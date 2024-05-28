Double Fatal Fire in La Junta
Barbara Crimond | May 28, 2024 | Comments 0
On May 26th, 2024 at approximately 6 am, LJFD responded to a reported structure fire at 1220 Rice Ave. Upon arrival, heavy fire conditions were seen also starting a second house on fire. Crews battled hoarding-type conditions of the structure which made it tough to extinguish the fire. After the fire was extinguished, information was gathered that the two occupants of the house were unaccounted for. La Junta Fire called in assistance from DFPC Fire Investigators and LJPD called in CBI and the Otero County Coroner to assist in the investigation. Crews worked numerous hours with assistance of an excavator from the city of La Junta to start processing the scene. Chief Davidson announced that both occupants were found deceased inside the residence after having to remove a large amount of debris. Both victims were recovered and transported to a funeral home and autopsies are scheduled. At the time of the investigation there was no evidence of foul play and the area of origin was found to be in the basement utility room.
# # #
Filed Under: Featured • Media Release
About the Author: