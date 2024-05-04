CPW seizes boat infested with invasive Quagga mussels for decontamination

Quagga mussels on infested boat confiscated by CPW
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. – Colorado Parks and Wildlife has seen positive results now that it is one month into roadside aquatic nuisance species (ANS) watercraft inspection and decontamination stations at the Colorado State Patrol Loma and Trinidad Ports Of Entry.
On Sat., April 6 Colorado Parks and Wildlife ANS staff intercepted a boat infested with quagga mussels at the Loma Port of Entry check station. The boat, traveling from Lake Powell in Arizona to Grand Junction, was covered with quagga mussels on the outside of the boat. Highline Lake State Park Rangers took possession of the boat for decontamination.
“Seeing the extent of mussels on the boat was alarming,” said Robert Walters, CPW Invasive Species Program Manager. “This is the perfect example of why these types of roadside inspections at state lines are so important.”
To date, CPW invasive species inspectors have intercepted eight boats with invasive species during mandatory inspections. The first interception for the year was at the Loma Port of Entry on March 21 on a boat traveling to Sterling from Lake Powell. Six of the eight boats intercepted had previously been in Lake Powell prior to arriving in Colorado, with two coming from bodies of water in Texas.
As of April 30, CPW ANS staff has inspected 254 boats and decontaminated 33 of those at the Loma Port of Entry, and inspected 76 boats with 13 decontaminations at the Trinidad Port of Entry.
Boaters are reminded if they are traveling with a motorized or trailered watercraft on I-70 east from Utah (Loma Port Of Entry) or I-25 north from New Mexico (Trinidad Port Of Entry) they will be required to stop for an inspection Thursday – Monday through Oct. 31.
To help expedite the inspection process and minimize impacts to their travel, CPW encourages boaters to plan ahead and ensure their watercraft are clean, drained, and dry prior to arrival at the station. Watercraft found to have mud, plants, water or mussels during inspection will be subject to decontamination.
In Colorado, inspections for aquatic nuisance species are mandatory on all motorized boats. Any motorboat and sailboat entering Colorado waters must have an ANS Stamp prior to launching. To learn more or purchase an ANS Stamp, visit our website.