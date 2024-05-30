FREE Summer Meals Provided by Lamar School District

Breakfast & lunch meals will be served from the Taste the Thunder Food Truck

         STARTING June 3 to June 28, 2024 (Monday – Thursday)

 

Summer Meal Pick Up Locations:

Lincoln School @ 10:30 am – 11:00 am – North side of Building

 

Washington Elementary @ 11:10 am – 11:40 am – South side of Building            

 

Parkview Elementary @ 11:50 am – 12:30 pm – Pool Parking Lot                         

 

Open to All Children 018-year-old

One breakfast & lunch per child per day.  Meals may be picked up & taken.

 

1 FREE pool pass for every 4 meals

 

USDA and this institution are equal opportunity providers and employers.

