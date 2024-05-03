Brett Ryan Schnabel – September 8, 1977 – April 1, 2024
Barbara Crimond | May 03, 2024
Brett Ryan Schnabel was born on September 8, 1977 in Walsh, Colorado, and departed this life on April 1, 2024 at the family home in Allyn, Washington following three years of battling bile duct cancer. Brett is survived by his wife, Kelly (Allyn, WA), son Ryan Schnabel (Clarksville, TN), three daughters and one son-in-law, Michaylah and Chris Ferns, Caitlynn Hahn-Schnabel, and Leah Hahn all of Allyn, WA. He is also survived by two brothers and sisters-in-law, Ivan and Alexa Schnabel and Marty and Sally Swaim, his parents, David and Dorothy Schnabel, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends.
Some of Brett’s favorite pastimes were spending time with family, cooking and smoking meat, wood-working, gardening, and riding his motorcycle. Brett was a lifetime member of the Ironworkers Union Local 86 of Tukwila, WA. Two of the projects Brett was proud to have worked on were the new Seattle Seahawks stadium and the Narrows Bridge. He worked out of state several times in Alaska, Montana, Texas, and Virginia. He also worked all around the Seattle area and eastern Washington. He loved the work, but not working in the Washington rain!
A memorial service for Brett will be held on June 22, 2024 at 10:30 a.m. Central Time at the Pierceville Federated Church in Pierceville, KS. In lieu of flowers, Brett asked that you donate to your favorite charity.
