Sammie William Plowman – June 3, 1935 – May 8, 2024
Barbara Crimond | May 08, 2024 | Comments 0
A Celebration of life for lifetime Lamar resident Sammie Plowman will be held on Wednesday, May 15, 2024 at 10:00AM at the Peacock Family Chapel with Pastor Ray Matteson of the Lamar Christian Church Officiating.
Visitation will be held from 9:00AM until the service time at 10:00AM pm Wednesday, May 15, 2024 at the Peacock Family Chapel.
Sammie was born on June 03, 1935 to Ed and Ella Lyons at Lamar, Colorado and passed away on May 8, 2024 at Prowers Medical Center in Lamar, Colorado at the age of 88. He is preceded in death by his birth parents and his adoptive parents George C. and Aleine T. (Sutton) Plowman who adopted him at the age of one and his brother Doran Plowman. Sammie is survived by three nephews and a host of cousins.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family. For current information and online condolences please visit our website at www.peacockfuneralhome.com.
