Weskan Grain announces current and future storage rates to remain the same

Dear Valued Customer,

 

As we head into the 2024 wheat harvest, we just wanted to let our valued customers know that we are keeping our storage rates the same as have been in the past.

Below are our current and future storage rates:

  • Corn: $.0016 per bushel per day
  • Sorghum: $.0016 per bushel per day
  • Wheat: $.0016 per bushel per day
  • Soybeans $.0016 per bushel per day

 

at the following Weskan Grain facilities:

Atika                   Stockton Siding

Galetea               Tribune

Kirk                     ScottEast

Kit Carson

 

We’re grateful for your continued support and loyalty, and we’re committed to providing you with the best service possible.  If you have any questions, please reach out to your local Weskan Grain origination team.

 

All Colorado Locations

719-793-9700.

All Kansas Locations

620-872-2855

 

Sincerely,

Will Bramblett

Weskan Grain

