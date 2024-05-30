FREE Summer Meals Provided by Lamar School District
Barbara Crimond | May 29, 2024 | Comments 0
Breakfast & lunch meals will be served from the Taste the Thunder Food Truck
STARTING June 3 to June 28, 2024 (Monday – Thursday)
Summer Meal Pick Up Locations:
Lincoln School @ 10:30 am – 11:00 am – North side of Building
Washington Elementary @ 11:10 am – 11:40 am – South side of Building
Parkview Elementary @ 11:50 am – 12:30 pm – Pool Parking Lot
Open to All Children 0–18-year-old
One breakfast & lunch per child per day. Meals may be picked up & taken.
1 FREE pool pass for every 4 meals
USDA and this institution are equal opportunity providers and employers.
