Santa Fe Trail Bent's New Fort Bent's Old Fort Bent-Prowers Cattle & Horse Growers Bent-Prowers Cattle & Horse Growers Association Bent-Prowers Cattle & Horse Growers Association’s Bent-Prowers Cattle and Horse Growers Association Bent-Prowers Cattlemen's Association Bent-Prowers Endowment Trust Bent/Kiowa County Dispatch Bent’s Fort Chapter of the Santa Fe Trail Association Bent’s Old Fort National Historic Site Berthoud United Methodist Church BEST BEST Grant BEST Grant Colorado BEST School Best Western Beta Eta Gamma Beta Sigma Phi Beth Temple Betsy Markey Bettiann's Betz Tech Betz Tech Center Betz Technology Center Bev Haggard Beverly Augustine Beverly Haggard BiCentennial Park Bicycle Colorado Bicycle Safety Bicycles Biden BidNet Big Game Licenses Big R Big R and Thrifty King Big Timbers Alliance Big Timbers Alliance Coalition Big Timbers Coalition Big Timbers Community Alliance Big Timbers Museum big-game Big-Game Auction and Raffle Program Bike to Work Day bill of sale Billy Graham Memorial Foundation Billye Spaar Bimmer biologists Biomass BIP bird birding birth births Bison Title Company BJ BJ’s Burger & Beverage Black Hole Black Water Band Black Wolfe Clothing Company or Uniquely Creative Designs Black-Footed Ferret Black-Out Truck Blackhawk Blackhawk Helicopter Blackout Vehicle Blake Osborn Bleach Bleachers Blessings Blight Bling & Blessings Blings Blue Rose Ranch Bluegrass Festival BMS BNSF BNSF Donation BNSF Railway Bo Board of County Commissioners Board of Prowers County Commissioners boating boats Bob Appel – Friend of the Arkansas” Award Bob DeLancey Bob Gourley Bob Seay Bob Stovall Bob Yates Bob's Burgers Bobby Ward BoCC Boettcher Foundation Boggsville Boggsville Colorado Boggsville Days Bogus Phone Calls Bonfils books Boone Reach Booster Boots Boundless Opportunity Scholarship Bowman Building Boy Scout Troop 218 Boy Scouts Brad Licht Brad Segal Brad Semmens Brad Young Bradley Jones Brady Turpin Brase Braxton O'Bryan Breakfast Dishes Breathalyzer breeding season Brenda May Brew Brew Unto Others Brewing for Business Brian Long Brian Long CDOT’s Resident Engineer BridgeCare Bright Beginnings Bright Side Nutrition BriMark Builders Brinkley Bristol Bridge Bristol Colorado Broadband Bronco Broncos Brown Funeral Chapel Brown Funeral Directors Brown Funeral Home Brown Funeral Home Chapel in Eads Brown Funeral Home Cheyenne Wells Brown Funeral Home Eads Brown Funeral Home in Cheyenne Wells Brown Funeral Home in Eads Brown-Winters Funeral Home and Cremation Service in Miami Brownfield Brownfields Brownfields Cleanup Brownfields Grant Brownfields Program Brownsfield Brownsfield Grant Bruce Fickenscher Brush Fire Bryan Castanza Bryan Jordan BTCA Buck Buck-Neguse Build Back Better Building Inspection Codes Building Permit Fees Burea of Reclamation Bureau of Economic Analysis Bureau of Land Management Bureau of Transportation Burger King Burglary Burlington Burns and McDonnell Engineering Business Administration Business Education Business of the Month Bustang Butler-Huddleston Foundation butterfly Buxton Buxton Company Buxton Group Buxton-Andrade BUZZARD Buzzard’s Roost by-Pass BYF Byron Hall Bywater Development LLC C C-PACE CACD CAD Calf Crop Call for Artists CALP Calvary Baptist Church-Lamar Calvin Melcher CAmeron Peak Camp & Currell Construction Camp Amache Camp Amache Granada Camp Amache Pilgrimage Camp Amache Preservation Soci Camp Amaches Camp Rocky Campfire Campo Campo Colorado Campo Grazing Association Can Collection Canabanoid Cancer Fund of America Inc. (CFA) Cancer Support Services Inc. (CSS) Candy Cane Christmas Cannabis Cannonball Cannopy Corporation Canyons & Plains Canyons & Plains Regional Heritage Taskforce Canyons and Plains CAP Capulin Volcano Car Palace Car Seats Care Net Pregnancy Center Care Net Pregnancy Center of S.E. CO CareConnect career Career Expo CareNet Pregnancy Center CARES Act Carfax Carla Scranton Carla's Threads Carpenter Breland Funeral Home Carrie Besnette Hauser Carrie Smith Carrigan Carrigan Constructin Carson Carere Case 31 CASFA Casino Night Cassidy Jagers Castanos Cathy Garcia Cathy Ritter Cathy Valenzuela Cattle Cattle and Calves Cattle of Feed CATTLE ON FEED Cattle on Feed Colorado Cattle on Feed Report Cattle Report Cattle Report from USDA CattleGrowers Association Caucus CBCB CBI CBRE CCA CCA Annual Convention CCA Mid-Winter Conference CCAC CCCS CCCS President Dr. Nancy McCallin CCG CCGA CCI CCIA CCSC CCW CD4 CDA CDA Farm Products Program CDA Industrial Hemp Registration Program CDBG CDC CDDPHE CDE cdhs CDL CDLE CDLO CDO CDOT CDOT Executive Director Shailen Bhatt CDOT Highway Safety Office CDOT Wayfaring Signage CDOTHIO CDPHE CDS Cecilia Dowell celebrate Celia Tamayo Cell Phone Distracted Drivers Cemetery Schedule Census Census 2020 Census for 2020 Census of Agriculture Centennial Farms Centennial Farms and Ranches Centennial Farms and Ranches for Colorado Center Pivot Irrigation CEO CEO Eric Niemeyer Certified Election Results Certified Seed Cesar Chavez CF Maier CF Meier CFA CFO CGI digital Chad & Cheryl Hart Chad Hart Chad Krug Chaffa Chain Law Chamber of Commerce Chamber of Commerce Oktoberfest Chamber Spring Fling Chamberlain CHAMP Channa Reed Char Herrera Charge Point ChargePoint Charitable Donations Charity VIP Party Charles & Carolyn Kelley Charles Goodnight Charlie Elizabeth Grasmick College Fund Charter Appropriation Charter Communications Charter Spectrum Chartwell Chatauquan Cherry Creek Media Cherry Creek Radio Cheryl Sanchez Cheryl Sanchez Vice President of Academic Services and Student Services Cheyenne Cheyenne County Cheyenne County Sheriff Cheyenne County Sheriff's Offices Cheyenne Robinson CHFA Chickens Chief David Dougherty Chief Jeremy Burkhart Chief Kyle Miller Chief's Award for Excellence in Rangeland Management Child Abuse Prevention Month Child Safety Council childcare Chili Festival Chivington Chivington Colorado Chris Currell Chris Geddes Chris Medina Chris Rundell Chris Wilkinson Christ Lutheran Church located at 7701 Candelaria Rd NE Albuquerque Christian Augustine Christmas Christmas Card Sale Christmas Decorations Christmas Tree chronic health Chronic Wasting Disease CHSAA CHSAA Band Festival Chuckwagon Cooking Contest CICA Cindy Bennett Cindy Otto Cindy Sovine CIRSA Cities and Towns Week Citizen Academy Citizen of the Year Award Citizens Academy Citizen’s Police Academy City Administrator City Administrator John Sutherland City of Granada City of Holly City of Holly Colorado City of La Junta City of Lafmar City of Lamar City of Lamar 2021 Budget City of Lamar Animal Shelter City of Lamar AVC Project City of Lamar Christmas Schedule City of Lamar Clean up Day City of Lamar Coloado City of Lamar Colorado City of Lamar Colorado Police Department City of Lamar Cultural Events Center City of Lamar Holiday Schedule 2022-2023 City of Lamar Lamar Main Street LLC City of Lamar Municipal Pool City of Lamar Municipal Swimming Pool City of Lamar New Year Schedule City of Lamar Police Department City of Lamar Pool City of Lamar Sales Tax Revenue City of Lamar Sales Tax Revenue Report City of Lamar Sand and Sage Round-Up City of Lamar Spring Clean Up Day City of Lamar Tree Board City of Llamar Colorado City of Wiley City of Wiley Colorado City off Lamar Public Works City Sales Tax Revenue Civic Auction Civic Canopy CIVID-19 civil war CJRA CLA CLA Safety Group Program Clare Dunn Clarence Van Dyke class Class 6 Felony Class of 69 Classic and Custom Car Show Clay Whitham Clean Energy Clean Jobs America Clear Choice CLEER Clerk & Recorder Clerk and Recorder CLG Click It Click It or Ticket Clifford Boxley Climate Climate Change Climate Smart Commodities clothes Clothesline Project CML CMS CO CO Secretary of State CO State Demography Office Coal Domes Cobblestone Cobblestone Hotel Cobblestone Inn Cobblestone Inn & Suites Coby Carter Cocaine CoCO Code Enforcement Code Enforcement Officers Code Red Cody Johnson Cody Jolly Coffee Cup Coffee with a Cop COLA Colby Kansas Cold Justice Collective Impact Initiative Grant college College Goal Sunday College National Finals Rodeo CollegeInvest Collins Ranch ColoEast Bankshares Colonies Colony Collapse Disorder Colony Collapse Disorder Symptoms Coloradans for Animal Care Colorado Colorado (US) Volunteer Cavalry Colorado 2019 Colorado 2021 Budget Colorado 2022 General Election Colorado Abandoned Colorado Administrative Committee Colorado Ag Colorado Ag Commissioner Colorado Ag Commissioner Kate Greenberg Colorado Ag Industry Colorado Ag Summary Colorado Agricultural Yield Survey Colorado Agriculture Council Colorado Agriculture Leadership Program Colorado All State Band Colorado Alliance Touring Colorado and New Mexico Departments of Transportation Colorado Animal Assistance Foundation Colorado Attorney General Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser Colorado Atty General Colorado Atty General Phil Weiser Colorado Atty General Phil Weiser Press Release Colorado Beef Council Colorado Beef Producers Colorado Beef Quality Assurance Colorado Brand Board Colorado Brand Commissioner Colorado Bureau of Investigation (CBI) Colorado Career Cluster Colorado Cattle Colorado Cattle on Feed Colorado Cattlelmen's Association Colorado Cattleman's Association Colorado Cattlemen’s Agricultural Land Trust Colorado Cattlemen’s Association Colorado Cattlemen’s junior advisor Colorado CattleWomen Colorado CattleWomen and Southeast Colorado Junior Cattlemen Colorado Caucus Colorado Centennial Farms Colorado Centennial Farms and Ranches Colorado Charge Ahead Colorado Child Abuse and Neglect hotline Colorado Climate Colorado Climate Center Colorado Coalition for the Homeless Colorado Commission on Indian Affairs Colorado Community College System Colorado Constitution Colorado Corn Colorado Corn Administration Colorado Corn Administrative Committee (CCAC) Colorado Corn Association Colorado corn council Colorado Corn Growers Colorado Corn Growers Association Colorado Corn Promotion Colorado Counties Colorado County Caucus Colorado County Clerks Association Executive Board Colorado Crop Progress Colorado Crop Progress Report Colorado Crop Report Colorado Cross-Disability Coalition (CCDC) Colorado Dairy Farmers Colorado Department of Ag Colorado Department of