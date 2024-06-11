Lamar City Council meeting of June 10, 2024
Lamar Mayor Kirk Crespin opened the June 10, 2024 Lamar City Council meeting with a plea to the community to become engaged with the city government. He said the recent Community Picnic was a big success but wanted to remind the public of the many ways that they can get involved and make their voices heard. The city’s “Common Grounds” meetings have had very low attendance and may be discontinued for that reason. City Council is very interested in hearing what the people of Lamar want and can’t do so without some involvement on the public’s part. He reminded citizens that every City Council meeting is open to the public and welcomes anyone to attend and speak up if they have concerns or questions. Council members are also available to their constituents and are willing to listen and help however they can. We are very fortunate to have a city administration that is willing to listen and wants the people living here to be proud of their city and all that it offers. Our opinion at the Prowers Journal is that change can only happen if everyone can openly discuss and compromise. It’s easy to sit and complain at your keyboard but please, please get involved in your community!
Speaking at this meeting’s audience participation segment was Ron Clausen with Post 71 of the American Legion. He approached Council with a request that the Legion be allowed to place metal cross-shaped flag holders at the graves of veterans. The project is still in the initial conception phase but Mr. Clausen brought a prototype to show Council what the crosses would look like. If Council approves the idea, Post 71 would start a fundraising drive to purchase materials to be welded into the cross shape and powder-coated. The crosses would be cemented into ground adjacent to the gravesite plaque or memorial so as not to impede lawn maintenance and would be placed at gravesites that families have given permission for. He said it would take a lot of hours to research where all the veterans’ graves are and get approval from the families. Council will discuss the matter further.
City Treasurer Kristin Schwartz told Council that several grants are in process, including the grant for cleanup of the former Main Café, now owned by the city. Linda Williams, City Clerk presented the monthly revenue report for April which shows that total sales/use tax collections were up 15.74% over last year, with a total of $468,022.33 for 2024, an increase of $63,664.77 from 2023. YTD tax collected is up 9.68% for 2024, with this year’s total at $2,366,119.73 vs $2,157,281.93 for 2023, an increase of $208,837.80.
City Administrator Rob Evans announced that Al Fear has accepted the position of Chief of Police and will begin duties on July 8. He said Mr. Fear was very excited to be coming to Lamar. The next Coffee with Rob will be at 7 am June 26 @ Daylight Donuts. He then invited Cheryl Sanchez and Tallie Harmon with Prowers Economic Development (PEP) to speak. Ms. Sanchez updated Council on the many achievements PEP has made recently. She gave a background on what PEP does for the community as a non-profit. The PEP meetings are open to the public. They meet at noon on the third Monday of every month at their office at 223 S. Main St.
Councilman Brent Bates wanted to remind the public of the July 20 Southeast Colorado Cancer Initiative “Fight Night” event from 6-10pm. There will be a social time until 8 pm with food and fun, followed by a performance by Dirt Road Revival from 8-10 pm. The event is dedicated to honoring the journey of those who have faced cancer as well as celebrating the lives of current patients, survivors and loved ones. There will be 3 food trucks as well as a beverage truck. The event will be held at the Pocket Park on Main St. Councilwoman Jenkins wanted to ask residents to please remove yard sale signage and boxes at the end of their sales, as the recent wind storms have blown neglected signs around the neighborhoods.
Council voted unanimously to approve, on second reading, an ordinance regarding shipping containers being used as storage containers on private property. For information on the new ordinance, it is number 1272. The Planning and Zoning Commission can advise as to specifics regarding the containers. A public hearing was set for June 24th to discuss a Special Event Permit for the Sand & Sage Round-Up to host a beer garden during the fair. They also set a public hearing on July 8th to discuss a premise application for the Buzzard’s Roost.
Pat Mason, Public Works Director, notified Council that CDOT Aeronautics had approved a Colorado Discretionary Aviation Grant in the amount of $113,832 for the reconstruction of a portion of Taxiway A. The City of Lamar will be responsible for the remaining 5% of the federally-funded $2,049,000 project (which has already been budgeted for). Council voted unanimously to accept the grant.
Also receiving a unanimous vote was acceptance of a bid from Community State Bank for financing of the Lamar Library’s 2024 Ford Edge. Mayor Crespin abstained from voting, as he is an employee of the bank. Mayor pro tem Manuel Tamez asked for a motion to approve the bid, which was motioned by Joe Gonzales and seconded by Gerry Jenkins.
Two agenda items were tabled; the first for an intergovernmental agreement with LCC for facilities use which was tabled pending attorney review and the second for an intergovernmental agreement with Lamar Schools pertaining to Thunder Stadium and 14th Street improvement, also pending attorney review. The meeting then adjourned for Council to enter Executive Session.
The next City Council meeting is Monday, June 24, 2024 at 7 pm. Again, we urge anyone who wants their voice heard to attend the meeting and speak up!
