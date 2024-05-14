Ronald Duane Thompson – October 6, 1960 – May 11, 2024
A graveside service will be held for Holly, Colorado resident, Ronald Thompson, at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, May 18, 2024 at the Holly Cemetery in Holly, Colorado. His family asks those wishing to attend to follow in procession from Valley Memorial Funeral Chapel in Holly to the cemetery. Per Ron’s request, there will be no visitation.
Ronald Duane Thompson passed away on May 11, 2024 in Colorado Springs, Colorado at the age of 63. He was born on October 6, 1960 in Lamar, Colorado to Floyd and Barbara (Lane) Thompson. Ron grew up in Holly, Colorado, graduating from Holly High School in 1979. He then attended WyoTech in Laramie, Wyoming, graduating from the Gas and Diesel Mechanics program. Upon completion of the program, Ron began working as a mechanic for John Deere in Rush, Colorado, covering a wide area. He then transferred to John Deere in Syracuse, Kansas.
Ron married Barbara Deaton, but later divorced. Despite this, they continued to raise their two children, Reese and Brandi, together. Ron eventually left John Deere and began farming north of Holly. For a short time, he worked in construction and owned Trailside Liquor from 2004 until 2012. Ron continued tinkering and traveled the countryside as a truck driver, eventually moving to Oklahoma to move boulders and spend time with his uncle, Ray Lane. He returned home to Holly to enjoy time with his children and grandchildren. Being a grandfather was a special and rewarding role for Ron. He took every opportunity to share his wisdom and create lasting memories with his grandchildren. They were undoubtedly the source of joy and love for him.
Ron is survived by his children, Reese (Ashley) Thompson of New Waterford, Ohio and Brandi Thompson (Skyler Weeks) of Eads, Colorado; grandchildren; Halli, Bravon, Emma, Chelsea, Olivia, and Eli; mother, Barbara Thompson of Holly, Colorado; siblings, Rodney (Keo) Thompson and DeAnn (Bob) Parker all of Holly, Colorado; nieces, Brae Medina and ReLeana Conway, nephews, Laith Thompson, Brad Parker, and Trevor Parker and their families; many cousins and a host of friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Floyd Thompson; and grandchildren, Avery and Gabriel Thompson.
One of Ron’s final wishes was for his service to be upbeat and not sad. He wanted his friends and family to remember him for all the ornery and crazy things he had done.
Memorial contributions may be made to Holly Fire and Ambulance in care of Valley Memorial Funeral Chapel, P.O. Box 950, Lamar, Colorado 81052. To leave online condolences, please visit www.valleyfuneralcremation.com.