Agriculture Colorado Department of Corrections Colorado Department of Employment and Labor Colorado Department of Higher Education Colorado Department of Labor Colorado Department of Labor and Employment Colorado Department of Labor and Employment’s Colorado Department of Law Colorado Department of Local Affairs Colorado Department of Motor Vehicles Colorado Department of Natural Resources Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment’s (CDPHE) Hazardous Materials and Waste Management Division Colorado Department of Public Safety Colorado Department of Revenue Colorado Department of Taxation Colorado department of transportation Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) Colorado Dept of Agriculture Colorado Dept of Law Colorado Dept of Motor Vehicles Colorado Dept of Transportation Colorado DHigh School Rodeo Finals Colorado Digital ID Colorado Division of Criminal Justice Office of Research and Statistics Colorado DMV Colorado Domestic Violence Colorado Domestic Violence Fatality Review Board Colorado Drink Company Colorado Drought Monitor Colorado East Bank & Trust Colorado Economic Growth Colorado Economy Colorado Elks Foundation Colorado Employment and Labor Colorado Employment and Labor Department Colorado Employment Situation June 2020 Colorado Employment Statistics Colorado Farm Bureau Colorado Farm Land Values Colorado Farm Service Agency Colorado Farm Show Colorado Farm Stewardship Award Colorado Feedlots Colorado FFA Foundation Colorado Field Ornithologists Colorado Fire Restrictions Colorado Firefighter safety and Disease Prevention Grant Colorado Foundation for Agriculture Colorado Fruit and Vegetable Growers Association Colorado GDL Colorado General Assembly Colorado General Fund Colorado Gov. Hickenlooper Colorado Gov. John Hickenlooper Colorado Governor Colorado Governor Jared Polis Colorado Governor Polis Colorado Green Colorado Health and Human Services Colorado Health Foundation Colorado Health Institute Colorado Hemp Program Colorado High School Coaches Association Colorado High School Rodeo Colorado High School Rodeo Finals Colorado Highway 50 East Colorado Historian Colorado Historical Society Colorado House of Rep Colorado House of Representatives Colorado Humane Society Colorado Independent CattleGrower’s Association Colorado Independent Redistricting Commission Colorado Job Report Colorado Jobs and Employment Department Colorado Jobs Report Colorado Labor and Employment Colorado Legislative Council Colorado Legislature Colorado Livestock Association Colorado Livestock Association and the Colorado Pork Producers Council. Colorado Lottery Starburst Award Colorado Lotto Colorado Mills Colorado Mills LLC Colorado Minimum Wage Colorado Motorcycle Operator Safety Training (MOST) Colorado Mountain College Colorado National Guard Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade Colorado Office of Economic Development and International Trade (OEDIT) Colorado Office of Economic Development of International Trade Colorado Office of State Planning theh Budgeting Colorado Parks and Wildlife Colorado Pork Producers Association Colorado Pork Producers Council Colorado Preservation Colorado Primary Balloting Colorado Primary Election Colorado Primary Election State Colorado Proud Colorado Proud Program Colorado Public Radio Colorado Quarterly Economic Forecast Colorado Redistricting Colorado Retirement Association (CRA) Scholarship Program Colorado Right to Repair Bill Colorado River Colorado River Salinity Control Fix Act Colorado Road and Community Safety Act Colorado Rockies Colorado Secretary of State Colorado Secretary of State Jena Griswold Colorado Secretary of State Wayne Williams Colorado Secretary of State’s Office Colorado Simmental Colorado Simmental Association Colorado Springs Colorado Springs Fire Dive Team arrived on scene Colorado Springs Mobile Vet Center Colorado Springs Utilities Colorado Stargazing Colorado State Budget Proposal 2021 Colorado State Cinderella Pageant Colorado State District 35 Colorado State Fair Colorado State Fair Parade Colorado State Forest Service Colorado State High School Rodeo Association Finals Colorado State High School Rodeo Finals Colorado State Historical Fund Colorado State Historical Program Colorado State of Emergency Colorado State Parks Colorado State Patrol Colorado State Patrol and Prowers County Sheriff Colorado State Patrol Youth Academy Colorado State Senator Larry Crowder Colorado State Senator Rod Pelton Colorado State University Colorado Super Tuesday Colorado Super Tuesday State Colorado Teacher's Association Colorado Tourism Bureau Colorado Tourism Office Colorado Trail Explorer Colorado Treasurer Colorado Trust Colorado U.S. Senator Michael Bennet Colorado Veterans Colorado Water Conservancy Board Colorado Water Conservation Colorado Water Conservation Board Colorado Water Institute Colorado Water Year 2022 Colorado Welcome Center Colorado Wheat Harvest Report Colorado Wild Pass Colorado Wool Growers Association Colorado Workforce Center Colorado's Operation Livestock Thief program Colorado's Power Pathway Colorado's Water Plan Colorado-Kansas Compact Coloradol Corn Growers Coloradoland Tire and Service ColoradoPolitics Colorado’s American Indian population Colorado’s Canyon of the Ancients National Monument Colorado’s Electric Vehicle Plan Comance Natitonal Grassland Comanche National Grassland Comback Cash Scholarship ComicPlus Commencement Commencement Exercise Commercial Drivers Commercial Meat Production Commercial Red Meat Production Commercial Street Bridge Commission Commission on Indian Affairs Commissioner Henry Schnabel Commissioner Kate Greenberg Commissioner Wendy Buxton-Andrade Commissioners Commissioners Grasmick & Buxton-Andrade Commodities Distribution Community Collaborative Rain Community Collaborative Rain Hail Snow Network Community Corrections Community Corrections Facility Community Development Director Community Development Manager Community Resource Center Community State Bank Community State Bank and TBK Bank Community State Bank and/or People’s Credit Union COMP competition Compost Computer Concerned Citizens of Lamar Congress Congressman Ken Buck ConnectCare conservation Conservation Easemens Conservation Easement conservation pool Conservation Trust Consolidated Return Mail Center Construction Construction Trades Consumer Destination Consumer Protection Week contest Controlled Substance Detection Convention Cook Cookies Cook’s Floor and Wall. Coordinated Election Results COPERR CoPIRG Core Distinction Group Core Financial Corey Kent White Corey Stephens Corey White Corn Corn Production Cornerstone Cornerstone Lodge No. 90 Cornerstone Resource Center Cornhole Tournament Coronavirus Coronavirus Drive-Thru Testing Procedures Coroner Candidate Coronica's Corps of Engineers Corral Bluffs Natural Area Designation and the Chancellor Ranch Bighorn Sheep Access Program Cortez Cory Forgue Cory Gardner COSI COSI Scholarships costume COTeenDriver.com Cotton Council Country Acres and RV Motel Park Country Jam country swing County Annex County Assessor County Clerk & Recorder Office County Department of Human Services County Elections County Enhancement Application County Land Use Supervisor County Planning Commission County Sheriff County Sheriffs of Colorado course Courtney Neuhold Courtney Rosengrants COVD-19 Covered Pool COVID COVID 19 Response from Polis Covid Recovery Act COVID Update Covid-19 COVID-19 Mandates COVID-19 SCAMS COVID-19. PCPHE covid-19. Polis COVIDD-19 Cow Palace Cow Palace Inn Cowboy Collectible Show and Sale Cowboy Punch Bowl Cowboy Up at the Wagons coyote CPA CPC CPCHE CPI Construction CPS CPW CPW Invasive Species CPW Wetlands CR 196 Craig Brooks Craig Colorado Craig Loveless Craig Schenck Craig Schwab Crane Crash Responder Safety Week Crayfish CRCS Creed Speaking Competition Cremation CREP Improvement Act Crespin CRHDC Crime Critical Access Hospital CRLL CRMR Crop Production Crop Production Report Crop Progress Colorado Crop Progress Report Crop Report Crops Crow-Luther Cultural Events Center Crowder Crowley Crowley County Crowley County Sheriff's Office CRP CRP Programs Cruikshank Realty CSA CSBC CSHSR CSI CSI Study CSLB CSO CSOC CSOC Scholarship Program CSP CSP Bodycams CSP Trooper Tips CSP-Plus CSP. Towner CSSRC CSU CSU 4-H Extension Agent CSU Dept of Agriculture CSU Extension CSU Extension Office CSU Extionsion CSU Kiowa County CSU Meat Lab Grills CSU Rural Action Project CSU Wheat Field Days CSU-Pueblo CTE CTO CTSI CU Denver CU-Boulder Culbreth Cultural Events Center Curbside Delivery Guidelines Curtis Russell of WW Feed & Supply Curtis Tempel Curtis Temple CVI CVSA Decal cWA CWAC CWCB CWCB 2019 Drought Summary CWHP CWHPP CWIDB Cynthia Coffman DA Josh Vogel Daddy Daughter Dance Dale McCall Dale Specht Dale Willhite Dan Cochell Dan Monson danger dangers Daniel Kasza Daniel Kasza Memorial Daniel Kasza Memorial 4-H Scholarship Daniel's Construction Danielle B. Wallace Daniels Foundation Danny Tinnes Dante DAR Darla Mundell Darla Scranton Specht Darlene Lopez Darleze Lopez Dave Harbour Dave Tecklenburg David Dougherty David Frankel David Harbour David J. Snyder David Jones David Tecklenburg David Willhite Davidson Davies Hotel Davis Hotel Day One Daylight Donut Daylight Donuts DCCE DD214 DDGS DEA Deadman Drainage District Dean's Honor Roll Deanna Siemsen Deb Choat Deb Pelley Debby Pelley DECA DECA Coat Drive DECA Coat Drve Decoy Deer degree DeLoach's Water Delta Kappa Gamma DELTA VARIANT DEM Democrat Democrats Demolition Denise Carder Denver Denver Post denver water Dep Pelley Department of Criminal Justice Department of Employment and Labor Department of Labor and Employment Department of Local Affairs Department of Public Safety Depperschmidt Depression Dept of Corrections Dept of Motor Vehicles Deputy Commissioner for the Colorado Department of Agriculture Desiree Ellis Desiree's DeWitt DeWitt Excavation DFPC DHS diabetes Diabetes Foundation Diana Lynn Fashion Diana Lynn Woller Diana Woller Dictionary DIF Dimitri Klebe Director of Financial Aid at LCC Director of Prowers County Department of Human Services Disaster Declaration Dish TV Dispatch Distracted Drivers distracted driving District 35 State Senator Larry Crfowder District 64 District 7 District Attorney District Attorney in the Fifteenth Judicial District District Attorney Joshua Vogel Diversified Crop Production Division of Vocational Rehabilitation DJC DMV DMV Driver License Lamar Office DMV2GO DNV GL Dodge City Kansas Dogs DOLA Dollar General Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library Domes Domestic Safety Resource Center Domestic Violence Don Ater Don Brown Don Compton Don Higbee Don McBee Don Steerman Donald Trump donation Donations Donnie McBee Dorm Double K Car Wash Doug and Linda Harbour Doug Carrigan Doug Faulkner Doug Harbour Doug Thrall Dougherty Downtown Colorado Inc Downtown Custom & Classic Expo Downtown Custom and Classic Expo Downtown Lamar Downtown Lamar Colorado DPW Dr. Alexa Roberts Dr. Bomberg Dr. Brad Roberts Dr. Chad Krug Dr. Figlio Dr. Foley Dr. Gino Figlio Dr. James Smith Dr. Karen Randall Dr. Linda Jujan Dr. Linda Lujan Dr. Lisa Schlotterhausen Dr. Maggie Baldwin Dr. Nancy McCallin Dr. Nancy McCallin CCCS President Dr. Reyes Dr. Rosana Reyes Dragon Inc Dream Big drinking Driving Driving Distractions Driving Safety DRMS Drone Technololgy Drones Drought Drought Mitigation Drought Report Drought Summary Drought Update Drug Abuse Drug Abuse Task Force Drug Arrests Drug Awareness and Scholarship winners Drug Cases Drug Enforcement Agency Drug Take Back Drug Task Force Drug Task ForceProwers County drugs Dry Ice DSRC DU Duck Dash Ducky Dash DUI Dunkin Donuts Durum Dustin Senger Dutch Oven Dutch Oven Cookers Dutch Oven Cooking DuVall DuVall Benefit Concert DuVall Concert DuVall Family dvds DVR DW Waste Management DWAI Dwight Gardner E-6 E-911Authority Board E-Fair E-Waste Recycling E-waste recycling center E911 Telephone Authority Board EAB Eads Eads Alumni Scholarship Fund Eads American Legion Hall Eads Colorado Eads High School Eagle Scout Eagles Eagles Auxiliary EARSS Earth Day East Maple Street East Maple Street Lamar East Maple Street WPA Buildings East Olive Street East Parmenter Street East Prowers Weed Control Board Easter Bunny Easter Wyoming College Eastern Alberta Trade Corridor Coalition Eastern Plains Eastern Slope Eaton Family Eaton Veterinary Clinic EBM Ebola EBSCO EBT EBT Program EBU ECA ECHCS Eclipse Eclipse Traffic Economic Development Economic Growth Economy Ed Jones EDA EDCC education EFC efexchangeyear.org Eggs Eggs and chickens EHAP El Mar EL Nino El Paso County Dog Team El Paso Fire Department El Pomar Elaine Anderson ELC election Election Day Election Information Election Primary Election Results Elections Elections 2020 Electoral College Electra Pro Electric Boat Shipyards Electric Car Charger Electric Cars Electronic Ballots Element Engineering Elizabeth Whitham Elk Hunters Elk Poachers Elks Elmer's Garden Emergency Emergency Call Numbers Emergency Management Emick Ranch Emily Neischburg Emily Nieschburg Emily Nieschburg of Healthy Places Emma Wagner Emma Westhoff employee Employee of the Year Employees Employment Employment Market Empty Bowls Soup Supper EMS Emsi EMT EMT Education Encampment Enchanted Forest End of the Line Arena Energy Investment Partners LLC Enrollment ENSO ENTERPRIZE EZ ZONE Enterprize Zones entertainer entertainment EPA EPA Brownsfields Grant EPC EQIP Equine Equine Business Management Equine Herpesvirus Myeloencephalitis Equine Infectious Anemia Equine Reunion Equine West Nile Virus Eric & Tanya McSwan Eric Depperschmidt Eric Niemeyer Eric Niemeyher Eric Nieyemer Erik Hansen Erin Tempel ERPO Erroll Cook ERTB Escondido Escondido Park Escondido Sod ESL Ethanol EV EV Chargers Evan Reed Evans EverFi Inc Every Kid in a Park Excel Energy Executive Director Eric Niemeyer Executive Director Kim Engsberg Executive Director of the Colorado Garden Foundation Explorer Post Expo Extension Office EZ FAA Façade Squad Face Masks FAFSA Fairgrounds Fairmount Cemetery Fairmount Cemetery-Lamar Fall Festival Family Resource Center Fandango Fantasy Tree Fantasy Tree Letter to the Editor Farm Assessments for Solar Energy Farm Bill Farm Broadcaster Farm Bureau Farm Bureau Service Farm City Banquet Farm Credit Farm Credit of Southern Colorado Farm Credit Union Farm Expenditures 2017 Farm to Market Grants Farm to School Grants farmers Farmers County Market Farming Sector Farmland FASE FAST ACT FASTLANE FBLA FBO FCA Feathers February 2022 February 2023 Year in Review Feces Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB) Federal Crop Insurance Program Felix Dias Fellers Funeral Home Fellowship Credit Union FEMA Fentanyl Feral Cats ferret festival FFA FFA Career Development Day FFA Chapter FFA Foundation FHA Fief field trips Fiesta de Colores Filbeck Finney County Fire Fire Ban Fire Chief Fire Danger Fire Department Fire Safety Measures Firewood fireworks First Amendment First Baptist Church of Lamar First Friday Art First Insurance Services First Presbyterian Church in Lamar First Presbyterian Church of Las Animas First Responders First Responders 9/11 Memorial First United Methodist Church in Las Animas Fish Fish Population Fisher's Peak fishing Fishing For Fun Fit Board Five Arrows Five Arrows Farm Market Five Star Flag Day Flatland Rentals FLCC Fleagle Gang Flight-for-Life Floral Haven Funeral Home Chapel. Florence Nightingale Lamp Florida Flower Pots FLTI Flu Flu Season Flu Shot Schedule Flu Shots Flu Vaccine FluMist Fly In Flying Diamond Ranch Flying J FNS Fogtown Food for Families Food for Families. Darlene Lopez Food for Schools Food Safety Ford Crown Victoria Ford-Ustick Funeral Home Forest/Prairie Fire Fort Hays State University Fort Larned Fort Lyon Colorado Fort Lyon Supportive Residential Community Fort Union Fort William Bent Chapter Fort William Bent Chapter of DAR Fort William Bent Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution Foundation Foundation for Advancing Alcohol Responsibility’s Virtual Bar Foundation Gala Fountain Creek Four States Irrigation Council Fourth Annual Career Expo Fowler France Fred Blanco Fred Sherwood Frederick Esgar Fredrick Esgar Free Dump Weekends Free Lecture Freedom of the Press Freedom to Fix Freightliner Fresh Air Friday Fresh Start Initiative Friday Donut Run Friends Church in care of Horber Funeral Chapel Friends of Amache Friends of the Lamar Library Front Range Frontier Bank Frontier History Encampment Frontier Skills Frontier Telephone Fruita FSA Ft Bent Canal Ft Lyon Ft Lyon Canal Company Ft Lyon Residential Community Ft Morgan Colorado Ft William Bent Chapter Funding Fur Trade Encampment future Gageby Creek Fire Gala Jubilee Galaxy Gallery Galen Burnett Gallagher Garcia Garden City Garden City and Dodge City Garden City Kansas Garden of the Gods Gardner Garnand Funeral Home Garret Stecklein Garrett Miller Garth Neischburg Garth Nieschburg Gary Fuselier Gary Harbert Gary Melcher Gary Sjoquist Gas Gathering System Gas Leak Gas Lines Gas Odor Gateway Fair Gateway Park Gateway Products Gateway Safety Flare Gateway Safety Products GDL GDL Laws GE Renewables GED Gender-Based Gene Sobczak Genealogy General Election General Election Information General Elections General Fund Generation Wild George and Anna Mae Gotto George Bent George Gotto George Mason University Gideons International Gilpin Ginger Coberley Ginger Coberly Girls in the Middle Girls on the Run program Girls Wanna Have Fun GIS Glen Canyon Dam Glenn Otto GLF Enviro Consultant LLC GLIC Gloria Hoffman GMS GMS Engineers GN Bank GNBank GNBank Lamar GOAL High School GOAL School Gobblers Knob Gobins GoCO GoFundMe Golden Jubilee Golden Plains Insurance Golden Plains Insurance Agency golf Gonzales Good Citizen Good Grief for Children Good Grief Group Good Grief Program Good Morning Lamar Lunch Good Samaritan Society of Simla Colorado Good Samaritan Society – Bonell Community Good Wood Goodnight Barn Preservation Committee GOP GOP Prowers County Gotto Gov HIckenlooper Gov Polis Gov. John Hickenlooper Governor Hickenlooper Governor Jared Polis Governor Polis Governor's Cup Governor's Forum on Colorado Agriculture Governor’s Commission to Study American Indian Representation in Public Schools Governor’s Service Awards GP Aggregates GPA Grace Lutheran Church graduation Grain Grain Report Grain Stock Report Grain Stocks Grains Gram Granada Granada and Holly Granada Camp Amache Granada Cemetery Improvement Fund Granada Colorado Granada Colorado Trustees Granada Community Center Granada Community Complex Granada Grab-It Granada High School Granada High School Cheerleaderes Granada Landfill. DoLA Granada Police Granada Police Department Granada Town Complex Granada Trustees Granada United Methodist Church Granada-Bristol Days Granada-Ft Union Trail Granada/Bristol Days grant Graphene Grasmick Grass Graves HR Consulting Great Plains Reservoir system Great Race Great Race 2023 Greeley Green Garden Restaurant Greenberg Greenburg Greg Ausmus Greg Cash Greg Eddy Greg Ludwig Grett Electric Grinch Griswold Groton Connecticut Ground Water Commission Groundwater Management Act Group Tlaloc Danza Axteca Guihen Guzman Energy H. Manning Co H3C habitat HAC Hail Hail Storms Haley Burch Halloween Hamilton County Hans Friederichs Hantavirus Harbour Hard Red Winter Harlem Wizards Harold Steward Harris Harvest Inspections Hasty Hasty Colorado Haven HAWK Lighting System HAWK Signals (High Intensity Activated Crosswalk signals) Hay Hay Stocks Hayman Fire Hays Kansas HB-1177 HB13-1303 HB19-1278 Head Start health Health and Wellness Health Equity Learning Series (HELS) Health Facilities Health Fair Health Places Health Resources and Services Commission Health Services Healthy Places Heartland Expressway Heat is On Heat is On Christmas" Heat is On Colorado Helicopters Helmet Safety help Helping Hands Hemmings Motor Great Race Hemp Hemp Advisory Committee HEMP Report Hemp Seed Hemp Seminar Henry Golden Boy Henry Rifle Henry Schnabel Heritage Defenders Heritage Farm Heritage Santa Fe Trail Auto Tours Heroin Herrera HHS HIckenloop;er Hickory House High Plains High Plains Community Health Center High Plains Community Health Center Health Fair High Plains Community Health Center in Holly High Plains Group of Parks High Plains of Southeast Colordo High Plains Park Group High Plains SafeCare Colorado High Plains Snow Geese Festival High Plains Snow Goose & Heritage