Timber Bridge Project to begin June 10
Barbara Crimond | May 29, 2024 | Comments 0
― Project Announcement ―
Work will take place on 15 different structures in four Southern Colorado counties
Baca, Bent, Las Animas and Prowers Counties — The Colorado Department of Transportation with its contract partner Myers & Sons Construction, LLC, will begin timber bridge work on June 10. Work will take place along five roadways, US Highway 50, CO Highway 101, CO Highway 116, US Highway 160 and US Highway 350. The timber bridge project will enhance safety for the traveling public by reinforcing the aging bridges and adding longevity to existing bridges’ lifespans.
The project will happen in 15 different phases. All phases will work on adding steel sister beams to the existing damaged timber girders to strengthen the support to the bridge deck. Work will occur at various locations across Baca, Bent, Las Animas and Prowers Counties in Southeast Colorado:
- Phase 1: CO 101 at Mile Point 2.8 to MP 4.8.
- Phase 2: CO 101 from MP 6.4 to MP 8.4.
- Phase 3: US 50 at MP 409 to MP 411.
- Phase 4: US 50 at MP 415 to MP 417.
- Phase 5: US 50 at MP 418.5 to MP 420.5.
- Phase 6: US 50 at MP 420.8 to MP 422.8.
- Phase 7: US 50 at MP 438.5 to MP 440.5.
- Phase 8: CO 116 at MP 11 to MP 13.
- Phase 9: US 160 at MP 453 to MP 455.
- Phase 10: US 160 at MP 452.7 to MP 454.7.
- Phase 11: US 160 at MP 450 to MP 452.
- Phase 12: US 160 at MP 449.5 to MP 451.5.
- Phase 13: US 160 at MP 358.4 to MP 360.4.
- Phase 14: US 350 at MP 6.7 to MP 8.7.
- Phase 15: US 350 from MP 1.7 to MP 3.7.
Motorists and area residents can expect the following impacts during construction:
- Daytime work hours range from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday.
- Vehicles will be reduced to a single-lane, alternating traffic intermittently in either direction, at each location throughout the duration of the each phase of work.
- There will be a 12-foot width restriction in place.
- The project is scheduled for completion in late October.
# # #
