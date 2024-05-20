City refuse schedule for Memorial Day
Barbara Crimond | May 20, 2024 | Comments 0
Residential refuse collection normally scheduled on Monday, May 27 th , will be picked up on
Tuesday, May 28 th . Residential refuse collection normally scheduled for Tuesday, May 28 th , will
be picked up on Wednesday, May 29 th .
Commercial refuse collection normally scheduled for Monday, May 27 th , will be collected on
Tuesday, May 28 th .
Cardboard collection normally scheduled for Monday, May 27 th , will be picked up on Tuesday,
May 28 th .
The City of Lamar Municipal Landfill will be closed on Monday, May 27 th and reopen Tuesday,
May 28 th at 8:30 AM.
Filed Under: City of Lamar • Featured • Media Release