History Festival High Plains Snow Goose Festival High School High School Rodeo High Wind Watch Higher Learning Commission (HLC) Highgway 287/50 Highland Ditch HIghway 160 Highway 194 Highway 196 Highway 283 Highway 287 Highway 287 Construction in Lamar Highway 287-50 Highway 287/385 Highway 350 Highway 385 Highway 50 Highway 50 Granada Highway 50/287 Highway 96 HIghway Safety Office Hiigel HIPAA Hispanos historian historic Historic Colorado historical history History Colorado History Colorado Center History Colorado State Historical Fund History Colorado’s Centennial Farms & Ranches Program Hives Hixson Farms Hog Inventory Hog Production Hogs Hogs & Pigs Hogs and Pigs Holiday Holiday Basketball Tournament Holiday Home Tour Holiday Motel Holiday Tournament Holly Holly Blue Grass Festival Holly Bluegrass Festival Holly Bluegrass Fetival Holly Board of Trustees Holly Catholic Hall Holly Colorado Holly Colorado Bluegrass Festival Holly Colorado Trustees Holly Commercial Club Holly Commrecial Club Holly Days Holly Depot Holly FFA Holly Fire & Ambulance District Holly Fire and Ambulance Holly Fire and Ambulance District Holly Flood District Holly Free BlueGrass Festival Holly Fun Club Holly Gateway Classics Holly Gateway Classics Car Show Holly Gateway Classics/Concert Holly Gateway Fair Holly Gateway Fair and Parade Holly Gateway Fair Car Show Holly High School Holly Historical Society Holly Hock It Holly Housing Authority Holly Jolly Christmas Holly Landfill Holly Library Holly Mayor Holly Nazarene Church Holly Nursing Care Center Holly Old Fashioned Christimas Holly Pride Committee Holly School Board Holly Shopper Holly Tornado Holly Town Clerk Holly Trustees Holly Wog Home and Season Home Store Home-Grown Foods Homecoming Homeless Homicide Honduras Honey Honey Bee Population Update Honeybee Colonies Honeybees Honkers Honor Society Honorable Tarryn Johnson HOPE HOPE Center HOPE Center Coalition HOPE Coalition Hope West Hospice in Grand Junction Horan & McConaty Horber Funeral Chapel Horber Funeral Chapel in Las Animas Horber Funeral Chapel Las Animas Horber Funral Chapel Hori Hammer Horning horse Horse Rescue Horse Rescue & Adoption Horse Training & Management Horticulture Hosick hospice Hospice Foundation Hospitality Hospitals Host Hot Customs Hotter than Hell House Bill 16-1337 House Bill 17-1179 House District 47 Housing Housing Grants Housing Incentive Housing Market Housing Needs Houssin Hourieh Howitzer HPAI HPCHC HPHC HPPR HPSA HRRC HRSA HTM HTMP http://legionpost23.org/https://www.facebook.com/AuroraColoradoAmericanLegionPost23/ https://www.restaurantji.com/co/lamar/las-brisas-restaurant-/ HUD Huerfano County Fire Protection District Huey Gunship Huey Helicopter Hugo Human Trafficking Humane Society Hunger Free Colorado Hunt of a Lifetime and/or Trinity Lutheran Church in Kit Carson hunter education huntiing hunting HUTF Hutton HuttonBuilds.com HVAC Hwy 287 Hwy 50 Hydrogen Sulfide Ian DeBono Iberdrola Renewables Ice Cream Social ICSC ICSC-Las Vegas Ida and Manuel Gonzales IHC Scott IMEG Impact for Change Impact Solar Impaired Drivers Inc. Inc. (CPI) Income Tax Independent Pharmacists in Colorado inductees Industrical Park Initiative 16 Initiative 63 Initiative 75 Initiatives Injectible Drugs Innovate and Make Space Innovative Maker Space Program Inspection Inspiration Field Inspire Inspire Grant Interact Interagency Task Force on Agriculture and Rural Prosperity intern Internet Internment Camp Internship Program Invasive Mussel Invenergy investors IPAD Iron Men Retreat Irrigated Acres IRS Isolate Kings LLC Isuza ITMATTTRS ity of Lamar IUCN Ivor Hill Ivor J. Hill J & N Shoes J & S Graphic Designs J and N Shoes J&S Graphics J. W. Rawlings Heritage Center J.M. Dam Jackie Malone Jackson Cartage Jackson Demolition Jacob Holdren Jacqueline Parker Jahn Marrin James "Red" Heath James Eklund Jami Jo Quick Jan Hall Jana Coen Jana Coen Clerk and Recorder Jana Coen Prowers County Clerk and Recorder Jane Felter Jane M. Klausman Women in Business Scholarship Janea Aguilera Memorial Scholarship Fund Janet Marriott January 1 2019 January 2023 Year in Review Japanese American Memorial Pilgrimages Jara Jared Crabtree Jared Polis Jason and Amber Herrera Jay Brooke Jay Gruber Jaylinn Parker jazz JB Cisneros JBS Five Rivers Cattle Company Jdanuary 2021 Year in Review Jean Van Pelt Jeanette Steerman Jeff Ballard Jeff Liggett Jeff Travis Jeffrey Wood Jehovah's Witnesses Jena Griswold Jenna Davis Jennifer Steward Jennifer Swanson Jerad Polis Jeremy Burkhart Jeremy Cooper Jeremy Miller Jerry Jones Jerry L'Estrange Jerry Roseberry Jess Mason Jessica Junker Jessica Medina JGITC Jill Smith Jill Tinnes Jillane Hixson Jim Farmer Jim Farmer chairman of the HPCHC’s board of directors Jim Faull Jim Fricke Jim Rizzuto Jim VanArsdale Jimmie Colvin Jimmy Duarte JMD Jo Ann McEndree Jo Lynn Idler Job Development Job Growth job offer Job Statistics Jobs Joe Giadone Joe Gonzales Joe Kiley Joe Mundell Johm Martin Reservoir John & Cheryl Webb John and Cheryl Webb John Berentz John C. F. Luzader John Finamore John Gersick John Griego John Hickenlooper John Hopper John Irwin Award John Koshak John Lefferdink John Marrin John Martin John Martin Dam John Martin Reservoir John Ritter John Stulp John Sutherland Johnnie Lyons Johnny Lyons Johnson & Johnson Johnson-Romero Funeral Home Jon Schallert Josh Goldberg Josh Reinert Joshua Vogel Joshua Vogel District Attorney Joshua Vogel of Lamar JR Mattresses LLC Judge Davidson Judge Larry Stutler Judge Michael Davidson Judge Stan Brinkley Judge Stanley Brinkley JUDI Judy and Dean Douglass Judy Turpin Judy Vice Judy Wittman Julie Boucher Julie Branes July 1 July 2021 July 4th Holiday Jump Start Zones June 2021 June 2022 June 2022 Colorado Primary Election June 26 Primary Election June 28 2016 Primary Election June 28 Primary June Primary Juneteenth in Colorado Junior Day Football National Showcase Junior Ranger badge Junkyard Justin Young JVA JVA Engineering JVA Engineers Jviation K9 K9 Dante Kailey Meardon Kalma Construction Kanas Department fo Wildlife Kansas Kansas City BBQ Society KANZ Karen Bryant Karen Ketcham Karen McCormick Karen Voepel Karen Voeple Karen Wilde Kat's Boutique Kate Greenberg Kate Greenburg Kathleen Scranton Kathy Garcia Kathy Stiles Katy Anthes Kay Hainer Kayla Koehn KBLJ Keep Colorado Working Day Keith Dennis Keith Siemsen Kelli Gaines Kelly Emick Ken Buck Ken Snyder Kendall Drive Kendra Buchanan Kendra Cope Kendra King Kenny Maestas Kentucky Derby Kevin Wright Key to the City KFC KidWind Kilo Watt Hours Kilted Man Kim and Jack Vanhook Kimmi Clark Lewis Kimmi Lewis Kiowa Kiowa County Kiowa County Colorado Kiowa County Coroner Kiowa County Economic Development Kiowa County Fairgrounds Kiowa County Sheriff Kiowa County Sheriff and Lamar Police Department Kiowa County Sheriff Casey Sheridan Kiowa County Sheriff's Office Kiowa Fire Truck Kiowa Sheriff Kirk Crespin Kirk Powers Kirt Jackson Klein KLMR KLMR-FM KM Beauty Kmart KN95 MASKS Knowledge Bowl Korea Korkel's Korner KORUS krdo Kremmling Kris Paronto Kris Stokke Kris Stokke SE Regional Generalist Kristin Kee Kristin McCrea Kristine May Kroger KS KSIR KTHN Kurtis Klinghammer Kurtis Paradisa KVAY KVAY Radio Kyle Lasley Kyle Miller La Colonia La Junta La Junta Colorado La Junta High School La Junta Livestock Commission La Junta Police Department La Nina LAAC Labor and Delivery Labor Day Lacey Mann LaCost Lake Hasty Lake Mead Lake Powell Lake Pueblo Lakes LaLupita's Restaurant Laman Animal Shelter Lamar Lamar 9U All Star Team Lamar Advisory Board Lamar Airport Lamar Airport Board Lamar Ambulance Lamar Ambulance Services Lamar Animal Medical Center Lamar Animal Shelter Lamar Animas Shelter Lamar Area Cookbook Lamar Area Hospice Lamar Area Hospice and/or Holly Nursing Care Center Lamar Booster Club Lamar Building Inspector Lamar Canal Lamar Cemeteries Lamar Chamber Lamar Chamber and Honkers Lamar Chamber Honkers Lamar Chamber Merchants Lamar Chamber of Commerce Lamar Chamber of Commerce Honkers Lamar Chamber of Commerce Oktoberfest 2022 Lamar Chamber of Commerce Oktoberfest 2023 Lamar Chamber of Commmerce Lamar Chamnber of Commerce Lamar Chief Jeremy Burkhart Lamar Christian Church Lamar Christian Church. Toys for Tots Lamar Citizen of the Year Lamar City Charter Lamar City Clerk Lamar City Complex Lamar City Council Lamar City Council EBSCO Lamar City Sales Tax Revenue Lamar Cobblestone Inn Lamar Coloado Lamar Colorado Lamar Colorado Eagles Lodge Lamar Colorado MISSION Act Lamar Colorado Police Department Lamar Colorado Tax Returns Lamar Community Building Lamar Community College (LCC) Director of Nursing and Allied Health Programs Lamar Community College Foundation Lamar Community College Outstanding Alumni of the Year Lamar Community College Ranch Horse Team Lamar Community College Rodeo Team Lamar Community College’ Lamar Community Development Director Lamar Community Development Manager Lamar Councilman Mike Bellomy Lamar Daily News Lamar Days Lamar Days 2018 Lamar Days Car Show and Rod Run Lamar Days Celebration Lamar Days Parade Lamar Days Rod Run Lamar Days Rod Run Car Show Lamar Days Royalty Lamar Depot Lamar District School Board Lamar Downtown Community Development Director Lamar Driver License Office Lamar Eagles Lamar Eagles Aerie Lamar Eagles Lodge Lamar Economy Lamar Education Association Lamar Elk Lodge Lamar Elks Lamar Elks Lodge Lamar Elks Lodge #1319 Lamar Elks Toy Show Lamar Estates Lamar Fellowship Credit Union Lamar FFA lamar fire Lamar Fire & Emergency Lamar Fire and Ambulace Lamar Fire and Ambulance Lamar Fire and Ambulance Department Lamar Fire and Ambulance Service Lamar Fire and Ambulance Services Lamar Fire and Emergency Lamar Fire and Emergency Medical Services Lamar Fire and Emergency Services Lamar Fire Auxiliary Lamar Fire Chief Lamar Fire Department Lamar Fireworks Fund Lamar Fly-in Lamar Head Start Lamar Healthy Places Lamar High School Lamar High School Band Lamar High School Class of 2020 Lamar High School DECA Lamar High School Principal Lamar Historic Preservation Advisory Board Lamar Honkers Lamar Housing Authority Lamar igh School Lamar Inn Lamar jChamber of Commerce Lamar Junior Class After Prom Lamar Landfill Lamar Lanes Lamar Library Lamar