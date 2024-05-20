Marvin L. Maltbie – October 21, 1949 – May 18, 2024
Barbara Crimond | May 20, 2024 | Comments 0
A graveside memorial service for longtime Lamar resident Marvin L. Maltbie will be held at 11:00AM Saturday, June 15, 2024 at the Fairmount Cemetery in the Veteran’s Section with Ian Blacker officiating and Military Honors under the auspices of the Local V.F.W. and the American Legion Posts.
Marvin was born on October 21, 1949 at Springfield, Colorado to Harvey Martin and Ellen Esther (Lasley) Maltbie and passed away on May 18, 2024 at his home with his family by his side at the age of 74.
He is preceded in death by his parents, brother-in-law George Bearrick and step-daughter Landa Eikner.
Marvin is survived by his wife Sandy Maltbie of Lamar, CO, children Jason (Lauren) Maltbie of Virginia Beach, VA, Jennifer Maltbie of Lamar, CO, step-children Karen Tshimbalanga of Castle Rock, CO, Wesley (Megan) Eikner of Amarillo, TX, grandchildren Sam Maltbie, Alec Maltbie and step-granddaughter Mina Tshimbalanga. He is also survived by his siblings Everett (Evelyn) Maltbie, Floyd (Bonnie) Maltbie, Bonnie (Jack) Parker, Ervin (Coral) Maltbie, Becky Bearrick, Murle (Geneva) Maltbie, and Connie (Jerry) Shoup as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lamar Area Hospice, Leukemia Foundation and/or the Multiple Myeloma Foundation either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
