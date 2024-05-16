John Elbert Gallegos – June 26, 1965 – 2024
John Elbert Gallegos passed away at his home in Las Animas, Colorado at the age of 69. He was born June 26, 1954 in Denver, Colorado to Melaquillas “Pete” and Lorenza “Susie” Gallegos.
Johnny was a proud United States Navy Veteran, serving his country for over twenty years. His affection for animals knew no bounds, but his dogs and cats held a special place in his heart and provided unwavering companionship.
Johnny is survived by his children, Christopher Gallegos, Shannon Gallegos, and Jared Gallegos; many other relatives and a host of friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Pete and Susie Gallegos; and grandparents, Juan and Teresita Gallegos.
Per Johnny’s request, cremation has taken place and no services are scheduled at this time.
