Richard Vargas – May 27, 1948 – May 1, 2024
A funeral liturgy for longtime Lamar resident Richard Vargas will be held on Monday, May 13, 2024 at 10:00AM at the Peacock Family Chapel with Deacon Allan Medina officiating. A Rite of Committal will follow at the Fairmount Cemetery in the Veteran’s Section with full Military Honors under the auspices of the local V.F.W. and the American Legion Posts.
Richard was born on May 27, 1948 at Lamar, Colorado to Raul and Helen (Castro) Vargas and passed away on May 1, 2024 at his home at the age of 75. He is preceded in death by his parents and his sisters Kathy Vargas and Sally Vargas. Richard is survived by his niece Monique Nelson, as well as numerous cousins, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Richard Vargas Memorial fund in care of the funeral home.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
