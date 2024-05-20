City refuse schedule for Memorial Day

Residential refuse collection normally scheduled on Monday, May 27 th , will be picked up on

Tuesday, May 28 th . Residential refuse collection normally scheduled for Tuesday, May 28 th , will

be picked up on Wednesday, May 29 th .

Commercial refuse collection normally scheduled for Monday, May 27 th , will be collected on

Tuesday, May 28 th .

Cardboard collection normally scheduled for Monday, May 27 th , will be picked up on Tuesday,

May 28 th .

The City of Lamar Municipal Landfill will be closed on Monday, May 27 th and reopen Tuesday,

May 28 th at 8:30 AM.

