Colorado Parks and Wildlife Commission to meet June 12-13, 2024
Barbara Crimond | Jun 06, 2024 | Comments 0
Winter Park, Colo. – At a hybrid meeting in Winter Park, the Parks and Wildlife Commission will open for final consideration of any changes to the 5-year big game season structure for 2025-2029, and discuss solutions to over-the-counter elk licensing.
The Commission will also open for final consideration of regulations to allow the use of artificial light, electronic night vision equipment, electronically enhanced light-gathering optics, and thermal imaging devices for the lawful take of depredating gray wolves, allowing pooled grazers to apply for wolf permits and damage compensation, and defining domestic bison as livestock for purposes of wolf permits and depredation compensation.
The Commission will also open for consideration of emergency regulations related to increasing the fee for the Federal Waterfowl Stamp and open for consideration of a cleanup to regulation 1000.D.2 to align it with the USFWS 10(j) Rule.
The meeting is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. on Wed., June 12 and recess at 1:25 p.m. The Commission will reconvene at 8 a.m. on Thur., June 13 and adjourn at 2:10 p.m. The meeting will be streamed live on CPW’s YouTube page.
Additional agenda items include:
Department of Natural Resources Update
Department of Agriculture Update
Wolves Update and Chronic Depredation Discussion
GOCO Update
Overview of Hunter Outreach Big Game Outreach Licenses
Commission Public Comment Policy
Legislative Session Overview
Election of Officers
A complete agenda along with all materials for this meeting are available on CPW’s website for public review.
The public is encouraged to email written comments to the Commission at dnr_cpwcommission@state.co.us. Details on providing public comments for hybrid meetings are available on CPW’s website.
The Commission meets regularly and travels to communities around the state to facilitate public participation. Anyone can listen to commission meetings through CPW’s website. This opportunity keeps constituents informed about the development of regulations and how the Commission works with Colorado Parks and Wildlife staff to manage the parks, wildlife and outdoor recreation programs administered by the agency.
