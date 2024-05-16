Ethel B. Ferris – January 4, 1940 – May 16, 2024
A graveside service for longtime Haswell, Colorado resident Ethel B. Ferris will be held at 10:00AM on Thursday, May 23, 2024 at the Kit Carson Cemetery in Kit Carson, Colorado.
Ethel was born on January 04, 1940 at Ordway, Colorado to Amos and Helen (Criss) Vashus and passed away on May 16, 2024 at the Weisbrod Memorial Nursing Home with her family by her side at the age of 84.
She is preceded in death by her parents Amos and Helen (Criss) Vashus. Ethel is survived by her husband Ronald Ferris of Haswell, CO, children Annette Weber of Kit Carson, CO, Dennis Ferris of Haswell, CO, Lorene Kennedy of Parker, CO, and Stefanie (Clay Smith) Ferris of La Junta, CO, grandchildren Tara (Jeremy), Ryan (Cheyenne), Janel, Brandon, Mike, Curt (Starla), Cara and Isaac and numerous great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her brother Gary (Judy) Vashus of Ashland, KS as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins other family and a host of friends.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Arkansas Valley Resource Center Domestic Violence Help in La Junta, CO either direct or in care of the funeral home office.
Services are under the direction of the Peacock Family.
For current information and online condolences please visit www.peacockfuneralhome.com.