Library Moon Rocks Display Lamar Light & Power Lamar LIght and Power Lamar Light and Powerw Lamar Light Plant Lamar Light Plant Superintendent Houssin Hourieh Lamar Liht and Power Lamar Lions Lamar Lions Centennial Lamar Lions Club Lamar Lions Pancake Breakfast Lamar Loop Lamar Masonic Lodge Lamar Merchants Lamar MIddle and High Schools Lamar Middle School Lamar Ministerial Alliance Lamar Monarch City Lamar Municipal Airport Lamar Municipal Airport Fly-In Lamar Municipal Pool Lamar Municipal Swimming Pool Lamar Nails and Spa lamar outdoor sports Lamar Parks and Rec Lamar Parks and Rec Department Lamar Parks and Recreation Lamar Parks and Recreation Department Lamar Parks Trails and Recreation Master Plan Lamar Partnership Incorporated Lamar Planning and Zoning Lamar Pocket Park Lamar Police Lamar Police Auxiliary Lamar Police Chief Kyle Miller Lamar Police Department Lamar Policei Department Lamar Pool Lamar Public Health Department Lamar Public Library Lamar Public Works Department Lamar RE-2 District Lamar RE-2 School Board Lamar RE-2 School District Lamar Rec Dept Lamar Redevelopment Authority Lamar Redevelopment Authority Board Lamar Redevelopment Board Lamar Reliever Route Lamar Repowering Project Lamar Retailers Lamar Rod Run Lamar Rotarians Lamar Rotary Lamar Rotary & Prowers Rotaract. Lamar Rotary Club Lamar Rotary-Interact Clubs Lamar Sales Tax Revenue Lamar Sales Tax Revenue Report Lamar Savage Mascots Lamar Savage Thunder Lamar Savages Lamar School Board Lamar School District Lamar School District RE-2 Lamar School District Re-2. CCIA Lamar Senior Center Lamar Shooting Range Lamar SOS Center Lamar Speedway Lamar Sports Stadium Lamar Tax Deferral Program Lamar Teamster Challenge Lamar Theater Lamar Theatre Lamar Thunder Lamar Tree Board Lamar Tree Nursery Lamar Truck Plaza Lamar Truck Stop Lamar Unidos Lamar Unility Board Lamar United Methodist Church Lamar URA Lamar Utilities Board Lamar Utility Board Lamar VA Clinic Lamar VA Medical Clinic Lamar Veterans Day Lamar VFW Lamar Walmart Lamar Welcome Center Lamar Workforce Center Lamar Zonta Lamarlins Lamb Lamb and mutton production Lance Clark Land Values Landfill Landfill Grant Landfill Transfer Station Landfills landscape Lane Porter Lane-Splitting Langston Lanie Meyers-Mireles Lanie Meyers-Miriles Lanie Mireles Laptop Computer Larimer County Larry Booker Larry Coberley Larry Crowder Larry D Eberhardt Memorial Scholarship Larry Eberhardt Larry Eberhardt Scholarship Larry Sitts Las Animas Las Animas Colorado Las Animas County Las Animas Renewal Authority Las Animas Trojans Las Brisas Las Vegas LAST Last Chance Animal Sanctuary Last Chance Animal Shelter last mile scholarship LAST Shelter Lathrop State Park LaTour Laura Hobden Laura Misenheimer Laureate Rho Laureate Rho Chapter Laurie Dimitt Laurie Dimitt Vice President of Human Resources Lavmar Colorado LAWCD LAWMA LAWMA General Manager Lawn Tips Lawrence Brase Lawton Council for the Blind LCB LCC LCC Alumni Awards LCC Antelope Stampede LCC Campus LCC Career Day LCC Commencement LCC Construction Trades LCC Cosmotology LCC Equine Complex LCC Fall Arts & Craft Show and Sale LCC Foundation LCC Frontier Encampment LCC Frontier Encampment History LCC Golf LCC Historical Encampment LCC HPCHC LCC Knowledge Bowl LCC Lecture Hall LCC Living Encampment LCC Living History Encampment LCC Nurse Pinning LCC Nursing Graduates LCC Nursing Program LCC Precision Ag Program LCC President LCC President Linda Lujan LCC President Lujan LCC Ranch Horse Team LCC Regional Science Fair LCC Running Lopes LCC Soccer LCC Welding Program LCC Wellness Center LCC Willow Creek Nature Trail LEA LEAN-Toyota LEAP Learning Garden LED LED Lights Lee Berndt Lee Merkel Leeds Business Research Division leftover Legacy at Lamar Legacy Bank Legal Issues Legal Shield Legends of the Wild West Leiker Leisure Leo Herhandez Leo Hernandez Leopold Conservation Award Leopold Conservation Award in Colorado Leoti Kansas Leslie Stagner Lesser Prairie Chicken letter Letter to the Editor Letter to the Editor-Crowder Level 2 Level Red lewisandglenn.com Lex Nichols LFD LHA LHS LHS Auditorium LHS Band Director Bob Seay LHS DECA LHS Graduation Plans for 2020 LHS Interact Club library Library Week license Light Plant Light Plant Superintendent Lincoln Alternative School Lincoln County Fair Lincoln School Lincoln School Lamar Lincon School Linda and Bryant Will Linda Clark Linda Groner Linda Lujan Linda Lujan Ph.D. Linda Williams Lions Club Lisa Carder Lisa Lageschaar Lisa McCollough Lisa Thomas Liston Literacy Little Caesar Pizza Little Caesars Little Ceasar's Classic Little Library Little People's Pre-School and Childcare Center Livestock Livestock & Range Specialist Livestock Forage Disaster Program Livestock Production Livestock Slaughter Livestock Slaughter Report Livestock Slaughter Statistics LiveWell LiveWell Prowers County LiveWell Prowers County and Healthy Places in Lamar Living Covenant Church Living History Living History Encampment LLC LLC and GP Irrigated Farms Loans Location One Lodge Lodging Panel Lodging Tax Lodging Tax Panel Logging Lolly Ming Longhorn Extension Loop Lopes Lopes Rodeo LopesCares Loretta Johnson Lori Greiner Lori Hammer Lorraine Woolley Lorrie Boyer Lottery Lottery Starburst Award Love's Loveless Lower Arkansas River Basin Lower Arkansas Valley Lower Arkansas Valley Area Agency on Aging Lower Arkansas Watershed Plan LPD LPI LPI Corporate Cup LPI Inc LPN LPOR LPR LRA LRP LSU Lt. Gov. Donna Lynne LuAnn Pyatt LUB Lujan Lumina Foundation Luv Bucks LV Petroleum LVP Lyddon Flying Service Lyudmyla Lishchuk M and M Pool Specialists MacDonald’s MADD Maddie Thompson Madison Dorenkamp Maggart & Sons Maggie Baldwin Main Cafe Main Dishes Main Street Cinema Main Street Community Main Street Lamar Main Street Project Main Street Renovation Project Main Street Shoppe LLC Main Street View Main Streets Program Make Space Program Maker Camp Maker Space Maker Space Grant Maker Space Program MakeSpace Program Mandate Manufacturer's Edge MAPS March 2019 March 2020 Year in Review March 2022 March 2023 Year in Review March 6 Caucus March 8th March Ag Survey Marcos Abitia Marge Campbell Marge Creech Maria Gutierrez Maricopa County Community College District Marijuana Marijuana Ballot Question Marijuana Ballot Question Fails Marijuana Ordinance Marijuana Pardons Marijuana Petition Lawsuit Marijuana Report Marijuana Tax Marijuana Vote Mark Carrigan Mark Hillman Mark Stacy Mark Westoff Mark's Barber Shop Marketing Marshall Cattle Company Martha Alvarez Marty Campbell mascot Mascot Committee Mascots Mask Mandate Masks Masonry Masons Masons Lodge MASS Master Trooper Gary Cutler MAT Matt McMillan Matt Neuhold Mauch MAX Hotel May 2020 May 2021 May Ranch May Valley Water May Valley Water Association Mayor Mayor Calvin Melcher Mayor Crespin Mayor Glenn Otto Mayor Kirk Crespin Mayor of fLamar Mayor of Holly Mayor Roger Stagner Mayor Tony Garcia Mayrene Slatton-McCoy MCA McClave McClave 2023 National Blue Ribbon School McClave Hemp McClave High School McClave School McClave United Methodist Church McCook McCorkle McCorkle Field McCraken McDonald's in Lamar mCOOL McSwan McSwan FBO Meagan Hillman Meal Packing Meat Meat Animal Production Meat Production Medallion Medicaid Medical Leave Medicare meeting Megan Grett Megan Jara Melissa Bohl Melissa Colsman Melvin Hendrickson Memorial Day Memorial Day Holiday Memorial Day Schedule Memorial Day Weekend Memorial Services mental health Merc 50 Mercer Consulting Merrill Brush Field Mesa County MESO MET Metal Mayhem Smash of Champions Meth Methamphetamine Methamphetamines Michael Davidson Michael Horning Michael Lewis Michael Martin Murphy Michael Patterson Michael Tanner Michael Weber Michelle Batista Michelle Hiigel Microburst Middle East Middle School Midlothian Texas Midwest Medical Med Air Midwest Medical Transport Company Mike Bowen Mike Marinac Mike Rains Military Freight Route Military Times Mill Levy Milton Rink Mineral Impact Funds Miners Minijet Air Shows Mining Minnis Chapel Stafford Kansas Minnis Mortuary Miss Colorado Teen USA Miss Colorado USA Miss Rodeo America Missing Person Day Mission Act Mission Villanueva Missionary Baptist Church Lamar Mitch Garcia Mitch Yergert Mittie Helm Mobile Home Mobile Vet Center Mobile Vet Clinic Moderna Molly Stolzenberger Moms Strong Mon-Cor Monarch Monarch Butterfly MonCor MonCor LLC money Monkeypox Monsanto Monsoon Monument Hill Overlook Monument Hill Trail Monument Trail Moon Moon Rocks Moonlight Madness Morgan Alba Morgan Bennett Morgan Bennett Prowers County Public Health Mosquito Mosquito Spraying Mosquitoes Motel Tax Motorcycle Motorcycle Safety Motorcycle Safety Awareness Month Motorcycles Mount Sneffels Mountain Corridors Mountain Regional Field Office of the National Agricultural Statistics Service Mountie Hat Mr. Yellow Bird MRI Mrs. Prowers County 2024 MSW Muddin’ For A Cure Mud Run Municipal Elections Municipal Pool Murder Mushrooms music Mussel Infestation-Colorado Mussells Mutton MyHealtheVet Mykinthia Ebron N95 Masks NAF Nanchang Nancy McCallin NAPA Napa Auto Parts Narcotic Paraphernalia Narcotics narrated NASA NASDA Nashville NASS NASS Beef Production NASS Commercial Red Meat Production NASS Red Meat Production NASS Winter Wheat Colorado Natalie Musick Nate Hoey National 4-H Conference National Ag Day National Ag Week National Beef Checkoff Drive National Bio and Agro-Defense Facility (NBAF) National Cemetery Scheduling Office National Child Safety Program National Corn Growers Association National Day of Prayer National Distracted Driving Awareness Month National Drug Take-Back Day National Drug Take-Back Initiative National Farm Safety & Health Week National FFA Convention & Expo National Forest Service National Guard National Heart Association National Hemp Association National High School Finals National Highway Traffic Safety Administration National Historic Site National Honor Society National Library Week National Night OUt National Park Serivice National Park Service National Park Service’s Paul Bruhn Historic Revitalization Grant National Parks Service National Public health Week National Register National Register of Historic Places National Safety Council National Survey on Drug Use and Health (NSDUH) National Volunteer Week National Weather Service National Weather Service Drought Update National Weather Service Pueblo National Weather Service Southeast Colorado National Western Stock Show and Rodeo Nationally Significant Freight and Highway Projects Program Natural Gas NCAA NCCC NCCER NCF Envirothon competition NCGA NCLEX Nebraska Nebraska Cattlemen’s Disaster Relief Nebraska Municipal Power Pool Neenoshe Reservoir NEH Neoplan Nero Ness County Net Metering New Ambulance Service Proposed for Lamar Area New Business Filings New Mexico Next Level Gymnastics NFL NHIA NHS NHSFR NHTSA Nick Palmer NIght Out with the Force night walk Nikki McDowell NJHFR NM 87110. NMPP nne-Marie Crampton No Booze Cruise NOAA Nobember General Election Nolan Doesken Nomad Chiropractic Non-profit Norjune Apartments Norman Haney Memorial Fund North Gate Way Park North Gateway Park North Gateway Pond North Lamar Sanitation District North Main Street North Main Street Lamar North Monument Valley Park Northwest Kansas Technical College Northwest Tech nosema loads November November 2021 November 3 Elections November Ballot November Election November Elections November General Election November General Election 2018 November General Election 2023 November General Election Ballot November General Election. 