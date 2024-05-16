Lamar Chamber’s 3rd Annual Glow Golf still has openings for teams
Barbara Crimond | May 16, 2024 | Comments 0
There are still some openings for teams at the 3rd Annual Glow Golf Tournament, June 8th at the Spreading Antlers Golf Course. Registration is at 3 PM, and golfing starts at 4 PM> 2 man Scramble $250.00 per team. They will have cash payout to Top 3 teams, each flight.
Get your team registered now Call Val Baldwin at 719-336-4379 or stop by the Chamber office and get a form. Her hours are Monday thru Thursday 9 AM to 3 PM.
Its a great time to place Night Golf…
Thanks
Val Baldwin
Lamar Chamber 719-336-4379 lamarchamberofcommerce@gmail.
com
Filed Under: Chamber of Commerce • Entertainment • Events • Featured • Lamar Chamber of Commerce • Recreation • Sports
About the Author: