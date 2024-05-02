Historic Investment in Agriculture, CDA Approved in State Budget
Broomfield, Colo. — Today, Governor Polis signed the Long Bill, sponsored by the Joint Budget Committee, which commits significant investments into programs and staff supporting agriculture across Colorado.
The state budget for Fiscal Year 2024/2025 includes a 13 percent increase in funding to the Department of Agriculture, to build out and add support to existing programs that are working to improve the agricultural industry in our state. Funding included in the Long Bill will support farmer-driven conservation efforts, emergency preparedness, renewable energy adaptation, and more.
“The state budget includes funding to expand CDA programs that are directly benefiting producers, developing new leaders in agriculture, and helping use water wisely across Colorado,” said Commissioner of Agriculture Kate Greenberg. “This budget package is a result of countless conversations with ag communities and is reflective of some of the biggest needs we have heard from the field. These resources will be making their way back to these communities to support resilience, stewardship, and a vibrant future for Colorado agriculture.”
Funding included in the state budget will help CDA advance:
- Next Generation Agricultural Leadership and Agriculture Workforce Development Programs, which help fund hands-on internships at Colorado agricultural businesses for people interested in gaining real world experience in agriculture and which provide funding to organizations that train and develop future leaders in all areas of agriculture.
- Wolf Conflict Mitigation, to support producers implementing non-lethal predator control measures and conflict reduction practices.
- Agricultural Drought and Climate Resilience Office (ADCRO), to accelerate how quickly Colorado agri businesses adopt or expand green energy generation and to support a suite of on-farm resilience practices and renewable energy projects.
- Creation of a new Division of Animal Welfare, to increase oversight of the Bureau of Animal Protection and Pet Animal Care Facilities Act Program; expand proactive education and outreach; and create additional capacity for the State Veterinarian to support animal health efforts.
- Agricultural Workforce Services Program, to increase coordination, outreach, and support to agricultural employers and workers to address agricultural labor issues.
- Agricultural Emergency Management program, which engages directly with Colorado’s rural agricultural communities to facilitate a comprehensive approach to disaster preparedness, response, recovery, and mitigation.
Over the past several years, Colorado has been leading the way toward a more resilient future, and agriculture has been a large part of that movement. These programs have been critical in supporting the priorities for the Department, which are expanding water-resilient agriculture, supporting future generations of agriculturalists, developing local food systems, and advancing animal health and welfare.
In addition to the daily regulatory work of the agency, CDA has been expanding the work of the Conservation and Markets divisions to grow programs that prepare Colorado’s agricultural communities for the future. Initiatives such as the Colorado Soil Health program help small and medium-sized producers expand their climate smart practices and access emerging markets for food grown with these practices. In the Markets Division, programs such as Colorado Proud and International Markets will be leading the way to promote Colorado products among consumers in our state and across the world.
You can learn more about CDA’s priorities at ag.colorado.gov/priorities.
