Colorado Pork Producers to hold annual meeting.
Barbara Crimond | May 23, 2024 | Comments 0
The annual meeting of the Colorado Pork Producers Council will be held June 25, 2024, at the
Valley Trading Post Event Center, 23056 US 350, La Junta, CO and will begin at 4:00pm with a
CPPC business meeting, the election of board members and Pork Act Delegates. The program
and meal will begin at 5:30 pm . All pork producers, veterinarians, Extension Agents, leaders
who collaborate with swine projects, students, educators, youth, and other allied members and
interested parties are invited to attend.
The highlight of the evening will be election of new board members, 2025 Pork Act Delegates
and educational programming for teaching youth and others about foreign animal disease
preparation, certification efforts of pork quality assurance and updating industry leaders on
challenges, successes and looking ahead. There will be great door prizes and other takeaways
for the meeting.
Youth and youth workers are encouraged to attend. If you are interested in serving as a board
member, let the CPPC management know of your intentions and service expectations will be
shared with you. The election of Pork Act Delegates for the 2025 Pork Forum will also be
conducted. Proof of payment of check off fees is required to run and vote in this part of the
election. More information can be found by contacting the office. RSVP is requested by May 20,
2024, at 5:00 pm. For more information, contact Colorado Pork Producers Council, PO Box 116,
Lucerne, CO 80631, (970) 356-4964, jkelly@copork.org.
# # #
Filed Under: Featured
About the Author: