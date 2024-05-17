Ilene W. Rudolph – May 29, 1939 – May 16, 2024
Barbara Crimond | May 17, 2024 | Comments 0
A celebration of life for longtime Wiley, Colorado resident, Ilene W. Rudolph will be held at 11:00AM on Tuesday, May 28, 2024 at the Peacock Family Chapel with Pastor Paul Floyd of the High Plains Fellowship Church officiating. Interment will follow at the Fairmount Cemetery in Lamar.
Visitation for Ilene will be held from 9:00AM until the time of service on Tuesday, May 28, 2024 at the Peacock Family Chapel.
Ilene was born on May 29, 1939 at Lamar, Colorado to Dale and Bertha (Chenoweth) Cross passed away on May 16, 2024 at her home in Wiley, Colorado with her family by her side at the age of 84.
She is preceded in death by her husband Kenneth “Kenny” Rudolph, her parents and brother Melvin Cross
Ilene is survived by her children Pam Najera of Lamar, CO, Donnie (Debbie) Rudolph of Wiley, CO and Sandy Rudolph of Brush, CO, nine grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren and one nephew. She is also survived by numerous cousins, other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lamar Area Hospice and/or St. Jude’s Children Hospital either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