4th Colorado Congressional District November General Elections Noxious Weed Committee NPLI NPS NRCS NSDAR Nurses Pinning Nurses Pinning Ceremony nursing Nursing Program NWKTC NWS NWS Climate Prediction Center NWS Drought Report NWS Pueblo Drought Report NWS Tornado NWS-Pueblo NWSS Catch - a - Calf O'Bryan O.J. Pierce Oat Obituary OCC October October 2021 OECD OEDIT Office of State Planning and Budgeting Office of State Planning and Budgeting Coloarado Officer Cory Forgue Officer Impersonator Officer Steve Sanger Ogallala Commons Ogallala Summit OHV OJC Oklahoma Oktoberfest Old Fashioned Christmas Olinger Andrews Caldwell Gibson Chapel in Castle Rock Olive Street Station Oliver Manufacturing OLVR Omega Acids One Step Up OneMain Financial Onions Online Online Portal Opal's Opel's Saloon Open House Opill Opioid Opioid Settlement Opioids Opoid Opportunity Zone Opportunity Zones Oquist Family Chiropractic or Desserts & Baked Goods. Order of Indian Wars Ordinance 1248-1249 Ordinance 2017-1 Ordinance 2019-1 OREC Orion Safety Products Orthopedics OSBP Oscar Riley Oscar Riley. Lamar Parks and Recreation OSHA OSPB Otero Otero County Otero County Jail Otero County Sheriff’s Office Otero Jr College Otero Junior College Otto outdoor collaborator Outdoor Restoration Partnership Act Outstanding Alumni ownership Oxygen P & L Tax and Accounting P.O. Box 431 P:ikes Peak Humane Society Pack the Cruiser PACT PACT Act paddleboard Paige Dempsey pain management Paint Palacios Palmer Pandemic Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation Parade Parade and Rodeo Events Parade of Lights park park guide park pass park ranger Park Tools Parks and Tourism Parkview Elementary Parkview Hospital Parkview School Partners for HOPE Partners for HOPE Center Coalition Parview Hospital pass Passenger Rail Service Pat Craig Pat Leonard Pat Mason Pat Mason Lamar Public Works Director Pat Palmer Patient & Family Advisory Council Patriots of the Santa Fe Trail PATS Paula Walker Payne Hotel Payroll PCC PCDI PCDI Board of Directors PCDPHE PCMC PCPHD PCPHE PCPPHE PCSO pea peac Peace Office Impersonation Peace Officer's Memorial Week Peacock Peacock Family Peacock Funeral Chapel Peacock Funeral Home PeacockFuneral Home Peacockk Funeral Home Peaock Funeral Home Pearson Lift Station Pedal the Plains Pedal the Plains 2019 Pedal the Plains 2019. City of Holly Colorado PEDCO Pedestrian Hybrid Pediatric Clinic Pelsue Pentagon People's Credit Union People's Credit Union Scholarship PEP PEP. Curtis Tempel PERA Perdue PET Scan Pete Hernandez Peter Hernandez Peter Page Peter Pan and Wendy Peter Patel Peterson LLC Peterson Payne Agency Petition PFD PFfizer PFOA pheasants Phi Theta Kappa Phil Weiser Philip Malouff Philmont Scout Ranch photography Picket Wire Canyonlands Picketwire Pigs Pike's Tower Pikes Peak National Cemetery Pilot Pilot Flying J Pilot Travel Pilot Travel Center Pilot Travel Centers Pilot Travel Centers LLC Pilot Truck Stop Pinnacle Customer Experience Award Pipeyard Pit Bull Pit Stop Piton Foundation Pizza Hut PJ Fresh Plains Disposal Plastic Bags Plebe Summer Plum Island Research Facility PMC PMC Board Election PMC Board Elections PMC Foundation PMC Health Fair PMC Prowers County Hospital District PMC Training Drill Poaching Pocket Park Polar Bear Pedal Polar Express Police Chief Kyle Miller Polis Polis Disaster Declaration Polis Tabor Tax Refund Political Affiliation Polsinelli Legal Pool Liner POP pork Pork production Port of Entry Ports 2 Plains Ports to Plains Ports to Plains Alliance Ports to Plains Truck Stop Ports-to-Plains Corridor in Colorado Portugal Posse POST POST Grants Pot Power Purchase Agreement PPE Prairie Chicken prairie dogs Prairie Fire Prairie Fire Band Prairie Fires Prairie Showdown Prairieland Packing PRCA Precipitation Precision Ag Precision Ag Program prep tips Pres Askew Pres. Trump Prescription Medications presentation President Aaron Leiker President Biden President of Lamar Community College President's Community Circle Presidential General Election Presidential Primary Presidential Primary Election Price & Sons Funeral Home pricing pricing your items Primary Election Primary Elections Printed Imagintion Pritchett Private Prisons Private Sector Processing Game Producer honey stocks Proewrs Medical Center program Progressive Urban Management Associates Project HOPE Project HOPE Coalition promotion Pronghorn proof of ownership Prop HH Property Taxes Proposition 108 Proposition 109 Proposition 110 Propositions Prospective Plantings Colorado Prospective Plantings report Prosperity Lane protection Prowers Prowers Aggregate Prowers Aggregates Prowers Area Transit Service Prowers Area Transportation Prowers Conservation District Prowers County Prowers County 4-H Foundation’s Prowers County Administration Prowers County Annex Prowers County Areana Prowers County Assembly Prowers County Assessor's Office Prowers County BoCC Prowers County Child Protection Team Prowers County Citizens Academy Prowers County Clerk Prowers County Clerk & Recorder Prowers County Clerk and Recorder Prowers County Colorado Prowers County Colorado Clerk & Recorder Prowers County Colorado Farm Bureau Prowers County Comissioners Prowers County Commissiners Prowers County Commissioner Prowers County Commissioners Prowers County Commissiosners Prowers County Commmissioners Prowers County Conservation District Prowers County Coroner Prowers County Coroner Candidate Prowers County Coroner Joe Giadone Prowers County Court Prowers County Courthouse Prowers County Democratic Party Prowers County Democrats Prowers County Department of Health and Environment Prowers County Department of Human Resources Prowers County Department of Human Services Prowers County Development Incorporated Prowers County DHS Prowers County District Attorney Prowers County District Court Prowers County Emergency Response Prowers County Emergency Telephone Authority Prowers County Extension Prowers County Fair Prowers County Fair Board Prowers County Fairground Prowers County Fairgrounds Prowers County Farm Bureau Prowers County Flood Risk Study Prowers County Genealogical Society Prowers County GOP Prowers County Health Prowers County Health and Environment Prowers County Health Department Prowers County Historical Society Prowers County Hospital District Prowers County Hospital District of Prowers County Prowers County Jail Prowers County Journey Building Prowers County Land Use Office Prowers County Lodging Panel Prowers County Lodging Tax Panel Prowers County Planning and Zoning Prowers County Planning Commission Prowers County Public health Prowers County Public Health & Environment Prowers County Public Health and Environment Prowers County Public Health Department Prowers County Queen and Princess Prowers County Republican Party Prowers County Rural Fire Prowers County Rural Fire Department Prowers County Sand and Sage Fair Prowers County Sheriff Prowers County Sheriff Sam Zordel Prowers County Sheriff's Office Prowers County Sheriff's Posse Prowers County Sheriff’s Deputy Prowers County Tourism Panel Prowers County Transit Service Prowers County Treasurer Prowers County Treasurer's Office Prowers County VA Prowers County Veteran Service Office Prowers County Veterans Service Officer Prowers County Youth Council Prowers County Zonta Prowers Cpunty Clerk & Recorder Prowers Economic Prosperity Prowers Fair Board Prowers House Prowers Journal Prowers Journal 2023 Year in Review Prowers Journal Annual Year-in-Review Prowers Journal April 2021 Year in Review Prowers Journal December 2021 Year in Review Prowers Journal December 2023 in Review Prowers Journal February 2021 Year in Review Prowers Journal March 2021 Year in Review Prowers Journal November Year in Review Prowers Journal Year in Review for August Prowers Kiowa Cheyenne and Baca Counties’ Sheriffs Offices Prowers LiveWell Prowers Lodging Panel Prowers Lodging Tax Panel Prowers Medical Center Prowers Medical Center Auxiliary Prowers Medical Center Board of Directors Prowers Medical Center Foundation Prowers Public Health & Environment Prowers Sheriff Zordel Prowers United Prowerws County Coroner Joe Giadone PRP PTK PTK Chapter PUB Public Housing Study Meeting Public Owned Utility Public Safety Board PUC Pueblo Pueblo Colorado Pueblo Dam Pueblo State Fair Parade Pueblo Vet Center PUMA Pumpkin Purgatoire River PVC QBEIR QBP Bikes QHR Quackers quail Quakers Quality Bicycle Products Quality Inn Quantum Power Quarterly Business & Economic Indicators Report Quarterly Business and Economic Indicators Report Quarterly Forum Scholarship Queen's Reservoir Quilt of Valor Quilt of Valor Awards Quilt of Valor Founation Quilt of Valor Foundation Quilts of Valor Quiznos Quorum Health Resources Quyntyn Johnson QVC R-CALF R-CALF USA Rabies Rachel Hultin Radeaux Radian Rafael Rodriguez Ragsdale Rain Rancher's Supply ranching Ranching Legacy Ranchland Report Ranked Voting Measure Ratepayers Rattlesnakes Rawlings Heritage Center and Museum Rawlings Heritage Center in Las Animas RB LLC RCALF RE-13 JT RE-2 District Re-2 District Registration RE-2 Lamar School District RE-2 School District REACH Read Out and Read Colorado Readjustment Counseling Technician REAL ID reception Recipe Submission Form recipient recruit Red Flag Red Flag Warning Red Flag Warnings Red Kettle Red Meat Red Meat Production Red Ribbon Week Red Star Pilots Association Red Star YAK REDI REDI Grant Redistricting Reed Referendum C cap Referred Measure 1A Reggie Bicha Region IX Registration Registration Dates regulations Relay For Life Relief Reliever Route Remember Foundation reminder rendezvous Rene Guerra RenoSys repair service Repowering Project Representative Kimmi Lewis Republican RESADA RESEDA Reservoir Storage resolution Resolution per BoCC Rest Stop retail Retail Categories Retail Sales Retail Sales and Use Tax Collections Retail Sales Tax Revenue Retail Tax Report Retail Tax Revenue Retail Trades retailer Retirement retrospective Revenue and Economic Forecast-Colorado Revitalizing Main Street Program Rex Covington Rfarmer LLC RFD-TV RHC RHDV2 Rhett Uhland RHO Ricardo Falcon Richard Chandler Richard Holtorf Rick Akers Rick Francis Rick Rigel Rick Robbins Riding for a Cure Right to Repair Rink Rise Above Rising Star Awards Ceremony Rising Star CCCS Risk Management Agency Rivals Riverside Communications RMEF RMFI RMFO RMFU RN Road Jam Rob Evans ROBBERY Robbie Sue Young Robert & Margaret Porterfield Robert Campbell Robert Evans Robert Flournoy Robert Russell Inlow Robinson Printing Rocerack Rock Springs Wyoming Rocky Ford Rocky Ford Rural Fire District Rocky Mountain Field Institute Rocky Mountain PBS Rod Crum Memorial Scholarship Rod Run Rod Run Car Show Rod Swisher Rodeo Rodeway Cow Palace Inn Rodney Carr Rodrents Roe-Wade Roger Stagner Ron Austin Repair Shop Ron Cook Ron Farmer Ron Manly Ron Peterson Roni Vallejos ROO Roof roping Rose Ann Yates Rose Anne Yates Rose Day Roseleah Susan Sherman Rotary Rotary Youth Leadership Award Roy and Rosemary Rte 194 Rules Changes Runnin' Lopes Running Lopes Rupp Rupp's Truck and Trailer Repair Rural Rural Click it or Ticket Campaign Rural Colorado Rural Energy Development Rural Partners in Medicine Rural Philanthropy Days Rural Philanthropy Days (RPD) Rural Phlanthropy Days Rural Prosperity Tour Rural Workforce Russ Baldwin Russia Ruth McKenney RV Park Ryan & Tawnie Bair Ryan Cook RYLA S S&S Land & Cattle S.E. CO Concert Association S.E. Colorado S.E. Colorado All Star High School Rodeo S.E. Colorado Regional Science Fair S.E. Colorado Science Fair S.E. Rural Philanthropy Days SADD Safe Boating Safe Holiday Donation Tips Safe Routes to School Safe2Tell Safer at Home SAFER Grant SafeRide safety Safeway Sage Brush Meadow Sage Brush Meadows Sage Higbee Sage Winds Apartments Sale of Methamphetamine Sales and Use Tax Sales Tax Revenue Sales Tax Revenue Report Salinity Salt Cedar Salvage Yards Salvation Army Salvation Army Bell Ringers Sam Zordel Samaritan’s Purse Samonella Sanchez Sanctuary County Sand and Sage Sand and Sage BBQ Sand and Sage Fair Sand and Sage Fair and Rodeo Sand and Sage Fair Board Sand and Sage Fairgrounds Sand and Sage Rodeo Sand and Sage Round Up Concert Sand and Sage Round-Up Sand and Sage Round-Up Fair Board Sand and Sage Roundup Royalty Sand and Sagee Fair Sand County Foundation Sand Creek Sand Creek Foundation Sand Creek Junction Fire Sand Creek Massacre Sand Creek Massacre National Historic Site Sand Creek Massacre National Historic Site (NHS) Sand Creek Massacre National Monument Sand Creek Massacre Site Sand Creek NHS Sangre de Cristo Hospice Sanitary Survey Santa Santa Claus Santa Fe Depot Santa Fe Dutch Oven Cookers Santa Fe National Historic Trail Santa Fe Railroad Santa Fe Trail Santa Fe Trail Association Santa Fe Trail Auto Tours Santa Fe Trail Bi-Centennial Santa Fe Trail Cookers Santa Fe Trail Scenic Route Sara Blackhurst Sarah Cummings Sarah McCloskey SATF Savage Savage Avenue Savage Logo Savage Mascot Savage Stadium Savage Thunder savages Savages Mascot SAVE SAVE Our Communities SB-77 SB19-054 SB21-029 SB21-087 SB21-116 SB22-230 SB2716 SBA SBCCOE SBDC SBrand SCALE Scam Scammer Scams SCEDD SCEDD Broadband Schenk scholarship Scholarship Initiative Scholarships School Assessment School Board Elections School Board Month School Disctrict Re-2 science fair Science Fiction Convention Sciene Fair Scooters Scott Crampton Scott Stearman Scott Steerman SCSPERA SDS SE CO All Stars Rodeo SE CO Colleges SE Colorado SE Colorado Arts Council SE COVID-19 Business Support SEA SEA-CSU SEA. 4-H Sean DeLancey Sears Seasonally Adjusted Seat Belt seat belt laws seat belt use in rural communities Seat Belts Seatbelt Seatbelt Laws Seatbelts Seawright Funeral Home and Crematory. SEBREA SEBREA Gateway Safety Products SECAG SECCA SECCI SECED SECED. COVID SECO SECO Pride SECOM Second Amendment Second Chance Second Chance Animal Rescue Foundation SECOR SECPA SECPA/SECOM Secretary of State Secretary of State Griswold Secretary of State Jena Griswold Secretary of State Williams Secretary of State-Colorado Selenium SEMCO Semi Senate Bill 18-143 Senate Bill 18-197 Senate Bill 19-042 Senate District 35-Colorado Senator Cory Gardner Senator Larry Crowder Senator Michael Bennet Senator Rod Pelton Senior Center in Lamar Sensus September September 2021 September 2023 Prowers Journal Year in Review Serbia Serena Choi Serg Fenerci Sergeant Jamison Sherrill Setliff Seufer Seven Seals Award Severe Thunderstorm Warnings Severe Weather Sewer Board Sexual Awareness SFTA Sgt Jose Ramos Sgt PJ Wilson Shady Camp Shae Emick Vice President of Operations Shailen Bhatt Shanner Building Share the Spirit Share the Spirit Foundation Shark Tank Sharon Stiteler Sharrow House Ministries Shawna Hodge Shelter Sheriff Sheriff Office Sheriff Sam Zordel Sheriff Zordel Sheryl Runyon Sheryl Trent SHG Shield 616 Shining Stars Shirley Smith Shooting Range Small Grant Shoplifting Shore Arts Center Shore Arts Center Pocket Park Shorts Arts Center Shotgun Lullaby Shriner's Shriner's Hospital Shriners Circus Side Dishes Sierra Vista Overlook signs Silver Award Silver Jubilee Silver Linings Silver Linings Youth Respite Care Program SIM Sip & Savor Sip and Savor SITA siteselection.com Sixteenth Judicial District Skateboard Skateboard Park Skunk Trap Skunks SkyWarn Slaughter Slaughter Market Slaughter Report Slaughter Stats Small Game Small Grains Acreage Survey SMARI Smartphone Smitty's Body Shop Snakes SNAP SNAP Program SNOTEL Snow Snow & Hail Network snow goose Snow Goose Festival Snowball Express Snowmelt snowmobiles Snowpack Sobczak Soccer SoCO SoCo Marijuana SoCo Rocks SoCO tourism Summit Soil Soil Health Soil Moisture Solar Energy Solar Farm Solar Garden Solar Panels solar power Sondra Angel Sonia Grewal DDS Sonic Drive In Sorghum Sorosis of Lamar SOS Center SOS Center Lamar Soudtheast Colorado Sound of Thunder Band Soups & Salads South China Sea Southeast Southeast All-Stars Junior High and High School Rodeo Southeast Area CSU Extension Southeast Colorado Southeast Colorado AHEC Southeast Colorado All-Stars Southeast Colorado Arts Association Southeast Colorado Arts Council Southeast Colorado Arts Guild Southeast Colorado Can Chasers Southeast Colorado Cancer Initiative Southeast Colorado CattleWomen Southeast Colorado Concert Association Southeast Colorado Enterprise Development Southeast Colorado Hospital LTC Center Southeast Colorado Junior Cattlemen Southeast Colorado NWS Southeast Colorado Plains Southeast Colorado Precipitation Southeast Colorado Regional Airport Southeast Colorado Water Conservancy District Southeast Colorado Weather Southeast Colorado Wildlife Foundation Southeast Health Southeast Health Group Southeast Housing Solutions Summit Southeast Regional Heritage Task Force Southeast Regional Science Fair Southeast Shrine Club Southeastern Colorado Southeastern Colorado Water Conservancy District Southeastern Developmental Services Southeastern Developmental Services in Lamar Southeastern Plains Southern Colorado Southern Ute Tribes Southwest Soybean Soybeans Space Command spanish SPARK Sparrow House Ministries Sparrow House Ministry Sparrowhouse Ministries Sparrowhouse Ministries/Food Pantry Victory Garden SPCA Speak Up about the Silent Illness 5K Run Walk Special Offender Special Offense (sale within 1000 ft of a school) Special Olympics Speech Pathologist Speeders Spelling Bee SPI Sporting Clays sports Sports 4-Plex Sports Complex and Merchants Park Spreading Anglers Golf Course Spreading Antlers Golf Course Spreadling Antlers Golf Course Spring Clean-Up Day Spring Snow Storm Springfield Springfield Colorado Springfield Dogs Sprinkler System Spur' N Lopes Equine Club SRDG SRO SSgt. Douglas Paul Yoxsimer St. Jude's Hospital St. Jude’s Children Hospital St. Mary Corwin St. Mary's Catholic Church St. Mary's CCW St. Vrain and Company Stadium Stagner Stagner Motors Stagner Stulp Stanley Trust STAR Plus Program Starburst Award State Department of Criminal Justice State Department of Labor and Employment State Education Fund State Fair State Fair General Manager State General Funds State Hemp Management Plan State of Colorado State of Colorado Business Report State of Colorado Department of Labor and Employment State of Colorado Fiscal Finances State of Colorado Labor and Employment State of Colorado Statewide Seat Belt Survey State of Colorado Tourism Board State Park Pass State Parks State Representative Tim Door State Senator Larry Crowder State Senator Rod Pelton State's Revenue Cap States Statewide Colorado Trails Map Stay-at-Home Order for Colorado Steamboat Springs Steerman Law Office Stefan Warn Steffan Warn STEM Stephanie Gonzales Stephanie Spitz Stephanie Strube Stephen A. Sherlock Stephen Kil Steve Harelson Steve Keefer Steve Kil Steve Kill Steve Rabe Steve Shelton Steward Family Stimulus Payments Stock Show University Stockings for Soldiers Stockman's Lounge StopFraudColorado.gov STORM DATA Storm Winds in Lamar Storms Strachan Exploration Strain Brothers Property Strangles Streamflow Streams Strohmayer’s Funeral Home. Strong People Armed with Radical Knowledge student Student Lunch Student of the Month studioINSIGHT Stulp Farms Sturgis Rally Submarine Colorado suboxone Suboxotone Sue Lathrop Sue Selker Suicide Summa Cum Laude Summer Driving Summer Solstice Sun Do Sul in Lamar Sundance-High Plains RV Park and Cabins Sunnyslope Cemetery Super 8 Motel Super Tuesday Superintendant Houssin Hourieh Superintendent SuperMamas Supply Chain Assistance Sure Crop Care Surface Water Supply Index survey Survey Monkey Susan Crites Susan Frankel Susan G. Koman for the Cure Susan Lathrop Susan Russell Susanna Storeng Sutherland Sutphin Sutphin Petroleum Sutrak Swaim Funeral Home SWCA SWE Swink SWSI Sydney Boehler Syncora Syracuse Dairy LLC Syracuse Dairy LLC-Holly Location Syracuse Dairy-Holly Syracuse Holly Dairy System Safety and Integrity Rider TA 76 TA Express Lamar TA-76. Chuckie's Cheesesteak TA76 TABOR TABOT Taco Johns Talara Coen Tallie Harmon Tamara Nickelson Tamarisk Tammie Clark TANF TAP TAP Grant Tara Hosick Tara Smith-Hosick Tarin Kemp Tavern 1301 Tax Revenue Taxes Taylor Implement TBK Bank TBK Bank Lamar Tea for Tots Team Pain Tecklenburg Ted Floyd Teen Drivers Telephone Town Halls Telescopes Tempel Temple andf Esgar Temple Rushton Tera Bender Teresa Turner Terri Lira Terry and Janet DeWitt Terry Comer Tesla Tesla Charging Stations test-out Texting TFP Thai Spicy Basil Restaurant Thanksgiving Thanksgiving Community Dinner Thanksgiving Dinner Thanksgiving Holiday Thanksgiving The Heat is On Thanksgiving Travel THC The Alamo Hotel The Beauty Box The Bird Conservancy of the Rockies The Caliber Club The Colorado Division of Criminal Justice Office of Research and Statistics The Colorado Sun The Cornerstone The Cow Palace The Denver Post The Fort William Bent Chapter of the National Society of the American Revolution The Heat is On The Heat is On Colorado The Home Store The Hope Center Afterschool Program The Idea Place The Lassie The Lassie in Lamar The Legacy The Marine Corps League #1093 of Greeley CO. The Max Hotel The Nature Conservancy the Prowers Journal The Prowers Journal 2017 Year in Review The Prowers Journal April 2023 Year in Review The Prowers Journal May 2023 Year in Review The Prowers Journal October Year in Review The Prowers Journal Year in Review The Sand Creek Massacre The Santa Clause The Santa Fe Trail State Scenic and Historic Byway Theodore Roosevelt Expressway Theron Hammer Thomas Sanchez Three Amigos Three for Two Thrifty King Thunder Drive Thunder Stadium Thunder Truck Thunderstorm Watch TIF TIFIA TIGER TIM Tim Borunda Time Capsule Timothy Alvarez Tina Peters Tiny Homes Tiny Houses Tiny Libraries tips titanci TJ Sanders TJ Watts TJMfuneral.com. TL Tucker TL Tucker Property Todd Inglee Tom Betz Tom Grasmick Tom Hart Tom Magnuson Tom Sanchez Tom Vilsack Tony Award Tony Garcia Tony Grampsis Topeka and Santa Fe Railway Passenger Depot Tori Hawks Tornado tour tour of campuses Tourism Tourism Advisory Board tournament tours Towaoc Tower Town Administrator Jerry L’Estrange Town Clerk Town Hall Meeting Town of Bristol Colorado Town of Granada Town of Granada Colorado Town of Holly Town of Holly Colorado Toy Show Toys for Tots Toys for Tots and/or Lamar Area Hospice Tractor and Farm Equipment Repair trading post Trail Ridge Trailblazer Theater Company Trailblazer Theatre Trailblazer Theatre Company Trailblazers Theatre Trailer Sway Trailers Trailside Liquor training Transfer Station Transportation Bill Travis Black Treat Street Tree Farm Tree Month Trees Trent Leisy Trevor LaCost Tri County Ford Tri State G & T Tri-State Tri-State 9-11 Tribute Tri-State 9-11 Tribute Committee Tri-State 9/11 Foundation Tri-State 9/11 Parade and Tribute Tri-state 9/11 Tribute Tri-State 9/11 Tribute Foundation Tri-State Generation and Transmission Assoc. Tri-State Memorial Committee Tri-State Memorial Day Observance Tri-State Power Tri-State Tribute Tribal Nations Tricon 2 Tricon 2 LLC Trinidad TRIO Triumph Bancorp Trooper Trooper Talk Trooper Tips Trooper Tips. CSP troubabdours Troy Manor Troy Motel Truck Plaza Trump Trunkk or Treat Trustees Turbine Turkey Twice Sold Book Sale Twin Buttes ll Twin Eagle Twin Eagles Twin Eagles Power Company Twin Towers Two Buttes Two Buttes Colorado two forks Two Shot Goose Hunt Ty Harmon Ty Kemp Ty Winter U U.S. Army Corps of Engineers U.S. Customs and Border Protection U.S. Department of Labor U.S. Department of the Interior’s Meritorious Service Award U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration U.S. Forest Service U.S. Travel Association UAS Colorado UCHealth Memorial Hospital UChooseCO UK Covid Umagiliyage Unaffiliated Voters Unaffiliated Voters in Prowers County Colorado Unaffiliatered Voters Unaffilliated Voters Underground digging Unemployment Unemployment Estimates Union Pacific Big Boy United Methodist Church United Methodist Church of Holly United States Air Force’s Wild Blue Country Band United States honey prices University Medical University of Denver University of northern colorado University of Notre Dame Up for Growth updates UPOP URA Uranium Urban Renewal Authority Urban Renewal District US 287 bypass in Lamar US 350 US 385 US 50 US Census US Census Bureau US Census-2020 US Centers for Medicare and Medicaid US Department of Justice US Department of Veterans Affairs US Dept of Ed Title lll US Drought Monitor US Drug Enforcement Administration US Fish and Wildlife US Forest Service US Highway 50 US Hwy 287 US Livestock Slaughter Report June 2020 US Marines US Military Members US Naval Academy US Senator Cory Gardner US Senator Gardner US Senator Michael Bennet US Slaughter US Team Roping Championships USACE USACE-Headquarters Readiness Support Center USDA USDA CDA USDA Colorado Crop Progress Report USDA Colorado Crop Report USDA Farmland USDA Hogs and Pigs Report USDA NASS USDA Prices Received Index USDA Slaughter USDA Slaughter Report April 2022 USDJ USFS USFWS USGC USMEF USPS Ute Tribes Utilities Utility Bills Utility Rates VA VA Clinics VA ECHCS VA Health Clinic VA Health Screenings VA Medical Clinic-Lamar VA Mobile Vet Center VA PACT ACT Vaccine Vail Valco Ponds VALE VALE Board VALE Program Valerie Baldwin vall Valley Funeral and Cremation Valley Funeral Cremation Valley Jazz Valley Lawn Care Valley Memorial Funeral Chapel Valley Memorial Funeral Chapel Holly Valley Memorial Funeral Chapel in Holly Valley Memorial Funeral Chapel Lamar & Holly Valley National Bank Valley National Bank and The Flower Boutique. Valley National Bank CEO Mark Schifferdecker Valley-Wide Health valleyfuneralcremation.com. Van Campen Family Expense Fund Vance Johnson Vandalism Vanessa Marta Vape Store Vaquero varroa mites Vazquez Veal Veal production Vendor's Gallery Vendors Ventura Venturi Verizon Verizon Wireless Vet Center Program Veteran Veteran Employment Specialists Veteran's Association Veteran's Day Veteran's Service Officer Veteran's Services Officer Veterans Veterans Administration Veterans Transportation of Prowers County Veterinary VFW VFW Post #3261 Viaero Viaero Wireless VIC Card VIC Soil Moisture Vice President for Academic and Student Services Vice-President Vickie Dykes videos Vietnam Vilas Vilas Colorado Vilas High School Village Shopping Center VIN Vince Gearhart Vincent Gearhart Violence Against Women Virtual Easter Egg Hunt Virus Visit visitation Vissta Corps Vista Works VistaWorks VistaWorks Destination Marketing Vogel volleyball volunteer volunteers Voter Ballot Voter Fraud Voter Intimidation Voter Safety Voting Voting Registration VPC VSO VSO Gary Harbert WAFWA Wagner Equipment Wagon Shed walk Walk a Mile in Her Shoes Walker Stapleton walking tour Wall of Honor Wallace Gas and Oil Walmart Walsenburg Walsh Walt Disney Thanksgiving Day Parade Walter Ely Walter’s Cans Wanda Rohlman WAPA WASDE Wash Spott Washingrton and Parkview Elementary Schools Washita Battlefield water issues Water Main Water Master Plan Water Restrictions Water rights Water Run-off water safety Water Sale Issue Water Storage Water Studies Water Year Water Year 2018 Wayne Williams Wayttyn Wollert WCVs Weather spotter Weather Spotter Training Classes Web Cookies Weimer Weiser Welcome Center Welcome Home Child Care Center Wellness Center Wendy Buxton-Andrade Wertz Wes Keeling West Logan Street West Nile Virus West Nile Virus-Equine Western Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies Western Healthcare WHC Wheat Wheat Field Days Wheat Growers Wheel Park Wheels Park White House Budget White Nose Syndrome White Winter Whitney Barnett Whitney Lubbers WHO Building Whole Foods WIC WIFE Wild Animal Sanctuary Wild Game Recipes Wild Horse Colorado Wild West Athletics Wild West BBQ Wild West BBQ Cook-off Wildfire Wildfires Wildlife Wildlife Areas Wiley Wiley Colorado Wiley FFA Wiley Hay Days Wiley Hay Days Car Show Wiley High School Wiley Lions Wiley Rock School Wiley School District Wiley Schools Wiley Seep Ditch Wiley Superintendent WILLDAN Willhite William Bent Williams Willow Creek Willow Creek Health Mart Pharmacy Willow Creek Park Willow Creek Pharmacy Wilson Wind Wind Chill Wind Turbine Wind Turbine Blade Wind Turbines Windmill Classic Wings of Blue Wings of Green Wings of Knowledge Wings of Learning Winter Storm Alert Winter Storm Watch Winter Travel Winter Wheat Witches Walk WNS WNV Wollert Wolves Den Event Center Workforce Center Workforce Center Job & Resource Fair Workforce Development Month World Agriculture Outlook Board World War ll Wounded Warrior Project WPA WPA Buildings WQIF Wranglers Gymnastics Competition Team Wranglers Gymnastics Team of Wild West Athletics Wreaths Across America WSWP WW Feed & Supply www.carlsoncolonial.com. www.garnandfuneralhomes.com www.horberfuneralchapel.com. www.interlakefoundation.ca www.MontgomerySteward.com www.swaimfuneralhome.com Wyatt Wollert Wyoming X Flight: Gulf of Mexico to Canada Xcel XY Ditch YAK yard sale yard sales yardsale YCC Ye Olde Rummage Shoppe Year in Review - August Year in Review - January 2018 Year in Review - July Year in Review 2019 Year in Review January Year in Review The Prowers Journal Yerman Yoder Youth Entrepreneurship Fair Youth Horse Camp Zane Rankin Zebra Mussel Zebulon Pike Zero Emission Vehicle Sales Dashboard Zonker Zonta Zonta Club of Lamar Zonta Club of Prowers County Zonta of Prowers County Zonta Rose Day Zoom “The Heat Is On campaign ” ” Secretary of State Wayne Williams